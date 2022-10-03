ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody. Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child under the age of 13, one count […]
thepostathens.com

OUPD reports destruction of property, animal found in road

The Ohio University Police Department reported destruction of property at Porter Hall. According to the report, a large landscaping boulder was displaced. OUPD reported that an individual was struck by a golf ball at Ohio University’s golf and tennis center. ‘My Bike is Gone’. OUPD reported a bike was...
ATHENS, OH
Nelsonville, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin woman found guilty in husband’s death

Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in the couple’s Dublin home. The verdict was reached Thursday in the trial of Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty, who was found guilty on two counts […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Spat over boyfriend’s stuff results in shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said a woman was shot in the knee after an altercation over a man’s property on the east side of the city Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses at the scene told police that the suspect, Faith Fiore, 22, went to a home on the 1500 block of Loretta Avenue at approximately […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after Perry County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Monroe Township, Perry County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by James Martin, 70, of Glouster, was driving east on SR-155 at approximately 3:29 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Martin […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
Ben Adams
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Car crashes into building in the village of Bainbridge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel, deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the 100 block of Fifth Street in the village of Bainbridge where a vehicle crashed into a building. According to initial...
BAINBRIDGE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Deputy Resting at Home after Escaping Fugitive in Ross County

Ross – A deputy suffered a concussion after a man forced himself out of a court room this morning. According to Ross County sheriff Mr. Rayford ran from the Ross County Common Pleas Court resulting in one of the deputies being injured after attempting to apprehend him. Mr. Rayford was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt (with a blue and black logo), jeans and white tennis shoes. Mr. Rayford is a 26 year old, black male with black hair, brown eyes, 6′ tall and approximately 165lbs with last known address in Columbus, Ohio.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Man wanted in Argyle Park stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Monday in the 1600 block of East 26th Avenue in the Argyle Park neighborhood. The victim, a man, was found at home stabbed in his right bicep after officers responded to a shooting. Police are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus revenge shooting: Suspect arrested, 5 remain at large

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man in connection with a South Linden shooting they referred to as an act of revenge. Devon Robinson turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and admitted to shooting 38-year-old Mario Copeland on Sept. 23, the Columbus Division of Police’s Homicide Unit said. Copeland died a short […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt underway near Chillicothe prison

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A manhunt is currently underway just north of the city of Chillicothe along Route 104. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers along with corrections officers from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution are searching for an individual who was last seen near the prison’s property. Authorities...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in face while driving in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition Tuesday after being shot in the face in Columbus’ northeast side. Police dispatchers said they received a call at 5:35 p.m. that an unidentified suspect shot a 19-year-old man who was in his car near Morse Road and Karl Road. The suspect was in a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters in Ross Co. responded to a camper fire

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— Firefighters in Ross County were busy Thursday afternoon. Following a grain silo fire on route 104, township personnel responded to the 15000 block of route 772 for a fully engulfed camper fire. Additional assistance was requested to battle the blaze. The cause of the fire, officials...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Glouster Man Killed in Accident

A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
GLOUSTER, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police searching for 3 suspects wanted in Linden murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for three men who are wanted for murder in the death of a 38-year-old man. On Friday, September 23, officers were called to the area of East Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on a report of a shooting. 38-year-old Mario Copeland...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after road rage incident in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized after being shot in a road rage incident in north Columbus Tuesday evening. Columbus police said the shooting happened near Cleveland Avenue and Belcher Road at approximately 7:36 p.m. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, drove himself to the hospital, where he was […]
COLUMBUS, OH

