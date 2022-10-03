Read full article on original website
Related
Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody. Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child under the age of 13, one count […]
thepostathens.com
OUPD reports destruction of property, animal found in road
The Ohio University Police Department reported destruction of property at Porter Hall. According to the report, a large landscaping boulder was displaced. OUPD reported that an individual was struck by a golf ball at Ohio University’s golf and tennis center. ‘My Bike is Gone’. OUPD reported a bike was...
WLWT 5
Firearms expert connects spent ammo from crime lab to crime scenes in Pike County murder trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation firearms expert Matthew White delivered what could turn out to be damning testimony in the State of Ohio's case against George Wagner Thursday. "I felt the most likely candidates for firearms that could have been used were the SKS 7.62x39 and...
peakofohio.com
Columbus woman picked up on statewide warrant; charged with two felonies
A wanted Ohio woman was arrested at the Hyland Hills Plaza Sunday evening around 7 o’clock. Bellefontaine Police received a tip that a female named Toshia Jones, 32, entered the city limits on State Route 540. Jones was known to have a statewide warrant through Ashland County for felony...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After burning ex-girlfriend’s Glouster house, arsonist gets prison time
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – A convicted arsonist is looking at multiple years in prison after he set a house on fire in Glouster. Raymond Brooks, 42, was sentenced to 8-12 years in prison in Athens County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to aggravated arson for setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire in […]
Dublin woman found guilty in husband’s death
Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in the couple’s Dublin home. The verdict was reached Thursday in the trial of Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty, who was found guilty on two counts […]
Police: Spat over boyfriend’s stuff results in shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said a woman was shot in the knee after an altercation over a man’s property on the east side of the city Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses at the scene told police that the suspect, Faith Fiore, 22, went to a home on the 1500 block of Loretta Avenue at approximately […]
Man dead after Perry County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Monroe Township, Perry County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by James Martin, 70, of Glouster, was driving east on SR-155 at approximately 3:29 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Martin […]
RELATED PEOPLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Car crashes into building in the village of Bainbridge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel, deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the 100 block of Fifth Street in the village of Bainbridge where a vehicle crashed into a building. According to initial...
sciotopost.com
Update: Deputy Resting at Home after Escaping Fugitive in Ross County
Ross – A deputy suffered a concussion after a man forced himself out of a court room this morning. According to Ross County sheriff Mr. Rayford ran from the Ross County Common Pleas Court resulting in one of the deputies being injured after attempting to apprehend him. Mr. Rayford was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt (with a blue and black logo), jeans and white tennis shoes. Mr. Rayford is a 26 year old, black male with black hair, brown eyes, 6′ tall and approximately 165lbs with last known address in Columbus, Ohio.
Video: Man wanted in Argyle Park stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Monday in the 1600 block of East 26th Avenue in the Argyle Park neighborhood. The victim, a man, was found at home stabbed in his right bicep after officers responded to a shooting. Police are […]
Columbus revenge shooting: Suspect arrested, 5 remain at large
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man in connection with a South Linden shooting they referred to as an act of revenge. Devon Robinson turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and admitted to shooting 38-year-old Mario Copeland on Sept. 23, the Columbus Division of Police’s Homicide Unit said. Copeland died a short […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt underway near Chillicothe prison
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A manhunt is currently underway just north of the city of Chillicothe along Route 104. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers along with corrections officers from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution are searching for an individual who was last seen near the prison’s property. Authorities...
Man shot in face while driving in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition Tuesday after being shot in the face in Columbus’ northeast side. Police dispatchers said they received a call at 5:35 p.m. that an unidentified suspect shot a 19-year-old man who was in his car near Morse Road and Karl Road. The suspect was in a […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. responded to a camper fire
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— Firefighters in Ross County were busy Thursday afternoon. Following a grain silo fire on route 104, township personnel responded to the 15000 block of route 772 for a fully engulfed camper fire. Additional assistance was requested to battle the blaze. The cause of the fire, officials...
Pike County murder trial: Evidence collected on Wagner property presented
More evidence collected against the Wagner family is expected to be presented to the jury Thursday as the trial of George Wagner IV continues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Glouster Man Killed in Accident
A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
Deadly shooting of Columbus man may be act of revenge, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have identified three suspects in the fatal shooting of a man, as well as a possible motive behind the attack. Police have issued warrants for murder for Rayshawn L. Rogers, 31; Christian A. Capers, 34; and Damon R. Capers, 35, in the shooting death of Mario Copeland on Sept. […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for 3 suspects wanted in Linden murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for three men who are wanted for murder in the death of a 38-year-old man. On Friday, September 23, officers were called to the area of East Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on a report of a shooting. 38-year-old Mario Copeland...
Man shot after road rage incident in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized after being shot in a road rage incident in north Columbus Tuesday evening. Columbus police said the shooting happened near Cleveland Avenue and Belcher Road at approximately 7:36 p.m. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, drove himself to the hospital, where he was […]
Comments / 1