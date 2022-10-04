James Bond turns 60 on October 5, at least on film. The first Bond film, Dr. No, directed by Terence Young from the sixth novel in author Ian Fleming’s best-selling book series, arrived in theaters on this date in 1962. It gave the world an immediately iconic portrait of a debonair, dangerous superspy—and the world has either wanted him or wanted to be him ever since. Six decades later, Bond remains a cultural flashpoint, and it seems a day doesn’t go by without some morsel of information being meted out by the franchise’s longtime owners, the Broccoli family and their Eon Productions. And every time, media and fans gulp down the info like one of Bond’s famous martinis.

