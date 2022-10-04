COVID Dashboard: Outdoor events in full swing; will they last?

(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The updated, Omicron-targeting booster shot is now widely available locally at drugstores and health care providers.

Walgreens is booked out about one week in advance at the Scotts Valley and Santa Cruz locations, but has openings at its Freedom location as soon as tomorrow. Safeway and CVS county locations now have broad immediate availability.

With COVID cases in a lull for the first time in about half a year, many people flocked to San Francisco’s Portola Music Festival and Folsom Street Fair . At this point in the pandemic, these events are as safe as they’ve been since the virus’ emergence. However, as more people opt to take risks at public gatherings, all eyes remain on signs of a winter surge.

Locally, cases continue to drop. The county recorded 456 active cases as of Monday’s update from the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency , 25 fewer than last Monday. No new deaths have been reported locally, with the county’s pandemic total remaining at 273.

Santa Cruz County's three test-to-treat locations are still up and running. Click here to find the closest location.



Currently, Paxlovid is the available medication, showing an 89% reduction in hospitalization and death, and it must be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms to be effective.

Vaccinations and precautions are still strongly recommended.

The easiest way to schedule an appointment for second boosters is at local pharmacies including Rite-Aid, CVS and Walgreens.

Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health are still administering second boosters to eligible recipients.

Masking rules

Neither the state of California nor Santa Cruz County currently requires indoor masking. For county public schools, as of March 11, masks are optional though highly recommended .

As of April 10, masks are not required for most indoor settings at UC Santa Cruz facilities, though highly recommended . Masks will still be required for on-campus public transportation, in the Early Education Services centers, and in clinical settings.

On April 19, Santa Cruz Metro lifted its mask mandate for vaccinated passengers, following a federal judge's ruling that mask mandates are not required on public transportation .





The latest numbers

How does Santa Cruz compare to California and the U.S. in vaccinations? Where are the most current COVID cases in the county, and how does that compare to population? Here is the most recent data.

As of Monday, there were 456 known active cases logged by Santa Cruz County's Health Services Agency. This does not include unreported rapid tests taken at home, so this number is not exact.

The pandemic death toll remained at 273.

Wastewater COVID tracking data as of Sept. 13. (Via California Department of Public Health)

Where can I find a vaccine?

At this point, vaccines are widely available across the county. They are free for everyone, whether insured or not.

As of March 31, second booster shots are available to people aged 50 and older as well as people 12 and older who are immunocompromised or who have received Johnson & Johnson as their primary series and booster doses.

Rite-Aid, CVS, Horsnyder Pharmacy, Westside Pharmacy and Walgreens are currently offering second boosters.

Health care providers

You can schedule appointments for initial doses and booster shots. Below are the local health care providers that offer the vaccine.

Kaiser Permanente



866-454-8855



Sutter/Palo Alto Medical Foundation



844-987-6115



Dignity Health



831-288-6526



CruzMedMo



831-241-7501



Emeline Health Center



831-454-4100

Drugstores and supermarkets

Most pharmacies in the county have COVID-19 vaccines appointments available well into the future. Click the pharmacy of your choice to schedule an appointment.

Safeway



Rite-Aid



CVS



Walgreens



Costco



Horsnyder Pharmacy & Medical Supply



Getting tested

The sites below offer free PCR tests via LHI.care. Turnaround is typically three to five days.

Mountain Community Resources



6134 Hwy. 9, Felton



Depot Freight Building



119 Center St., Santa Cruz



Watsonville Testing Site



500 Westridge Dr., Watsonville

The table below lists additional testing resources in Santa Cruz County. However, almost all require appointments.

