Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
More than 100 films featured at New Hampshire Film Festival in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The New Hampshire Film Festival is back in Portsmouth after a COVID-19-induced hiatus. More than 100 films are featured at the event. The first screening begin in Portsmouth at 11 a.m. Thursday. The festival is expected to bring hundreds of people to the Seacoast through the...
$7.8M Fairytale Property in Meredith, New Hampshire, is a ‘Resort-Like Retreat’
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, their appeal lies not only in the overall elegance, but the architectural aesthetic. Enter Eventyr Lodge, an exquisite Meredith, New Hampshire, home on Lake Winnipesaukee that was recently listed by Kara Chase with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains/Laconia.
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: New Hampshire Film Festival, Brewfest and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Adult Workshop: Expressive Writing on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to...
newenglandnewspress.com
Wow House: 30 River Road In Concord, New Hampshire
CONCORD, NH — View this new listing in town. Wow. Listing Description: Tucked away from the road with over 200′ of frontage on the slowly meandering Contoocook River is this reimagined home. Built as a camp in the early 1900s and enjoyed for years as a getaway among the pines. Newly rebuilt with walls of windows, large open concept living areas, a chef’s kitchen, luxury tile baths, and so much more! The builder is ready to add the finishing touches, and you could be enjoying the holidays in your new oasis! Reach out for more information and to schedule your tour. Please respect the neighboring homeowners and do not drive down the driveway without an appointment. Some of these photos are artists’ renderings and represent what the finished home will look like, subject to change and open to buyers making different selections.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
NH rail trail supporters upset with new plan diverting trail around Exit 4A
MANCHESTER, N.H. — When it's complete someday, the Granite State Rail Trail will be 120 miles long, winding from Salem through Concord and out to Lebanon. But with more than half the trail finished, some aren't happy with the current plans for one section of it. The trails through...
WMUR.com
More in New Hampshire applying for heating assistance amid high prices
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heating fuel prices have been on the rise since the summer, but with winter around the corner, more New Hampshire residents are asking for help to pay their bills. Southern New Hampshire Services in Manchester started mailing out applications to its priority households in July, and...
New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure
New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
Centre Daily
Injured hiker who had to crawl up trail is carried 2 miles by rescuers, NH officials say
A woman was rescued after she was hurt while hiking in New Hampshire, state officials said. The 34-year-old avid hiker was embarking on a solo three-day trip and injured her ankle Monday, Oct. 3 after reaching the top of Mt. Chocorua, a 3,490-foot summit in the White Mountains, according to a release from the state’s Fish and Game Department.
RELATED PEOPLE
WMUR.com
Men don heels in Concord event that raises money for survivors of domestic violence
CONCORD, N.H. — No, you weren't seeing things in downtown Concord Wednesday night if you saw lots of men walking around in high heels. It was the 8th annual "Walk a Mile in Their Shoes" event. Each year, members of the community don heels and walk down Main Street.
WMUR.com
Camera in Upper Valley captures apparent sight of feral hog
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A resident of New Hampshire's Upper Valley captured video of what appears to be a feral hog in her backyard, and wildlife officials are now trying to track it down. Experts said feral hogs aren't found in New Hampshire or the surrounding area, so this one...
WMUR.com
Plaintiff in newly filed case shares stories of alleged abuse while in New Hampshire's care
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A former Granite Stater is speaking out about the abuse he claims he suffered as a child in the state's care. That man is among eight individuals filing suit in the past few weeks, alleging physical and sexual abuse as children living in certain facilities. The...
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cow-nt me out! Brave bovine makes daring escape on I-95 in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Mass. — The owners of a small cow scrambled to wrangle their beloved farm animal after it escaped from a transport trailer on Interstate 95 in Georgetown on Tuesday morning. Video shared with Boston 25 showed the moment the brave bovine hopped out of the trailer on the...
Seabrook, NH, Contractor Charged With Larceny for Incomplete Jobs
Police in Newburyport and Marblehead worked to locate and arrest a Seabrook contractor who allegedly accepted large deposits for home improvement jobs that never completed. Robert Merrill, 32, was the subject of a search by police in West Newbury, Merrimac, Amesbury, Haverhill, and North Reading, according to Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King. The warrants go back to 2021.
WMUR.com
Hurricane Ian damage hits close to home for Red Cross worker from New Hampshire
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — News 9 spoke with a Red Cross disaster relief worker from New Hampshire who's been responding to disasters for more than 20 years. Karen Dudley said what she's seeing right now in Florida, is on a scale unlike any other hurricane, flood or wildfire she's ever been deployed to.
Philbrook Center Survivor: ‘I’m tired of it being a nightmare’
They thought they could escape. After weeks of enduring sexual assaults and being raped by one of the employees at the Philbrook Center in Concord, four boys hatched a plan to get away from the abuse. John Doe 526, one of more than 800 people who are now suing New Hampshire for the horrific treatment at the hands of state employees or contractors, said he and the other boys found a manhole cover they thought would take them to freedom and safety.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
2nd District candidate Robert Burns answers voter questions
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Republican Robert Burns, who is challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster in the 2nd Congressional District in November, answered questions from Granite Staters during a live segment on WMUR's social media platforms on Thursday. Burns answered questions about his stance on abortion, the COVID-19 vaccine and...
laconiadailysun.com
Speare Memorial Hospital first and only in NH to incorporate AI System for enhanced colonoscopy screenings
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth General Surgery is excited to be the first in New Hampshire to offer an Artificial Intelligence System to enhance colonoscopy screenings at 25-bed Speare Memorial Hospital. Patients receiving colonoscopies at Speare now benefit from the aid of the GI GeniusTM intelligent endoscopy module. The tool employs...
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
WCVB
Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town
HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
Comments / 0