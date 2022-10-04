ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Shipping containers offer new form of housing at Camp Hope in Yakima

YAKIMA – Camp Hope is bringing in a new form of housing for those struggling with homelessness and tight gripping traumas, and leaders are saying this is a game changer. Last Thursday, a new shipment came to Camp Hope. New and improved transportable shipping containers are the new homes...
Students in Yakima elated to have a free ride on transit system

Today marked the first day where kids in Yakima can now ride the bus home from school for free with their own student id's. This went into effect Saturday as part of the Move Ahead Washington package that was passed in March, and will allow for students to ride for free for the foreseeable future.
Higher minimum wages sparks debate in Yakima

A new small business owner getting ready to open his doors in Yakima very soon. When talking to him about the pay for his employees and mentioning minimum wage going up, he says it's a good thing for employees to have higher wages. But talking to others around Yakima, they...
Several assualts against nurses in Yakima this weekend

YAKIMA – Nurses, doctors and health professionals in our area are too often facing violence. Just this weekend several people were arrested for assaulting nurses at the hospital. Sunday, police said a man hit by a car ended up attacking a nurse. They say the 50-year-old man had been...
Some Yakima parks and rec fees going up

YAKIMA— It's going to cost you a bit more for some of Yakima’s parks and recreation activities. If you want to rent a picnic shelter or take swimming lessons, you're going to be paying a little more out of pocket. But not everything is going up. Tuesday night,...
Yakima jail guard stabbed in neck with a pencil

YAKIMA – A terrifying situation for a Yakima jail guard who was stabbed in the neck this weekend. Police say the guard was doing their usual rounds when an inmate asked him about using the phone. When he responded, he’d have to ask his sergeant, he says the inmate...
Pet of the Week: Bashful and Happy are up for adoption

YAKIMA— Bashful and Happy are only two of seven other puppies in their litter up for adoption. Since there are seven puppies in their litter, they are named after Snow White’s seven dwarves. They are going to be at the Wilco event this Saturday, Yakima Humane Society says.
2 killed in ATV crash in Yakima while running from police

YAKIMA – Two are dead after an ATV crash in Yakima on Saturday, Oct. 1. Police say they spotted the ATV on River Rd. from 40th Ave. going very fast. They say the ATV got away from police and continued to drive off-road through the warehouse area leading to River Rd.
Zillah home invasion suspect in custody

ZILLAH -- Police have arrested Jason S Moss who was wanted for a Zillah home invasion robbery on Sept. 7, 2022. The Zillah Police Department say he was arrested in Buena, Washington. The US Marshal's service, Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and Violent Crimes Task force all assisted...
ZILLAH, WA

