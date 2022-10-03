ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 The Bull

The Top 4 Most Expensive Restaurant Meals in Yakima

It's bound to happen. You are on a date in a restaurant somewhere and you or your date thinks, "I'll have the most expensive thing on the menu!" Well, maybe once you look over this list you will save up your coins and treat yourself or someone special to one of the most expensive restaurant meals in Yakima!
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Food & Drinks
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Restaurants
Yakima, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Yakima, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
92.9 The Bull

Needing FREE Clothes/Hygiene Items Yakima? New Spot to Recharge!

Having everything you need is a luxury I hope everyone gets to experience at some point in their lives. For most, the pay check to pay check lifestyle is the norm. Are you in need of some basic essentials? Taking a moment to get the items you need could make all the difference and Barth Clinic in Yakima is excited to announce a new FREE resource to the community The Evelyn Ann Center.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fish And Chips#Galley#Food Drink#Popular Chain Restaurants
92.9 The Bull

Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy

Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Don't expect Wenatchee Sonic to reopen any time soon

Whether the Sonic restaurant in Wenatchee will ever reopen is uncertain after the owner of the franchise filed for bankruptcy just before a court order shut down their 10 Sonics restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Wenatchee Sonic closed at the end of August after the Poulsbo-based franchise owner, Olympic...
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
92.9 The Bull

Family of Missing Yakima Boy Mark His 5th Birthday Wednesday

The family of a missing Yakima boy are celebrating his 5th birthday Wednesday at Sarge Hubbard Park where he was reported missing on September 10. Lucian Mungia remains missing as family and friends continue the search around the region. Posters of the missing boy can be found throughout the valley and in other parts of the state.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Water Line Work Slows Yakima Traffic Thursday

Yakima City crews have been busy this week with a lot of water line work before the cold weather arrives in the valley. More water line work happens Thursday that will result in traffic restrictions. City officials say the work hapens on North 16th Avenue between Madison Avenue and Hathaway Street from 5:00 am 3:30 pm, Thursday. The work will result in traffic being limited to one lane in both directions in the project area.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Water and Road Work Could Slow Your Yakima Commute

Road and water line work continues in the city this week that could slow you down. City officials say a section of South 1st Street will be down to one lane each direction, Tuesday, October 4th, for an asphalt grinding project. Crews say South 1st Street will be one lane each direction between East King Street and Russell Lane during scheduled project work from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. Access will be maintained for businesses and emergency vehicles. Because of heavy traffic volume, drivers can expect delays in the project area. Drivers should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level

In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Saturday UTV Crash Kills Two in Yakima

A Saturday morning crash in Yakima resulted in the deaths of two people. Yakima Police say and officer spotted the Polaris RZR UTV vehicle driving on River Road From 40th Avenue early Saturday morning and tried to stop the vehicle after it appeared the driver was racing in the area. But the side-by-side UTV (ultimate terrain vehicle) driver took off at a high speed through the warehouse area leading to River Road near 27th Ave. The officer stopped the chase and later found the vehicle crashed in the area after the driver struck a BNSF Railway embankment.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours

BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
BENTON CITY, WA
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy