New Japan Pro-Wrestling is bringing "strong style" to Hollywood once again. NJPW has confirmed the card for its upcoming "NJPW Strong" taping, entitled Showdown In Hollywood, which will be recorded at The Vermont in Hollywood, California on October 16. The taping will be notable not only because of the presence of "The Ace" Hiroshi Tanahashi but also as a cross-promotional battle of old rivals. NJPW's Rocky Romero will open the "forbidden door" to face AEW star, Christopher Daniels. The two men have stood across the ring from each other eleven times throughout their careers in Ring of Honor, NJPW, and other promotions, with this match being their twelfth confrontation. They also teamed once in NJPW when Daniels was wrestling under his humorous Curry Man persona.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO