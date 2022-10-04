Read full article on original website
Dr. Watson Drama Series In Works At CBS From Craig Sweeny & Kapital Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sidekick no more. CBS is going for a fresh take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic mystery franchise with Watson, from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS Studios. The medical drama with detective elements, in development at the broadcast network, is written by Craig Sweeny, who spent five years on CBS’ Sherlock Holmes/Dr. Watson procedural Elementary, most of them as executive producer. In Watson, a year after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s...
Watson TV Series Release Date, News & Update: Sherlock Holmes' Loyal Partner Takes Centerstage In New CBS Show
According to Deadline, CBS wants to put a new spin on the Sherlock Holmes story by making Dr. John Watson the main character in a new Watson TV series. Craig Sweeny, who wrote and executive produced Elementary, will take on the writing duties. CBS Takes Another Spin at Sherlock Holmes...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
Rita Gardner Dies: Original Cast Member Of ‘The Fantasticks’ Was 87
Rita Gardner, an original cast member of the long-running Off Broadway phenomenon The Fantasticks, died Saturday of leukemia at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She was 87. Gardner’s death was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Rybeck on Facebook. In 1960, Gardner, who had recently appeared Off Broadway in the Jerry Herman musical review Nightcap, was cast in what would be her signature role: Luisa, or “The Girl,” in the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks. Based loosely on Edmond Rostand’s 1894 play The Romancers, the musical told the allegorical story of two fathers who trick their children – The...
Kevin Bacon Joins Eddie Murphy In ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’
The next installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is continuing to add star power to its all-star cast as Kevin Bacon is set to join Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige are also on board with Judge Reinhold and John Ashton Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot reprising their characters from previous installments.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Jennifer Hudson a Masterclass Lesson in ‘Dreamgirls’ Choreography
Sheryl Lee Ralph, fresh off her big Emmy win for Abbot Elementary, joined Jennifer Hudson on the Jennifer Hudson Show for a bit of nostalgia as she reflected on her turn in the original 1981 Broadway production of Dreamgirls. Hudson, of course, is more than familiar with the show, having starred in the 2006 film adaptation and winning a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her work. Still, Hudson was reverent as she stood alongside Ralph, both draped in feather boas, and dutifully followed the latter’s lead as Ralph reiterated the proper way to step, sway, and sing along to...
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
Barry Keoghan shares the unsolicited The Batman audition tape that got him cast as its Joker
In August of 2020, we heard that Barry Keoghan had been cast as some cop in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, an obvious-in-retrospect bit of subterfuge to hide the fact that he would really be making a cameo in the film as the Joker… and then almost his entire appearance was cut out. But Reeves was so happy with his work that he later released an extended clip of Keoghan’s Joker talking to Robert Pattinson’s Batman—but not before insisting that he was just throwing in a big character cameo and not necessarily teasing what might happen in a The Batman sequel.
‘Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Starring Evan Peters Now One of Netflix’s Most Successful Series of All Time
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted true-crime series starring Evan Peters and Niecy Nash, is now one of Netflix’s most successful series of all time. The news comes just almost two weeks after it first debuted on Sept. 21, quickly garnering over 196 million hours of viewership within its first week.
Interview with the Vampire Stars Don’t Want A ‘Direct Adaptation’ of Anne Rice’s Books
Game of Thrones’ Jacob Anderson (Louis) and The Railway Man’s Sam Reid (Lestat) are set to star in a TV show adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic novel, Interview with the Vampire and its initial film adaptation in 1994. In an interview for TV Insider, Jacob talk about...
Behind the Meaning of the Classic Nursery Rhyme “Itsy Bitsy Spider”
It’s a nursery rhyme you can sing and act out with your hands, making it one of the most fun and smile-inducing songs of all time. That’s right, “Itsy Bitsy Spider” is an all-time classic. Kids love it, from the story to the gesticulation. But what...
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Production starts for season two, as Morfydd Clark reveals that Galadriel was never supposed to be likable
As the season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power inches closer, reactions to the series are starting to even out. Early responses to Amazon Prime’s ambitious offering were starkly polarized, but recent episodes have proved that the series has what it takes to shoulder the immense responsibility of Tolkien’s work. The non-traditional approach to characterization and storytelling is throwing some viewers for a loop, but one of the show’s stars assures fans that it’s all intentional. Not every character’s strengths are in their charm.
‘The Idea of You’ Adaptation Rounds Out Its Onscreen Boy Band
The adaptation of pandemic break-out The Idea of You has rounded out the boy band at the center of its story. Based on Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name, the story, according to the project’s description, centers on “Sophie (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old divorced mother. Sophie’s husband Dan left her for a younger woman, and now he has canceled his Coachella trip with their 15-year-old daughter. Sophie picks up the pieces and braves the crowds and desert heat. There, she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon.”More from The Hollywood...
Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lee Daniels, Jesse Williams to Speak at Variety’s Business of Broadway Breakfast
Variety has announced the lineup for its annual Business of Broadway breakfast presented by City National Bank in New York on Oct. 17. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson will join the event for a keynote conversation about their collaboration on the revival of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson,” currently playing on Broadway.
Martin Short And Shania Twain Set To Appear In ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Special
ABC is working on a new Beauty and the Beast TV special to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary. The special is already receiving a lot of buzz due to the casting and more names have just been announced. Now, Martin Short is in talks to play Lumière while Shania Twain may play Mrs. Potts.
Happy 60th birthday, James Bond: Ranking every 007 film, from Dr. No to No Time To Die
James Bond turns 60 on October 5, at least on film. The first Bond film, Dr. No, directed by Terence Young from the sixth novel in author Ian Fleming’s best-selling book series, arrived in theaters on this date in 1962. It gave the world an immediately iconic portrait of a debonair, dangerous superspy—and the world has either wanted him or wanted to be him ever since. Six decades later, Bond remains a cultural flashpoint, and it seems a day doesn’t go by without some morsel of information being meted out by the franchise’s longtime owners, the Broccoli family and their Eon Productions. And every time, media and fans gulp down the info like one of Bond’s famous martinis.
Yes, Keanu Reeves also wants Keanu Reeves to play Ghost Rider
As one of Hollywood’s most beloved action heroes, it’s only a matter of time before Keanu Reeves becomes involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Back in 2019, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said that he’s had a number of conversations with the John Wick star, and The A.V. Club suggested that he could play Adam Warlock, the Silver Surfer, Galactus, or Kang the Conqueror.
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Would "Absolutely" Do a "Freaky Friday" Sequel With Pal Lindsay Lohan
Could everyone, like, chill for a sec? On Oct. 4, Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about the possibility of making a "Freaky Friday" sequel alongside original costar Lindsay Lohan, and spoiler alert, she is definitely on board. At a "Halloween Ends" press tour event in Mexico City, Curtis admitted that she would "absolutely" want to do a follow-up film, via a video captured by a fan. "Lindsay Lohan and I are friends," Curtis explained to the crowd after she was asked whether she would ever be open to a sequel. "She texted me the other day — she's in Ireland making [her upcoming Netflix movie 'Irish Wish']," Curtis said, joking about the security questions she asked to make sure it was really her former costar.
Complete Broadway Cast Announced For Lee Daniels-Produced ‘Ain’t No Mo’’
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Fedna Jacquet, Marchánt Davis, Shannon Matesky and Ebony Marshall-Oliver will join the previously announced Jordan E. Cooper in the cast of Cooper’s upcoming Broadway play Ain’t No Mo’, produced by Lee Daniels. Daniels made the casting announcement today. The comedy, which received a critically acclaimed Off Broadway production at New York’s Public Theater in 2019, begins previews at the Belasco Theatre on Thursday, November 3 ahead of an official opening on Thursday, December 1. Ain’t No Mo’ blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater as it asks the incendiary question, “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve...
