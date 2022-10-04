ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New planning process underway at Kingsbridge Armory

By Greg Mocker
PIX11
 2 days ago

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — For decades, there have been some big ideas in the works for the Kingsbridge Armory in the Bronx. From a major ice skating complex to a shopping mall, many plans for the 180,000-square-foot building have been discussed.

Some neighbors are working to make sure the community will continue to have a say and be involved in the process. Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition has been involved with prior plans and continues to prioritize the location.

Juan Nuñez is the Lead Armory Organizer. “I want to get something at the building. I want to take care of the vendors outside and residents, to create something that galvanizes the community and creates generational wealth that can keep people in the Bronx,” Nuñez said.

The group holds regular events outside the building. A new art installation on the fence gets people’s attention.

They hold regular information sessions to explain their position and what they call “our armory.”

The building has been used for media production and event space. Originally designed as a training and staging area for soldiers, it became a landmark in 1974. The city converted part for use as a shelter in the 1980s.

Last year, a nearly complete deal to build an ice skating complex fell through due to financing issues.

The 105-year-old building is managed by the New York City Economic Development Corporation. Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson has been involved in recent tours of the facilities.

On a website describing the armory, Economic Development Corporation says the goal is a “community-driven future for the Kingsbridge Armory.”

In the coming months, the Economic Development Corporation will host community meetings and an online engagement survey.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 10

Reeny Wilkins
2d ago

that's a huge space, they gonna put another food bazaar or antinilla supermarket with another target 🤦🏾‍♀️🤣🤣🤣, just kidding, hope they think wisely of that big space.

Reply
3
 

