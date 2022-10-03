Read full article on original website
Butlerfest is back in action
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hundreds of people gathered today, Oct. 8th, in the town of Bulter, Alabama for the annual Butlerfest. This two-day long festival allows everyone to come eat, shop and just have a good time. With dozens of vendors, you can enjoy all sorts of things like fried pork...
100th birthday celebration
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“Thank you, Lord, that he let me live to see 100 years, and I thank him for it. I thanked him every night and every day,” said Bonnie Ellis. Turning 100 is not something that everyone gets to see, but for Bonnie Ellis, it’s time to celebrate as her family gathers to honor the amazing life she continues to live.
MS Realtor Convention comes to the Queen City
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This was the first time the Mississippi Realtors Association hosted the convention in Meridian. These realtors were able to come together to learn, grow, and have a little fun while they were here. The President of the association didn’t really know what the city had to offer but was simply excited about what all it had to offer.
The Salvation Army announces Angel Tree sign-ups
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army in Meridian has its Angel Tree preparations in full swing, offering people the chance to share with others less fortunate by providing presents, clothing and food to over 450 children and seniors in need for Christmas. Meridian’s Commanding Officer Lt. Roy Fisher said...
Mississippi Blood Services’ bus makes stop in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A blood donation bus made a stop in Meridian Thursday evening. Mississippi Blood Services’ Mobile Unit was at the Walmart on Highway 19. Charlie Dillon, the Donor Tech Supervisor, and other staff gave out free Halloween t-shirts and gift cards to blood donors for lending a helping hand to others.
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An unidentified woman’s body was discovered in Laurel Wednesday night. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to Lindsey Avenue on a report of a deceased person at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers located a body believed to be an African American female at the scene.
New bridge on Lizelia Rd. to open, one on Murphy Rd. closes
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - After a year and a half of being closed, a portion of Lizelia Road will reopen next week. An entirely new bridge has been built and the road has been paved through this part of Marion. More than 3,000 people travel the area on a daily basis.
Progress continues at Lauderdale County Courthouse Complex
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many of you might’ve noticed the progress being made at the new Lauderdale County Courthouse complex just off 22nd Ave. over the last several weeks. “Once the building started going vertical, everybody going by started seeing what was happening,” Dist. 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells said.
Marion Police Department promotes Ladarius Spivey to captain
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion celebrated a very important member of its police force on Friday. The Marion Police Department promoted Sgt. Ladarius Spivey to Captain and what made the day even sweeter was that it was all on his twelfth birthday. Chief Randall Davis and the...
Crimenet 10_06_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Timothy Leon Scruggs. Scruggs is a 58-year-old White male who is approximately 5′ 7″ in height and weighs 165 pounds. He is wanted on two bench warrants, one for sexual battery and...
Can you ask for a better forecast?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday, as we like to call it here at WTOK it is Friday Eve!! The forecast just keeps getting better and better as we continue through this week. We can expect yet another great day of Fall weather. This season started with record challenging heat, but has turned over a new leaf and brings us near to below average high and low temperatures. Speaking of leaves, those fall colors are beginning to shine through more and more. Pretty soon we will see a lot of yellow, red, and brownish colored leaves. I hope you all plan some outdoor activities for today. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s.
West Alabama continues perfect road record taking down GSC rival Valdosta State
VALDOSTA, Geor. (WTOK) - West Alabama was able to hold of the Blazers in the fourth quarter to get their first win in Valdosta since 2017. The Tigers had 503 total yards on the day and improved to 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in GSC play with a 34-31 win on the road.
Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro murder suspect got a $2 million bond at his first court appearance today. Chance Fabian Jones is accused of killing Joslin Napier at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Commander Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department said that officers tried to save Napier...
Scholastic Chess Tournament
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Since school and community chess programs have been created and revitalized, the 1500-year-old game has seen a resurgence in Mississippi. These tournaments are an important opportunity for children in Mississippi to exercise not only their skills but self-confidence. A growing body of research indicates that playing chess...
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
The crash occurred while the Hickory Police Department was attempting to stop the driver of a car that had been reported stolen. Sergeant Brett Ayers spoke to KTRE and said in efforts to keep those spaces available and educate the public, volunteers of the Community Emergency Response Team and Nacogdoches Police Department created the handicap project in 2019.
Cooler weekend ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fall is the season of layers as we have had cool mornings that heat up throughout the day and it’s safe to say that trend will continue. We do have a cold front pushing through tonight that will bring even more cool and dry air into our area. This weekend we will see our high temperatures sit in the upper 70s with lows dropping into the 40s. Temperatures will be cooler, but we will still be dry and don’t have any real chances of rain in our forecast for the weekend.
Conehatta man found guilty of shooting with intent to kill
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Conehatta man was found guilty on several federal charges in a federal trial that began Monday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, used a handgun to shoot another member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians multiple times. Anderson was indicted in June 2021 for assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
Tropical Depression 13 is now Tropical Storm Julia
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Julia formed in the Caribbean Sea this morning. It is expected to reach hurricane status by Saturday evening, making it the 5th hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Tropical Storm Julia is does not pose a threat to the U.S., however it several Hurricane Watches and Warnings are in place for Central America this weekend. Life-threatening storm flash flooding, mudslides, and very heavy rainfall are expected for Nicaragua, Santa Catalina Islands, and San Andres. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated on the system as it moves west right now at 18 mph and maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Download the Free WTOK Weather app to stay updated with us.
No. 9 EMCC outlasts Coahoma
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - No. 9 East Mississippi hosted Coahoma on Thursday looking to bounce back from last weeks loss. The Lions did start with the ball and would be able to drive down the field to open the scoring drive with a rushing touchdown. Freshmen quarterback, Eli Anderson, kept the ball to score the first touchdown of the night. The PAT was missed but EMCC would lead 6-0.
Union spoils Enterprise’s perfect season
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Heading into week seven the Enterprise Bulldogs were 6-0 but the hosting Union Yellowjackets were looking to change that. The Yellowjackets would start but a slow start offensively would lead to non active first drive. Enterprise also struggling in their first drive. Union the ball and...
