Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

lifeoncaphill.com

Riverdale Ridge's Weinmaster atop the golf heap

WINDSOR -- To survive a four-person playoff for a state championship in boys golf is one thing. To realize it almost didn’t happen and then to survive that playoff and win it all?. Maybe that’s why Riverdale Ridge’s Bradley Weinmaster was overcome with tears, happiness and joy – sometimes...
THORNTON, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Boys Golf: 2022 Class 5A state tournament final results

DENVER | Final team scores and individual results after the final round of the 2022 Class 5A boys state golf tournament, which was completed on Oct. 4, 2022, at the City Park G.C. Aurora teams and players bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at...
AURORA, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Heads up: Broomfield soccer defeats Fairview in soggy Class 5A top-10 matchup

BROOMFIELD — It only takes one goal to open the floodgates, as Broomfield boys soccer learned on Monday night. The Eagles, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, put on a late-game clinic against No. 8 Fairview in a classic top-10, Front Range League match between two soccer powerhouses. After spending the first half off the scoreboard, the Eagles rallied late to defeat the Knights 3-1. Both teams scored with headers.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 7-9

COLORADO, USA — The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for classic Colorado events like Cedaredge's Applefest and pumpkin, fall and harvest celebrations. Autumn is here and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events that honor pumpkins, autumn harvests and causes close to the heart.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Top rated tacos in Denver metro, cities across Colorado

Taco Tuesday, anyone? Oct. 4 is National Taco Day. If you are looking for a place to grab a great taco, look no further. The Problem Solvers scoured Google reviews and found the top rated tacos in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 500 or more reviews.
DENVER, CO
travellemming.com

19 Best Lakes in Colorado for 2022 (By a Local!)

I’m a Denver local who loves exploring the great outdoors, and in this guide, I go over the best lakes in Colorado. These include popular and lesser-known destinations, plus one of my family’s favorite mountain getaways. From large reservoirs to small alpine lakes, these scenic areas offer countless...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies

One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.  "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
LOVELAND, CO
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
9News

First big mountain snowfall of the season possible next week

COLORADO, USA — It's early, so hold your horses. But, it might be finally time to break out those snow shovels, at least up in the mountains. Sure, we've seen a few dustings of snow at or above 11,000 feet in elevation, and perhaps a few inches of wet snow atop some of our highest peaks. But the first significant mountain snow of the season looks like a decent possibility for the middle-to-end of next week.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding

EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

8 of Denver’s Best Places to Grab Late-Night Bites

In a world that tries to dictate what defines a “normal” circadian rhythm—a world that reserves the worm for the early bird and never the night owl—Denver’s late-night eats are a sacred treasure for those of us who thrive under the moonlight. Sure, the nocturnal...
DENVER, CO

