ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fetterman compares Oz to ‘The Simpsons’ quack doctor in new ad

By JULIA MUELLER
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8NAr_0iKjhgpt00

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is out with a new ad mocking his GOP rival Mehmet Oz and comparing the celebrity surgeon to a quack doctor character from “The Simpsons.”

“Before there was Dr. Oz, there was Dr. Nick,” Fetterman wrote in a tweet Monday, referring to the recurring character from the long-running animated sitcom. “They say the Simpsons always predict the future – and once again, they nailed it.”

The campaign ad includes clips of the cartoon doctor selling miracle cures alongside clips from “The Dr. Oz Show” in which Oz pitches various treatments. The ad ends by parodying the Republican’s campaign logo, replacing “Dr. Oz” with “Dr. Nick.”

The retired cardiothoracic surgeon rose to television prominence as a guest health expert on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” before snagging his own program. He ended “The Dr. Oz Show” in January after 13 seasons in order to launch his Senate bid.

Fetterman and Oz have traded hits in a tense race to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R).

Recent polling has put Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, ahead of Oz by a small margin, but indicate his lead may be shrinking as the midterm elections approach.

The Hill has reached out to Oz’s campaign for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Fetterman responds to health questions after stroke, calls out Oz’s “quack cures”

(WHTM) – Democrat John Fetterman hasn’t done many interviews since suffering a stroke days before May’s primary election. On Tuesday he spoke with Dennis Owens to defend his health and call out his opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, for promoting what Fetterman’s campaign and supporters have called “quack cures.” “I’m feeling well and getting better and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Democratic super PAC rolls out multimillion-dollar ad buy targeting Oz on ‘miracle’ medications, investments

A super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is rolling out a multimillion-dollar ad buy targeting Pennsylvania Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz on his drug company investments and his backing of “miracle” medical solutions. “He calls himself a doctor. But Doctor Oz sold out his patients. On his TV show, Oz promoted reckless and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
AOL Corp

David Letterman 'loves' Howard Stern but admits, 'I just think arm's length may be the way to go'

David Letterman returned to late-night television on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The former host of The Late Show discussed a range of topics, most notably his ongoing friendship with radio host Howard Stern. The two worked in the same building and became friends. But their relationship deteriorated when Stern, seemingly unprovoked, started insulting Letterman and his wife, Regina Lasko.
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show to Debut Monday, Oct. 3

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. NewsNation announced that Chris Cuomo’s new weeknight show, Cuomo, will debut on Monday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The show,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Oprah Winfrey
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for burglary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man is going to prison for burglarizing an apartment on Delaware Avenue in February 2021. Edward W. Jackson Jr. was sentenced to an indeterminate three to six years in prison. He was sentenced as a second felony offender. On February 15, 2021, Jackson unlawfully entered an apartment on […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Oz#Election State#The Simpsons#Quack#Democratic#Senate#Gop#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
News 4 Buffalo

One airlifted after I-90 crash near Blasdell

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was airlifted to ECMC after a tractor trailer rear-ended a flatbed tow truck on I-90 on Tuesday afternoon, police said. According to New York State Police, the accident happened near the Blasdell interchange on the eastbound side of the highway around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. There was still congestion on […]
BLASDELL, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bills WR injuries: Jamison Crowder to IR with broken ankle, Isaiah McKenzie in concussion protocol

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder is likely to be placed on injured reserve with a broken ankle, coach Sean McDermott said Monday. Further hampering the Bills at the slot receiver position, Isaiah McKenzie has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol, McDermott said. McKenzie’s status is uncertain for this Sunday’s home game against […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy