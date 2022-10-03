MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday, as we like to call it here at WTOK it is Friday Eve!! The forecast just keeps getting better and better as we continue through this week. We can expect yet another great day of Fall weather. This season started with record challenging heat, but has turned over a new leaf and brings us near to below average high and low temperatures. Speaking of leaves, those fall colors are beginning to shine through more and more. Pretty soon we will see a lot of yellow, red, and brownish colored leaves. I hope you all plan some outdoor activities for today. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO