Kevin Nash’s Net Worth in 2022
Kevin Nash is a retired professional wrestler most well-known for his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Also known for his in-ring name Diesel, he was one of the founding members of the New World Order (nWo), one of the greatest wrestling stables in history. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Kevin Nash’s net worth in 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Personality Confirms 'Incident' Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara
A wealth of backstage issues have plagued AEW lately, and today looks to be no different, with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo getting in on the action with their exchange of tense tweets. Jose the Assistant, El Idolo's right-hand man, chimed in on Twitter confirming a backstage confrontation did transpire between the two, stemming from reports that Guevara took issue with how hard he was hit in the ring by Andrade.
ewrestlingnews.com
Opening Match Revealed For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
MJF announced on Twitter that his match against Wheeler Yuta would open this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the anniversary edition of the weekly television show that started in 2019. He wrote the following to promote the match:. “I was the first match at ALL IN. I was in...
Yardbarker
Andrade El Idolo feels a “little stagnant” in AEW, calls the WWE schedule “inhuman”
Andrade El Idolo has been teasing the idea of leaving AEW even though company president Tony Khan reportedly has no plans of releasing any wrestlers right now. AEW is going with the teases as they’ve announced that Andrade will wrestle 10 of the Dark Order in a Mask vs. Career Match on this week’s Rampage episode. If Andrade loses the match, then he must leave the promotion.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Preview (10/5): 3-Year Anniversary Special, MJF Vs. Wheeler Yuta, More
AEW will celebrate three years of "AEW Dynamite" tonight at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC, which will also see an extra 15 minutes added to the episode on TBS. AEW CEO Tony Khan has packed the card from top to bottom, with six matches currently scheduled to...
Trey Miguel Comments On His Status For IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory
Former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion Trey Miguel doesn't know how he'll be involved with IMPACT Bound For Glory, but he wants to be a part of it. One day before Bound For Glory, IMPACT's biggest-pay-per-view of the year, Miguel hasn't been officially announced for the card, though he regularly competes on IMPACT programming.
MJF Returns To The Ring, Wardlow Retains | AEW Fight Size
Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, October 5, 2022. - MJF returned to the ring and faced Wheeler Yuta in his first singles match since AEW Double or Nothing. The two rivals delivered a hard-fought match, and MJF clinched the victory with the Salt of the Earth armbar.
PWMania
Jessicka Wants to Face Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan in Impact
Impact Wrestling’s Jessicka is looking to step into the ring with some of the top male stars in the promotion. Knockouts have competed against men before in Impact Wrestling including Jordynne Grace, Mia Yim and former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard. Now Jessicka would like to add her name...
wrestlinginc.com
PCO Questions How Far Tony Khan Will Go With Chris Jericho As ROH World Champion
Former Ring of Honor World Champion PCO has reacted favorably to Chris Jericho's surprising ROH World title win, but he wonders how long his reign will last. Jericho challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH gold at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam." With referee Aubrey Edwards distracted, Jericho nailed Castagnoli with a low blow, followed by the Judas Effect, to score the pinfall.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Jeff Hardy's AEW Status And Potential Return
Contrary to recent reports, it seems Jeff Hardy may not be back in the ring as soon as previously thought. According to PWInsider, Hardy is preparing for a pre-trial hearing set to take place later this month regarding his DUI arrest back in June. The report also claims that Hardy is not expected back with AEW until his legal issues are handled and the company feels confident that Hardy has a handle on his sobriety.
411mania.com
PCO Says Chris Jericho Winning the ROH World Title Was a ‘Genius Move’
– The Shining Wizards podcast recently interviewed former ROH World Champion PCO, who discussed Chris Jericho becoming ROH World Champion, joining Honor No More in Impact Wrestling, and more. Below are some highlights:. PCO on joining Impact and Honor No More: “I knew something was going to pop up somehow,...
