ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Comments / 1

Related
KING 5

Backlash against bike lanes brewing in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Ken Mann isn't the type of guy you'd expect to be building a backlash against bike lanes. "I'm having an identity crisis," he said. "I'm a cyclist. I've advocated for bike lanes in the past, but only the ones that make sense." Mann lives along Eldridge...
BELLINGHAM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferndale, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Ferndale, WA
Crime & Safety
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale fire stations will “Light the Night” to honor fallen firefighters

FERNDALE, Wash. — Several Whatcom County Fire District 7 stations will be aglow in red light at 8pm on October 2nd to 9th as they participate in the national Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters event. Every October, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation sponsors the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial...
FERNDALE, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect in custody after barricading himself inside Ferndale motel

FERNDALE, Wash. - A suspect was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a Ferndale motel Tuesday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a driver for an illegal left turn and after the driver failed to stop, he drove to the Haggen grocery store parking lot.
FERNDALE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#I 5#Ems#Pulsepoint#The Whatcom News Traffic
northcountyoutlook.com

Work continues on future of Smokey Point Blvd.

The city of Arlington continues to work on designing the future of Smokey Point Boulevard into what they hope will be a neighborhood street. Arlington received a grant from the Puget Sound Regional Council for about $959,000 to design what the road will be designed toward. “We applied for this...
ARLINGTON, WA
KOMO News

Suspect arrested after pointing 'AR style rifle' at officers in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — A driver who pointed an "AR style rifle" at officers in Ferndale on Tuesday morning has been taken into custody, according to police. The incident occurred around 4:10 a.m. A Ferndale officer attempted to stop the suspect in his Chevrolet Blazer, which was missing a license plate and had an unreadable temporary tag, after an illegal turn, police said. The suspect pulled into a Haggen parking lot and pointed a firearm at law enforcement, police said.
FERNDALE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Recreational shellfish harvesting closure due to biotoxin announced in northern Whatcom beaches

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Officials with Whatcom County Health Department announced today, October 6th, that unsafe levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) biotoxin have been detected in all beaches in northern Whatcom County from Sandy Point north to the Canadian border including Point Roberts. Biotoxin testing has already closed beaches in southern areas of Whatcom County. This means the entire county is now under a recreational shellfish harvesting closure.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Western Front

First part of project to restore section of Padden Creek completed

After years in the works, the first phase of the Padden Creek 24th to 30th streets project reached completion on Sept. 21. The three-part project lay dormant for years due to funding restrictions, but now the Bellingham Public Works Department is one-third of the way to relocating and improving a section of Padden Creek between 24th Street and 30th Street.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Families of victims in deadly floatplane crash plan to conduct their own investigation

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The families of the victims in a deadly floatplane crash off of Whidbey Island are planning to conduct their own investigation into what went wrong. Ten people were killed, including nine adults and one child when a floatplane took a nose dive and crashed into the water near Mutiny Bay. The plane took off from Friday Harbor as a scheduled commuter flight to the Renton Municipal Airport. The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy