ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
The Game Haus

NFL Week 5 Picks Against the Spread

NFL Week 5 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 5 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last Week: 9-5-2, Season: 30-32-2 Thursday Night Football. Indianapolis Colts at...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a moment that sent shivers down the spines of NFL fans across the world. Now, the Dolphins star has received a shocking warning from the doctor credited with first finding CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy in football players. Dr. […] The post Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

AL Wild Card Odds: Rays vs. Guardians Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/7/2022

We have done it, folks. We have made it through the 162-game regular season and are now rewarded with playoff baseball. To open the playoff slate, the Tampa Bay Rays will travel to take on the Cleveland Guardians in the first of a best-of-three series. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Rays-Guardians prediction and pick, laid out below.
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
ClutchPoints

Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there’s a catch

The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
ClutchPoints

49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have suffered yet another major loss on the offensive line. After losing All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams due to a high ankle sprain, his replacement is also now out. In Williams’s absence, Colton McKivitz was serving as the starting left tackle. But unfortunately for Garoppolo and the entire […] The post 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III

Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
ClutchPoints

‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
numberfire.com

Colts' Phillip Lindsay to 'work into the equation' if Jonathan Taylor (ankle) sits Week 5

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday that running back Phillip Lindsay would see more work in Week 5 if Jonathan Taylor (ankle) cannot play. “If JT’s not up, Phillip [Lindsay] will work into the equation,” Reich told reporters Monday. Lindsay hasn't worked into the equation this season behind Taylor and Nyheim Hines, but Hines is not the kind of back that can shoulder a full workload if Taylor is forced out of Thursday's game. Lindsay seems like a good bet to be the next man up as the team's early down back if Taylor misses any time.
NFL Analysis Network

Fantasy Football: 5 Boom-Or-Bust Wide Receiver Plays In Week 5

We are at the quarter point of the NFL season as we head into Week 5. This is an important time for Fantasy Football owners as it could be the last time for them to cash in on a player outperforming expectations but they are unsustainable. Or, acquire a player that is on the cusp of breaking out.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nick Bosa talks smack at Baker Mayfield ahead of 49ers’ Week 5 showdown vs. Panthers

San Francisco 49ers star defender Nick Bosa made it clear that he wants to call out Baker Mayfield for the Niners’ Week 5 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. However, he is just deciding when to do it, per Cam Inman on Twitter. “I don’t think I called him (Mayfield) out last time before the (2019) […] The post Nick Bosa talks smack at Baker Mayfield ahead of 49ers’ Week 5 showdown vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Keenan Allen Injury News

Los Angeles Chargers wide receive Keenan Allen missed yet another practice on Wednesday. The star wide receiver has missed three straight games since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1. It's unclear if he'll be back at practice at all this week, according to head coach Brandon Staley. The NFL...
