whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Barrett Road in Ferndale blocked due to police response to “an armed and dangerous subject”
FERNDALE, Wash. — As of 5:40am on Tuesday, October 4th, Barrett Road has been blocked and businesses at the northeast corner of Barrett Road and Main Street were reportedly closed. Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the area and according to radioed reports the road and business closures...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Southbound lanes of I-5 near airport blocked by rollover crash
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:30am on Sunday, October 2nd, to the southbound lanes of I-5 north of the W Bakerview Road interchange due to reports of rollover crash. The crash resulted in blocking both lanes. As of 5:50am, law enforcement reported being able to open...
Backlash against bike lanes brewing in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Ken Mann isn't the type of guy you'd expect to be building a backlash against bike lanes. "I'm having an identity crisis," he said. "I'm a cyclist. I've advocated for bike lanes in the past, but only the ones that make sense." Mann lives along Eldridge...
Troopers reported clocking him doing 114 mph on I-5 in Whatcom ... until he ran out of gas
The motorcycle he was riding was reported stolen out of Bellingham.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale fire stations will “Light the Night” to honor fallen firefighters
FERNDALE, Wash. — Several Whatcom County Fire District 7 stations will be aglow in red light at 8pm on October 2nd to 9th as they participate in the national Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters event. Every October, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation sponsors the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial...
Officers arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect at Ferndale motel after standoff
FERNDALE, Wash. — Several law enforcement agencies gathered near Barrett Road and Main Street in Ferndale for an armed and dangerous suspect at the Super 8 Motel, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Those inside the motel were asked to shelter in...
NTSB has recovered 'the majority' of downed floatplane, investigators examining wreckage
FREELAND, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has completed recovery operations following a deadly floatplane crash off the coast of Whidbey Island in September. Recovery operations ended on Friday. A majority of the aircraft has been recovered and moved to a secure facility where NTSB investigators are...
q13fox.com
Suspect in custody after barricading himself inside Ferndale motel
FERNDALE, Wash. - A suspect was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a Ferndale motel Tuesday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a driver for an illegal left turn and after the driver failed to stop, he drove to the Haggen grocery store parking lot.
northcountyoutlook.com
Work continues on future of Smokey Point Blvd.
The city of Arlington continues to work on designing the future of Smokey Point Boulevard into what they hope will be a neighborhood street. Arlington received a grant from the Puget Sound Regional Council for about $959,000 to design what the road will be designed toward. “We applied for this...
KOMO News
Suspect arrested after pointing 'AR style rifle' at officers in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — A driver who pointed an "AR style rifle" at officers in Ferndale on Tuesday morning has been taken into custody, according to police. The incident occurred around 4:10 a.m. A Ferndale officer attempted to stop the suspect in his Chevrolet Blazer, which was missing a license plate and had an unreadable temporary tag, after an illegal turn, police said. The suspect pulled into a Haggen parking lot and pointed a firearm at law enforcement, police said.
whatcom-news.com
Recreational shellfish harvesting closure due to biotoxin announced in northern Whatcom beaches
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Officials with Whatcom County Health Department announced today, October 6th, that unsafe levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) biotoxin have been detected in all beaches in northern Whatcom County from Sandy Point north to the Canadian border including Point Roberts. Biotoxin testing has already closed beaches in southern areas of Whatcom County. This means the entire county is now under a recreational shellfish harvesting closure.
whatcom-news.com
57-foot vessel hit rocks and was sinking when rescued by Coast Guard Station Bellingham crew
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — US Coast Guard 13th District Pacific Northwest issued a news release on Wednesday, October 5th, reporting that a Coast Guard Station Bellingham crew rescued 3 people and a dog from a sinking vessel in Echo Bay on Sucia Island on October 4th. Watchstanders at Coast Guard...
My Clallam County
Trauma to beached remains consistent with plane crash victim, fingerprints could solve case soon
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County investigators are still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at the time said foul play was not suspected, but on Tuesday Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King gave more insight.
q13fox.com
Camano Island residents face months-long permit process to prepare for storm season
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. - Nearly a year after devastating floods hit Western Washington, some residents on Camano Island are running into roadblocks to rebuild from the damage left behind. Waves whipping from last November's storms tore down the bulkhead protecting Donna Marshall's home in Utsalady and Marshall says there's not...
Western Front
First part of project to restore section of Padden Creek completed
After years in the works, the first phase of the Padden Creek 24th to 30th streets project reached completion on Sept. 21. The three-part project lay dormant for years due to funding restrictions, but now the Bellingham Public Works Department is one-third of the way to relocating and improving a section of Padden Creek between 24th Street and 30th Street.
Man allegedly rams Bellingham Police vehicle, exits with knife demanding officer shoot him
Police report the incident occurred shortly before noon Saturday along Lakeway Drive.
Here’s how the Port of Bellingham is responding to increased crime rates in Whatcom County
“Providing a safe environment for Port customers, Port employees and community members is a top priority for the Port.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
Families of victims in deadly floatplane crash plan to conduct their own investigation
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The families of the victims in a deadly floatplane crash off of Whidbey Island are planning to conduct their own investigation into what went wrong. Ten people were killed, including nine adults and one child when a floatplane took a nose dive and crashed into the water near Mutiny Bay. The plane took off from Friday Harbor as a scheduled commuter flight to the Renton Municipal Airport. The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m.
Have you seen water rising in Whatcom Creek? Here’s why
Water consumption during the winter is about 7.2-7.4 million gallons a day. Summer consumption rises to 10.5-11.5 million gallons per day.
