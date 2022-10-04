Read full article on original website
Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest on Kenny Pickett decision, Mitch Trubisky benching
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger was surprised when head coach Mike Tomlin benched Mitch Trubisky and put rookie QB Kenny Pickett in during their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and for a good reason. Big Ben admitted he couldn’t believe it when Tomlin made the change mid-game,...
Bill Cowher’s advice to Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky Steelers decision
NFL legend and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher wants Mike Tomlin to stick with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback of the franchise, and for good reason. To recall, Tomlin pulled out and benched starting QB Mitch Trubisky in their Week 4 showdown against the New York Jets....
Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
Wisconsin football: 3 best head coach candidates to replace Paul Chryst
In one of the first shocking moves of the 2022 college football season, the Wisconsin Badgers decided to move on from long-time head coach Paul Chryst. With plenty of worthy candidates already being linked to the open position, it makes sense that this could very well be the most intriguing job that needs to be filled.
NFL Week 5 Picks Against the Spread
NFL Week 5 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 5 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last Week: 9-5-2, Season: 30-32-2 Thursday Night Football. Indianapolis Colts at...
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a moment that sent shivers down the spines of NFL fans across the world. Now, the Dolphins star has received a shocking warning from the doctor credited with first finding CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy in football players. Dr. […] The post Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AL Wild Card Odds: Rays vs. Guardians Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/7/2022
We have done it, folks. We have made it through the 162-game regular season and are now rewarded with playoff baseball. To open the playoff slate, the Tampa Bay Rays will travel to take on the Cleveland Guardians in the first of a best-of-three series. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Rays-Guardians prediction and pick, laid out below.
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy shares true feelings over Jerry Jones’ comments after win vs. Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys stacked their third straight win on Sunday after an impressive 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders. At this point, Dallas doesn’t even look like they’re missing their superstar quarterback Dak Prescott. After another win, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones had nothing but high...
Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there’s a catch
The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have suffered yet another major loss on the offensive line. After losing All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams due to a high ankle sprain, his replacement is also now out. In Williams’s absence, Colton McKivitz was serving as the starting left tackle. But unfortunately for Garoppolo and the entire […] The post 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
profootballnetwork.com
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
Rams vet Bobby Wagner’s blunt response to fan he tackled filing a police report
NFL Twitter went bonkers after seeing Los Angeles Rams veteran Bobby Wagner take out a protester who ran onto the field on Monday night in LA’s Week 4 clash against the San Francisco 49ers. Apparently, the said fan decided to file a police report against Wagner for tackling him as he ran through Levi’s Stadium with his pink smoke bomb in tow.
Fantasy Football: 5 Sleeper RB Plays To Watch In Week 5 Action
Navigating the running back position in Fantasy Football is always tough. There are so few locked and loaded, every-down running backs remaining in the league that you have to sift through matchups and find the most favorable of duos and sometimes trios of running backs. Heading into Week 5, we...
‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions
The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
numberfire.com
Colts' Phillip Lindsay to 'work into the equation' if Jonathan Taylor (ankle) sits Week 5
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday that running back Phillip Lindsay would see more work in Week 5 if Jonathan Taylor (ankle) cannot play. “If JT’s not up, Phillip [Lindsay] will work into the equation,” Reich told reporters Monday. Lindsay hasn't worked into the equation this season behind Taylor and Nyheim Hines, but Hines is not the kind of back that can shoulder a full workload if Taylor is forced out of Thursday's game. Lindsay seems like a good bet to be the next man up as the team's early down back if Taylor misses any time.
NFL Analysis Network
Fantasy Football: 5 Boom-Or-Bust Wide Receiver Plays In Week 5
We are at the quarter point of the NFL season as we head into Week 5. This is an important time for Fantasy Football owners as it could be the last time for them to cash in on a player outperforming expectations but they are unsustainable. Or, acquire a player that is on the cusp of breaking out.
Nick Bosa talks smack at Baker Mayfield ahead of 49ers’ Week 5 showdown vs. Panthers
San Francisco 49ers star defender Nick Bosa made it clear that he wants to call out Baker Mayfield for the Niners’ Week 5 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. However, he is just deciding when to do it, per Cam Inman on Twitter. “I don’t think I called him (Mayfield) out last time before the (2019) […] The post Nick Bosa talks smack at Baker Mayfield ahead of 49ers’ Week 5 showdown vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To The Keenan Allen Injury News
Los Angeles Chargers wide receive Keenan Allen missed yet another practice on Wednesday. The star wide receiver has missed three straight games since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1. It's unclear if he'll be back at practice at all this week, according to head coach Brandon Staley. The NFL...
