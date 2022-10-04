ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

When is the last day to register to vote in Alabama ahead of November’s election?

By Zach Hester
 2 days ago

(WHNT) — The deadline to register to vote ahead of Alabama’s November election is just around the corner.

According to the 2022 Voter Guide provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, the final day to register to vote, if you plan to participate in this November’s election, is October 24.

Voter applications can be submitted electronically or by mail. If sending your application by mail, submit your application with an original signature to your county’s Board of Registrars.

To learn more about voting in Alabama or to fill out a voter registration application here .

