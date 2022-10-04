Read full article on original website
3 men convicted in Jones County man's murder
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Jones County jury Thursday found three men guilty Of shooting a former friend in his bed. 13WMAZ has been covering this case for nearly five years when someone murdered Donald Marquise Hardwick in his apartment. Gray police charged Cameron Banks, Justerrious Canty, and Jaqualan...
Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
Macon man charged with Murder for August shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man has been charged in connection to the August shooting death of an 18-year-old woman. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Matthew Milner Jr. has been charged with murder for the shooting death of Jamaya B Warner, that took place on August 20th, 2022.
Arrest made in 18-year-old's shooting death in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened in August. According to a press release, 21-year-old Matthew Milner Jr. of Macon was arrested and charged with murder in the death investigation of Ja'Mya Warner. At the time Milner was...
Henry County authorities say home invasion, carjacking, police chase end with 2 in custody
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after they attacked someone inside a Henry County home, stole the victim's car, led officers on a chase and then tried to run from authorities, police said. Henry County Police were called to a home around 1:45 p.m. in the...
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired near Pierce Avenue
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an incident of shots fired near the interstate in the Pierce Avenue area. According to an operator with BCSO, multiple calls came into the sheriff’s office around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, concerning shots fired. Officers are investigating the scene currently. No injuries have been reported so far.
Suspect arrested after Newnan chase, suspected drug toss, deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man was arrested after failing to stop for deputies in Coweta County. Deputies said they saw Thomas Swindle toss bags of what they believed were drugs from his car window. Swindle was charged with drug possession, fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as tampering...
Parents of 7-year-old killed in Clayton County hit and run arrested
JONESBORO, Ga. - The parents of a 7-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run last month have been arrested, the Clayton County Police Department says. Christal Williams, 33, and Jordan Wint, 36, were arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to children in the second degree, contributing to the deprivation of a minor, and reckless conduct.
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept 27 - Oct. 3:. • Tyquan Poole, 23, Highgate Trail, Covington; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or...
Home invasion turns to shooting, chase, arrests
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - What started as a Henry County home invasion took a turn for the worst Tuesday afternoon. Henry County police were responding to a home invasion in the Locust Grove area when someone was shot by the burglars. Police said the two suspects got away by stealing...
32-year-old man injured in shooting near Jones County Dollar General
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot near a store in Haddock on Tuesday night, according to a release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. A 32-year-old man was shot near the Dollar General in Haddock and was taken to a local hospital. The man underwent surgery and is in stable condition.
2 home invasion suspects in custody after police say they led Henry County officers on chase
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects are in custody after a home invasion, shooting and chase in Henry County. Henry County police said officers responded to a home in the Locust Grove area around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they...
53-year-old Jones County man dies in crash in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man died in a single-car accident in Monroe County on Wednesday near Juliette, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. 53-year-old Michael Frank Adams of Gray was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the...
26-Year-Old Jermaine Mathis Died In A Two-Car Crash In Putnam County (Putnam County, GA)
Investigators responded to a two-car crash on Tuesday on Harmony Road in Putnam County. A preliminary investigation reveals Jermaine Mathis, 26, of Eatonton, was traveling east on Harmony road in a [..]
Drive by shooting near GC’s dorms
Shortly after midnight on Sept. 30, over 60 rounds were unloaded towards the Wray Homes/West End Projects, less than two miles from GC’s dormitory buildings. The four suspects fled the drive-by shooting. It resulted in a high-speed chase through Bonner Park, directly across from The Depot and Foundation hall.
Single vehicle accident in Monroe County leaves man dead
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A single vehicle accident in Monroe County left a man dead Wednesday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a single vehicle accident at GA 87 mile marker 3 around 7:43 a.m. to find that a Nisan Frontier had struck a tree. The release from MCSO says the Driver, 53-year-old Michael Frank Adams of Gray, left the roadway on the west side, over corrected, and struck a tree on the east side of GA 87.
Bibb firefighter receives state honors after off-duty car wreck rescue
MACON, Ga. — The state Firefighters' Association honored a Macon-Bibb firefighter last weekend for springing into action at a second's notice. At their state convention, they awarded Sgt. Christopher Hall the Life Saving Valor Award for rescuing a man from a burning car while off-duty. The wreck happened right in front of Hall May 22 as he drove home down Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
Atlanta-area doctor, pharmacist plead guilty to supplying illegal prescriptions
A gynecologist and a pharmacist pleaded guilty to operating an Atlanta-area “pill mill” that supplied illegal prescripti...
Georgia Supreme Court upholds conviction in 2015 Bibb County murder
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County murder conviction has been upheld by the Georgia Supreme Court. Curtis Jackson was found guilty of malice murder in September 2018 in connection to the October 2015 shooting death of Vernard Mays. Jackson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The trial court denied a 2019 motion for a new trial. Following that hearing, Jackson appealed, claiming the trial court failed to tell the jury that they must find corroboration for an accomplice's testimony and that they failed to excuse a juror for cause.
DeKalb boy, 15, arrested as part of gang that stole 2 vehicles and broke into more than 40 more in south Fayette
It was in early February that more than 30 vehicles were entered at residences off Ga. Highway 74 South in Peachtree City and up to a dozen others entered in a neighboring subdivision in unincorporated Fayette County. Today, one of the members of the gang responsible for the crimes is in custody. He is a 15-year-old from DeKalb County.
