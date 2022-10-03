Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Butlerfest is back in action
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hundreds of people gathered today, Oct. 8th, in the town of Bulter, Alabama for the annual Butlerfest. This two-day long festival allows everyone to come eat, shop and just have a good time. With dozens of vendors, you can enjoy all sorts of things like fried pork...
WTOK-TV
MS Realtor Convention comes to the Queen City
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This was the first time the Mississippi Realtors Association hosted the convention in Meridian. These realtors were able to come together to learn, grow, and have a little fun while they were here. The President of the association didn’t really know what the city had to offer but was simply excited about what all it had to offer.
WTOK-TV
100th birthday celebration
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“Thank you, Lord, that he let me live to see 100 years, and I thank him for it. I thanked him every night and every day,” said Bonnie Ellis. Turning 100 is not something that everyone gets to see, but for Bonnie Ellis, it’s time to celebrate as her family gathers to honor the amazing life she continues to live.
WDAM-TV
Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect
Unbeaten Bobcats welcome Pearl River to Ellisville for 92nd "Catfight" Beaumont Strong Coalition prepares for 2nd annual Fall Festival. Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. October is an event-filled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An unidentified woman’s body was discovered in Laurel Wednesday night. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to Lindsey Avenue on a report of a deceased person at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers located a body believed to be an African American female at the scene.
Woman accused of stealing over $1K from Victoria’s Secret
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing merchandise from Victoria’s Secret. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Brianna Brown, 28, stole over $1,400 in goods from the store in August. She is wanted on a felony shoplifting charge. Anyone with information about Brown’s location can call the […]
WTOK-TV
New bridge on Lizelia Rd. to open, one on Murphy Rd. closes
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - After a year and a half of being closed, a portion of Lizelia Road will reopen next week. An entirely new bridge has been built and the road has been paved through this part of Marion. More than 3,000 people travel the area on a daily basis.
Man receives $2 million bond in apparent domestic violence shooting of Mississippi woman
A Mississippi man received a $2 million dollar bond in the shooting death of a Mississippi woman. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Chance Fabian Jones faces charges of first-degree murder, domestic violence (aggravated assault with a firearm) and residential burglary. Jones is accused of killing Joslin Napier, who was found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOK-TV
The Salvation Army announces Angel Tree sign-ups
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army in Meridian has its Angel Tree preparations in full swing, offering people the chance to share with others less fortunate by providing presents, clothing and food to over 450 children and seniors in need for Christmas. Meridian’s Commanding Officer Lt. Roy Fisher said...
WTOK-TV
West Alabama continues perfect road record taking down GSC rival Valdosta State
VALDOSTA, Geor. (WTOK) - West Alabama was able to hold of the Blazers in the fourth quarter to get their first win in Valdosta since 2017. The Tigers had 503 total yards on the day and improved to 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in GSC play with a 34-31 win on the road.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Blood Services’ bus makes stop in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A blood donation bus made a stop in Meridian Thursday evening. Mississippi Blood Services’ Mobile Unit was at the Walmart on Highway 19. Charlie Dillon, the Donor Tech Supervisor, and other staff gave out free Halloween t-shirts and gift cards to blood donors for lending a helping hand to others.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 10_06_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Timothy Leon Scruggs. Scruggs is a 58-year-old White male who is approximately 5′ 7″ in height and weighs 165 pounds. He is wanted on two bench warrants, one for sexual battery and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
Marion Police Department promotes Ladarius Spivey to captain
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion celebrated a very important member of its police force on Friday. The Marion Police Department promoted Sgt. Ladarius Spivey to Captain and what made the day even sweeter was that it was all on his twelfth birthday. Chief Randall Davis and the...
WTOK-TV
Hub City father asks, ‘Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?”
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?. Overdose awareness advocate James Moore knows that it’s illegal to possess Fentanyl testing strips. Still, he’s giving them out...
WTOK-TV
Progress continues at Lauderdale County Courthouse Complex
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many of you might’ve noticed the progress being made at the new Lauderdale County Courthouse complex just off 22nd Ave. over the last several weeks. “Once the building started going vertical, everybody going by started seeing what was happening,” Dist. 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells said.
WTOK-TV
Can you ask for a better forecast?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday, as we like to call it here at WTOK it is Friday Eve!! The forecast just keeps getting better and better as we continue through this week. We can expect yet another great day of Fall weather. This season started with record challenging heat, but has turned over a new leaf and brings us near to below average high and low temperatures. Speaking of leaves, those fall colors are beginning to shine through more and more. Pretty soon we will see a lot of yellow, red, and brownish colored leaves. I hope you all plan some outdoor activities for today. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s.
vicksburgnews.com
Missing Fayette man being sought
The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter (Black/Male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, 25 years of age) of Fayette was last seen at the Super 8 hotel on 10-02-22. No vehicle description is available and Carter has been placed...
WTOK-TV
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
The crash occurred while the Hickory Police Department was attempting to stop the driver of a car that had been reported stolen. Sergeant Brett Ayers spoke to KTRE and said in efforts to keep those spaces available and educate the public, volunteers of the Community Emergency Response Team and Nacogdoches Police Department created the handicap project in 2019.
WTOK-TV
Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North
Marion, Miss. (WTOK) - A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured. Marion Police said the crash happened right past Simmons Wrecker around 7:30 a.m. Monday. A log truck was pulling out of a driveway when a gray Acura traveling north ran into the back of the truck.
Mississippi man dies from injuries suffered in weekend wreck
A Mississippi has died from injuries he suffered in a weekend two-vehicle wreck. At approximately 9:24 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call of a two-vehicle wreck on Arlington Drive. Deputies arrived to find one vehicle with two occupants, both of whom had suffered...
Comments / 0