ComicBook
AEW: Update on Jeff Hardy's Future
Jeff Hardy was arrested in Volusia County, Florida back in mid-July and was charged with felony DUI, driving with a suspended license and violating restrictions placed on his license. He was suspended indefinitely without pay from AEW the following day and AEW President Tony Khan wrote at the time that he wouldn't be allowed back to the promotion until he could prove his sobriety.
wrestlinginc.com
'Forbidden Door' Match And More Announced For NJPW's Showdown In Hollywood
New Japan Pro-Wrestling is bringing "strong style" to Hollywood once again. NJPW has confirmed the card for its upcoming "NJPW Strong" taping, entitled Showdown In Hollywood, which will be recorded at The Vermont in Hollywood, California on October 16. The taping will be notable not only because of the presence of "The Ace" Hiroshi Tanahashi but also as a cross-promotional battle of old rivals. NJPW's Rocky Romero will open the "forbidden door" to face AEW star, Christopher Daniels. The two men have stood across the ring from each other eleven times throughout their careers in Ring of Honor, NJPW, and other promotions, with this match being their twelfth confrontation. They also teamed once in NJPW when Daniels was wrestling under his humorous Curry Man persona.
ComicBook
AEW President Tony Khan Reveals He's Spoken With Top WWE Executive
The forbidden door between All Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment remains shut, but the two powerhouse promotions do have somewhat of a relationship. Earlier this year, AEW allowed Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight to send in video messages for a Monday Night Raw celebration of John Cena's 20th anniversary in wrestling. Aside from that brief crossover, the two companies have referenced each other multiple times on their respective shows, including Edge alluding to an MJF promo in a MizTV segment and MJF himself outright name-dropping WWE co-CEO Nick Khan on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.
wrestlinginc.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Comments On The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
One of Japan's biggest wrestling stars has commented on the recent passing of Antonio Inoki, the legendary wrestler and promoter. Inoki died over the weekend at the age of 79 and has since been mourned around the pro wrestling world, having received an honorary title from New Japan Pro-Wrestling this week. Inoki, a 12-time world champion and the inaugural IWGP Heavyweight Champion, was the founder of NJPW.
411mania.com
PCO Thinks A Match Against Chris Jericho Would Be “Awesome”
Appearing recently on the Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast, PCO shared his thoughts about possibly going up against Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship (per Fightful). Jericho has already indicated he wants to beat every Ring of Honor Champion possible, so the idea of a match between the two wrestlers could very well be in the cards. You can read a few highlights from PCO and listen to the full episode below.
411mania.com
Dave Meltzer Gives His Thoughts On What Roman Reigns Should Do At Wrestlemania
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer gave his thoughts on the main event for Wrestlemania 39, which will likely feature Roman Reigns. The show is two nights, and the idea was floated that Reigns should wrestle on both. Here are highlights:. On Cody Rhodes possibly returning at the...
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Discusses His Backstage Interaction With The Great Muta At AEW Taping
Once upon a time, William Regal squared off against The Great Muta in the ring. Recently, the two finally got to have a conversation after many years of being apart. Great Muta made a surprise appearance during the special Grand Slam edition of "AEW Rampage." He saved Sting from an attack by Buddy Matthews. It was during that time that Regal, the facilitator of the Blackpool Combat Club, rekindled a friendship with an old rival.
wrestlinginc.com
NJPW Gave Antonio Inoki Honorary Title Shortly Before His Passing
On Tuesday, New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that the promotion had given an honorary title to the late Antonio Inoki prior to his death over the weekend at the age of 79. Inoki, who founded NJPW in 1972, was a 12-time world champion himself and the inaugural IWGP Heavyweight Champion. In...
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Calls Top AEW Manager 'Very Un-Entertaining'
Konnan has a legendary career inside the ring, but he's also more recently spent a fair amount of time as a manager. Now, Konnan has revealed some criticism he has for one of AEW's managers, Stokely Hathaway, in an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman. "First of...
