Monroe County, GA

13WMAZ

3 men convicted in Jones County man's murder

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Jones County jury Thursday found three men guilty Of shooting a former friend in his bed. 13WMAZ has been covering this case for nearly five years when someone murdered Donald Marquise Hardwick in his apartment. Gray police charged Cameron Banks, Justerrious Canty, and Jaqualan...
JONES COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man charged with Murder for August shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man has been charged in connection to the August shooting death of an 18-year-old woman. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Matthew Milner Jr. has been charged with murder for the shooting death of Jamaya B Warner, that took place on August 20th, 2022.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Arrest made in 18-year-old's shooting death in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened in August. According to a press release, 21-year-old Matthew Milner Jr. of Macon was arrested and charged with murder in the death investigation of Ja'Mya Warner. At the time Milner was...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired near Pierce Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an incident of shots fired near the interstate in the Pierce Avenue area. According to an operator with BCSO, multiple calls came into the sheriff’s office around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, concerning shots fired. Officers are investigating the scene currently. No injuries have been reported so far.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested after Newnan chase, suspected drug toss, deputies say

NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man was arrested after failing to stop for deputies in Coweta County. Deputies said they saw Thomas Swindle toss bags of what they believed were drugs from his car window. Swindle was charged with drug possession, fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as tampering...
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Parents of 7-year-old killed in Clayton County hit and run arrested

JONESBORO, Ga. - The parents of a 7-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run last month have been arrested, the Clayton County Police Department says. Christal Williams, 33, and Jordan Wint, 36, were arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to children in the second degree, contributing to the deprivation of a minor, and reckless conduct.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept 27 - Oct. 3:. • Tyquan Poole, 23, Highgate Trail, Covington; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Home invasion turns to shooting, chase, arrests

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - What started as a Henry County home invasion took a turn for the worst Tuesday afternoon. Henry County police were responding to a home invasion in the Locust Grove area when someone was shot by the burglars. Police said the two suspects got away by stealing...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
bobcatmultimedia.com

Drive by shooting near GC’s dorms

Shortly after midnight on Sept. 30, over 60 rounds were unloaded towards the Wray Homes/West End Projects, less than two miles from GC’s dormitory buildings. The four suspects fled the drive-by shooting. It resulted in a high-speed chase through Bonner Park, directly across from The Depot and Foundation hall.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Single vehicle accident in Monroe County leaves man dead

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A single vehicle accident in Monroe County left a man dead Wednesday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a single vehicle accident at GA 87 mile marker 3 around 7:43 a.m. to find that a Nisan Frontier had struck a tree. The release from MCSO says the Driver, 53-year-old Michael Frank Adams of Gray, left the roadway on the west side, over corrected, and struck a tree on the east side of GA 87.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb firefighter receives state honors after off-duty car wreck rescue

MACON, Ga. — The state Firefighters' Association honored a Macon-Bibb firefighter last weekend for springing into action at a second's notice. At their state convention, they awarded Sgt. Christopher Hall the Life Saving Valor Award for rescuing a man from a burning car while off-duty. The wreck happened right in front of Hall May 22 as he drove home down Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Georgia Supreme Court upholds conviction in 2015 Bibb County murder

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County murder conviction has been upheld by the Georgia Supreme Court. Curtis Jackson was found guilty of malice murder in September 2018 in connection to the October 2015 shooting death of Vernard Mays. Jackson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The trial court denied a 2019 motion for a new trial. Following that hearing, Jackson appealed, claiming the trial court failed to tell the jury that they must find corroboration for an accomplice's testimony and that they failed to excuse a juror for cause.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

DeKalb boy, 15, arrested as part of gang that stole 2 vehicles and broke into more than 40 more in south Fayette

It was in early February that more than 30 vehicles were entered at residences off Ga. Highway 74 South in Peachtree City and up to a dozen others entered in a neighboring subdivision in unincorporated Fayette County. Today, one of the members of the gang responsible for the crimes is in custody. He is a 15-year-old from DeKalb County.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
