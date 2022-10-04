ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ClutchPoints

‘Miss me with all that bs’: Andre Iguodala breaks silence on Jordan Poole, Draymond Green altercation

The buzz surrounding the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green altercation has been loud and social media has unsurprisingly swarmed on the issue immediately. Golden State Warriors elder statesman Andre Iguodala was quick to fire back on all the outside chatter. Iguodala first defended the youngster Jordan Poole over reports that his attitude...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Blake Griffin
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman

Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
DETROIT, MI
#The Boston Celtics
Yardbarker

LeBron James wants to own NBA expansion team in Las Vegas

LeBron James made his post-retirement goals clear: He wants to own an NBA team, and he wants it in Las Vegas. "I would love to bring a team here at some point," he told reporters after scoring 23 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game played Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent

Golden State Warriors fans are used to Draymond Green losing his temper from time to time. But it looks like things may have gotten a little out of hand in the All-Star’s latest flare-up during practice. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors star was involved in a “physical altercation” with Jordan Poole that […] The post Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph dominates GM survey, named NBA's most clutch player

It's late in the fourth quarter with the game on the line. The clock is winding down. A big shot is needed. Who would NBA general managers pick to take that shot?. That's right. Warriors superstar Steph Curry. In the annual survey taken by GMs around the league, Curry was...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Victor Wembanyama already drawing eyebrow-raising Giannis Antetokounmpo comparisons

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding projected 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Apparently, the hype could be all real with the French phenom already drawing comparisons to none other than Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo. Wembanyama is currently listed at 7-foot-3 and 209 pounds, which is somewhat similar to the body make-up Giannis […] The post Victor Wembanyama already drawing eyebrow-raising Giannis Antetokounmpo comparisons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Latest update on Anthony Davis’ back injury, per Lakers head coach Darvin Ham

Anthony Davis was a last-minute scratch from the Los Angeles Lakers preseason contest against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas on Wednesday due to lower back tightness. He won’t play in the second leg of their back-to-back in the desert on Thursday, head coach Darvin Ham said after the Lakers’ 119-115 loss to the Phoenix […] The post Latest update on Anthony Davis’ back injury, per Lakers head coach Darvin Ham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Absolute weakest moment in life’: Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle reveals ‘disturbing’ phone call with WNBA star in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in detainment in Russia as she awaits her hearing later this month for an appeal against a nine-year jail sentence for drug possession. Griner’s wife, Cherelle, recently spoke to CBS Mornings and revealed her partner is at “the absolute weakest moment of her life right now.” Via ESPN: “Cherelle Griner […] The post ‘Absolute weakest moment in life’: Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle reveals ‘disturbing’ phone call with WNBA star in Russia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey

The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

