ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Workers at Santa Maria Starbucks location vote to unionize

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HhUFc_0iKjkyVw00

Employees at the Starbucks location in Santa Maria on South Broadway at McCoy Ln. have voted to unionize.

According to Starbucks Workers United California, the vote -- taken last month -- was 14-4. That was enough positive votes to make it the 17th Starbucks location in California to join the union.

“I’m really proud of our victory and we look forward to meet with Starbucks to begin bargaining for our contract,” said Jaylee Moore, lead union organizer and shift supervisor at the Broadway/McCoy Starbucks location, in a statement released Monday.

Nearly 250 Starbucks stores across the country have voted to unionize since last December, according to Starbucks Workers United California. The next union election in California will reportedly take place at a Starbucks store in Santa Clara in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

California gas prices seep into others kinds of spending

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-When California gas prices soar drivers on a limited budget are forced to cut back on extra spending. Drivers at a gas station on Milpas St. in Santa Barbara said sticker shock has put the breaks on some non-essential things they enjoy. Some people spend more on gas are canceling restaurant reservations. "Chucks The post California gas prices seep into others kinds of spending appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Maria council OKs first reading of social host ordinance

An ordinance that makes providing alcohol and illegal drugs to minors an infraction was approved on a first reading Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council and will come back at a future meeting for final adoption. Called a social host ordinance, it specifically targets responsible adults who host parties...
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Santa Maria, CA
Society
City
Santa Maria, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 09/26 – 10/02/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 26, 2022. 01:27— Paulina...
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workers United#Union Organizer#Mccoy Ln
kprl.com

Marijuana Decision in Paso 10.05.2022

Paso Robles city council approves an ordinance on the zoning for the delivery offices of commercial marijuana. It’s the first step in allowing recreational cannabis sales to be licensed by the city. Councilman Chris Bausch had some reservations about the proposed ordinance put forward by staff. Currently, there are...
PASO ROBLES, CA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

CBRE Provides $16.2M Refinancing for 97-Unit The Oaks at Nipomo in California

NIPOMO, Calif. — CBRE National Senior Housing has provided a $16.2 million refinancing for The Oaks at Nipomo, approximately midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The borrower is Westmont Living, along with a group of individual investors. The Oaks at Nipomo sits on a 4.2-acre parcel and feature 97 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care.
NIPOMO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Supes Move to Banning Natural Gas

By a 3-2 majority, the county supervisors took the first step toward banning the use of natural gas in new residential and commercial developments in hopes of lessening the county’s cumulative greenhouse-gas footprint. Natural gas used for cooking and heating, the supervisors were told by their sustainability experts, accounts for fully one-third of the county’s carbon emissions, and natural gas — methane — is 25 times more environmentally destructive when it comes to climate change. There was considerable debate by dueling public stakeholders, but the outcome was never in doubt. The supervisors’ action puts the county on track to get ahead of new state rules and regulations soon to take effect, but only by a few years. The real fight will be over possible exemptions. Andy Caldwell of the Coalition for Labor, Agriculture & Business asked that agricultural operations be exempt. Activists with a host of environmental organizations argued there was little time left for the supervisors to act, given the pace of climate change. Natural gas, they noted, increased asthma in young children by 40 percent.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KSBW.com

Hundreds of sea lions sickened along California coastline

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The signs were unmistakable as sick sea lions turned up one by one on the California coastline. Some appeared to be unusually sluggish, weak and disoriented. Others displayed what is known as head-weaving behavior, with their snouts upturned as their necks tilted precariously to one side in a seemingly drunken sway. Many of the animals were foaming at the mouth; some were even convulsing from seizures.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Santa Barbara Edhat

Large Tree Blocked Solvang Road Tuesday

A large oak tree fell and blocked the roadway in a Solvang neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. At 2:11 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 900 block of Fredensborg Road and discovered the tree was completely blocking the road. It took several hours for crews on the scene to...
SOLVANG, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy