Brooklyn, NY

ClutchPoints

Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
FOX Sports

Maxey scores 20 as Philly beats Nets in Simmons debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 20 points, Julian Champagnie and Furkan Korkmaz finished with 15 each as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated Brooklyn 127-108 on Monday night as the Nets finally had all three of their big stars on the floor at the same time. Kevin Durant had...
BROOKLYN, NY
Wichita Eagle

Maxey Thrilled to Have PJ Tucker on Sixers' Side vs. Cavs

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid didn’t hold back in his final press conference of the 2022 NBA playoff run. When discussing the series against the Miami Heat, where the Sixers lost in six games, Embiid praised his opponent PJ Tucker for being an X-factor who dominated Philly. Embiid publicly...
NBA
Person
Joel Embiid
Yardbarker

Sixers top Cavs as Tyrese Maxey continues preseason dominance

The Philadelphia 76ers faced off against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Sixers’ second preseason game. In a game that came down to the wire, there were many bright spots, from the continued dominance from Tyrese Maxey to the heroics of Montrezl Harrell, to a consistent role for Paul Reed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves

Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey

The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Brooklyn Nets#Nba Twitter Reacts#Sixers#House
Wichita Eagle

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to First Game Back From Injury

View the original article to see embedded media. After missing over a year with an ACL injury, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his return to the court on Monday night in a pre-season victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. While he only played in the first half, Leonard was moving well, putting up 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 16 minutes.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Tyrese Maxey drops 21 points in 15 minutes Wednesday

Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-3 3P, 0-1 FT) with two assists, one rebound, and one steal across 15 minutes in Philadelphia’s 113-112 preseason win against the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Fantasy Impact:. Maxey did what Maxey does on Wednesday, put up points in bunches in short periods....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Stars See Yankees Aaron Judge HR 62 at Rangers

Micah Parsons is used to big hits, administering them on a weekly basis as a Dallas Cowboys linebacker. He was grateful, however, to see a visitor from New York get one of his own, albeit a slam of a different kind. Parsons, along with Dallas teammates Michael Gallup and Dak...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

