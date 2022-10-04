Workers at Santa Maria Starbucks location vote to unionize

Employees at the Starbucks location in Santa Maria on South Broadway at McCoy Ln. have voted to unionize.

According to Starbucks Workers United California, the vote -- taken last month -- was 14-4. That was enough positive votes to make it the 17th Starbucks location in California to join the union.

“I’m really proud of our victory and we look forward to meet with Starbucks to begin bargaining for our contract,” said Jaylee Moore, lead union organizer and shift supervisor at the Broadway/McCoy Starbucks location, in a statement released Monday.

Nearly 250 Starbucks stores across the country have voted to unionize since last December, according to Starbucks Workers United California. The next union election in California will reportedly take place at a Starbucks store in Santa Clara in the coming weeks.