Santa Cruz County, CA

COVID Dashboard: Outdoor events in full swing; will they last?

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09E8Zs_0iKjjXue00
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RInL9_0iKjjXue00

News of the week

The updated, Omicron-targeting booster shot is now widely available locally at drugstores and health care providers.

Walgreens is booked out about one week in advance at the Scotts Valley and Santa Cruz locations, but has openings at its Freedom location as soon as tomorrow. Safeway and CVS county locations now have broad immediate availability.

With COVID cases in a lull for the first time in about half a year, many people flocked to San Francisco’s Portola Music Festival and Folsom Street Fair . At this point in the pandemic, these events are as safe as they’ve been since the virus’ emergence. However, as more people opt to take risks at public gatherings, all eyes remain on signs of a winter surge.

Locally, cases continue to drop. The county recorded 456 active cases as of Monday’s update from the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency , 25 fewer than last Monday. No new deaths have been reported locally, with the county’s pandemic total remaining at 273.

* * *

Santa Cruz County's three test-to-treat locations are still up and running. Click here to find the closest location.

Currently, Paxlovid is the available medication, showing an 89% reduction in hospitalization and death, and it must be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms to be effective.

Vaccinations and precautions are still strongly recommended.

The easiest way to schedule an appointment for second boosters is at local pharmacies including Rite-Aid, CVS and Walgreens.

Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health are still administering second boosters to eligible recipients.

Check our links below for quick access to the relevant websites.

Masking rules

Neither the state of California nor Santa Cruz County currently requires indoor masking. For county public schools, as of March 11, masks are optional though highly recommended .

As of April 10, masks are not required for most indoor settings at UC Santa Cruz facilities, though highly recommended . Masks will still be required for on-campus public transportation, in the Early Education Services centers, and in clinical settings.

On April 19, Santa Cruz Metro lifted its mask mandate for vaccinated passengers, following a federal judge's ruling that mask mandates are not required on public transportation .

The latest numbers

How does Santa Cruz compare to California and the U.S. in vaccinations? Where are the most current COVID cases in the county, and how does that compare to population? Here is the most recent data.

As of Monday, there were 456 known active cases logged by Santa Cruz County's Health Services Agency. This does not include unreported rapid tests taken at home, so this number is not exact.

The pandemic death toll remained at 273.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sM8b5_0iKjjXue00
Wastewater COVID tracking data as of Sept. 13. (Via California Department of Public Health)

Where can I find a vaccine?

At this point, vaccines are widely available across the county. They are free for everyone, whether insured or not.

As of March 31, second booster shots are available to people aged 50 and older as well as people 12 and older who are immunocompromised or who have received Johnson & Johnson as their primary series and booster doses.

Rite-Aid, CVS, Horsnyder Pharmacy, Westside Pharmacy and Walgreens are currently offering second boosters.

Those wanting to get the shot through their primary care provider should check the company's website, as availability may vary.

Health care providers

You can schedule appointments for initial doses and booster shots. Below are the local health care providers that offer the vaccine.

Kaiser Permanente

866-454-8855

Sutter/Palo Alto Medical Foundation

844-987-6115

Dignity Health

831-288-6526

CruzMedMo

831-241-7501

Emeline Health Center

831-454-4100

Drugstores and supermarkets

Most pharmacies in the county have COVID-19 vaccines appointments available well into the future. Click the pharmacy of your choice to schedule an appointment.

Safeway

Rite-Aid

CVS

Walgreens

Costco

Horsnyder Pharmacy & Medical Supply

Westside Pharmacy

Getting tested

The sites below offer free PCR tests via LHI.care. Turnaround is typically three to five days.

Mountain Community Resources

6134 Hwy. 9, Felton

Depot Freight Building

119 Center St., Santa Cruz

Watsonville Testing Site

500 Westridge Dr., Watsonville

The table below lists additional testing resources in Santa Cruz County. However, almost all require appointments.

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 0

Organic's big South County moment: Might school-zone pesticide switch provide momentum for change?

Longtime UC Santa Cruz researcher Joji Muramoto is the first organic soil specialist employed by the University of California system. The rich history of the area's organic movement was largely spawned in the northern half of Santa Cruz County and inspires people like him. But the market-driven realities that prevent more South County farmers from growing organic present an ongoing challenge to sustainability and a reduction in carcinogenic pesticide use.
