Real Estate

InsuranceNewsNet

What is homeowners’ insurance and what does it cover?

This State Farm® Simple Insights® article about homeowners’ insurance is provided by. /EINPresswire.com/ -- After investing in your home it's important to have it insured properly. What are all the policy coverages, forms, and exclusions?. Why homeowners’ insurance?. A home is the single biggest investment most...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fortune

Homeowners insurance vs. hazard insurance: How they’re different, and the best option for you

Hazard insurance isn't a separate policy you need to purchase; it is a component of your homeowners insurance policy. When it comes to insuring your home—which is often the largest single financial investment you’ll make—you’ll want to make sure you have the right coverage for your home. If you’re in the midst of shopping around for homeowners insurance, the term hazard insurance may come up as part of the coverage discussions. But how are homeowners insurance and hazard insurance related, and are they the same thing? If this question has been on your mind, the good news is that the distinction is fairly simple between the two coverage types.
ECONOMY
Forbes Advisor

How Does Insurance Cover Hit-And-Runs?

A driver hits your car and flees the scene. If your car is parked, you may not see it happen. If you’re in the car, you may be stunned and not catch their license plate. Either way, you can be left with costly damage and little hope of tracking down the perpetrator (or their insurance info).
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

Best and Worst States for Pensions

The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

The Hardest States for an Affordable Retirement

Most seniors live out their days on a relatively fixed income that’s a combination of retirement savings and Social Security payments. As it’s hard to increase your income once you stop working, the best way to stretch your dollars is to live in an affordable area. Fortunately, the U.S. is such a diverse country that there’s a wide range of places to live, and the cost differential from state to state can be surprisingly large. In some cases, simply moving to the state next door could add thousands of dollars to your annual retirement budget. This can be a significant amount for many retirees, so it’s worth looking at the data to see what your options are — and which states you should perhaps avoid.
ECONOMY
Consumer Reports.org

How to Find a Good Financial Planner

Selecting a certified financial planner is one of the most important money decisions you’ll make. Here are the steps for finding a great one. Nick Bormann, a CFP in Spokane, Wash., says that advisers tend to specialize in a particular type of financial advice or focus on groups of clients with similar financial issues—teachers, tech execs, middle-class preretirees, etc.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Consumer Reports.org

Selling It

Marketers want their products and services to be noticed and applauded, but sometimes the attempt backfires. When it does, our eagle-eyed readers let us know, submitting examples of rip-offs, poorly worded ads, half-empty packaging, outlandish claims, and goofs that have made them laugh out loud. Holiday Feast Fails. We’re saying...
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

Alternatives To Annuities

You may be attracted to the idea of receiving a lifelong income after retirement. Unfortunately, pensions are disappearing. Only 31 percent of Americans currently retire with defined benefit pension plans. While 84% of people receive Social Security Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) benefits, it was never intended to be their sole source of income after retirement.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

The Accurate Guide to Retirement Annuities

Is your retirement income sufficient? Can you count on it being enough for life so that you will not run out of money when you reach old age?. If you haven’t answered these questions, it’s about time you do. As one example, a survey by Schroders indicates that...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Consumer Reports.org

Building a Better World, Together

Every year, more than 3,500 people are reported to have swallowed lithium button batteries, the small, coin-shaped kind found in countless household items, including watches, toys, electronics, flashing jewelry, and even “singing” greeting cards. Once ingested, these batteries can cause serious injuries and even death. Without immediate medical...
ELECTRONICS

