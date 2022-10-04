Read full article on original website
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant limps off the court vs. Magic, but allays fears of major injury with 1-word response
Ja Morant appeared to suffer a scary injury in the Memphis Grizzlies’ preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Monday, but the superstar guard quickly eased the concerns of the teams and fans with his in-game update. As Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported, as Morant limped off the court...
Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral
Millions tuned in to see Ben Simmons take a jumper against the Sixers.
Tyrese Maxey, Sixers Send Message to NBA in Preseason Opener
Tyrese Maxey wanted to send a message on Monday night during the Sixers' preseason opener against Brooklyn.
FOX Sports
Maxey scores 20 as Philly beats Nets in Simmons debut
NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 20 points, Julian Champagnie and Furkan Korkmaz finished with 15 each as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated Brooklyn 127-108 on Monday night as the Nets finally had all three of their big stars on the floor at the same time. Kevin Durant had...
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson makes his 1st NBA bucket in 514 days (in preseason)
It’s hard to believe that it’s been over 500 days since Zion Williamson scored his last NBA bucket. Well, the good news is that the New Orleans Pelicans superstar just ended that streak on Tuesday night after scoring his first two points against the Chicago Bulls in a preseason matchup.
Sixers vs. Nets: Who Raised Their Stock in Preseason Opener?
After their first preseason outing against the Brooklyn Nets, which Sixers players raised their stock?
Wichita Eagle
Maxey Thrilled to Have PJ Tucker on Sixers’ Side vs. Cavs
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid didn’t hold back in his final press conference of the 2022 NBA playoff run. When discussing the series against the Miami Heat, where the Sixers lost in six games, Embiid praised his opponent PJ Tucker for being an X-factor who dominated Philly. Embiid publicly...
Yardbarker
Sixers top Cavs as Tyrese Maxey continues preseason dominance
The Philadelphia 76ers faced off against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Sixers’ second preseason game. In a game that came down to the wire, there were many bright spots, from the continued dominance from Tyrese Maxey to the heroics of Montrezl Harrell, to a consistent role for Paul Reed.
Wichita Eagle
Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves
Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
Wembanyama's 2-game Las Vegas exhibition stay ends with win
Victor Wembanyama and his French team Metropolitans 92 have gotten a split of their two-game exhibition series against the G League Ignite
Yardbarker
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey
The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
Wichita Eagle
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to First Game Back From Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing over a year with an ACL injury, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his return to the court on Monday night in a pre-season victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. While he only played in the first half, Leonard was moving well, putting up 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 16 minutes.
Sixers’ not-so-secret weapon and 2 takeaways from Philly’s preseason home opener vs. Cavs
PHILADELPHIA – The 2022-23 Philadelphia 76ers played the first game in front of their home crowd on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In their preseason home opener, the Sixers treated the fans to a thrilling 113-112 victory over the Cavs. Joel Embiid played his first game with P.J....
fantasypros.com
Tyrese Maxey drops 21 points in 15 minutes Wednesday
Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-3 3P, 0-1 FT) with two assists, one rebound, and one steal across 15 minutes in Philadelphia’s 113-112 preseason win against the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Fantasy Impact:. Maxey did what Maxey does on Wednesday, put up points in bunches in short periods....
Embiid, Harden On Pace to Play vs. Cavaliers Wednesday
Joel Embiid, James Harden and a couple of other Sixers are expected to make their preseason debut on Wednesday night.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Stars See Yankees Aaron Judge HR 62 at Rangers
Micah Parsons is used to big hits, administering them on a weekly basis as a Dallas Cowboys linebacker. He was grateful, however, to see a visitor from New York get one of his own, albeit a slam of a different kind. Parsons, along with Dallas teammates Michael Gallup and Dak...
