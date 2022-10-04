ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

WNDU

New interactive mural heads to Niles

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A non-profit has announced a new interactive mural in Niles!. Kelsey Montague is bringing her “What Lifts You” wings mural to Niles! The mural will be unique to the city and have several hidden images painted into it. The group, Remarkable, Inc., is...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Downtown South Bend gears up for October First Fridays

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, head to downtown South Bend. The city will be transformed into all things ‘fall’ for October’s First Fridays. This month’s theme is ‘Fall Frolic.’. Events will take place from 5 -9...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Haven, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Portion of Chapin Street in South Bend getting repaved

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Detours are in place in South Bend as the portion of Chapin Street between Napier Street and Western Avenue gets repaved. Detour routes will be in place from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during construction. Traffic will divert down Williams Street via Washington Street and Western Avenue.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Meet the new ambassador animal at the Potawatomi Zoo!

Traffic will divert down Williams Street via Washington Street and Western Avenue. Search for South Bend missing man upgraded to Silver Alert. The search for a missing man from South Bend has been upgraded to an Indiana Statewide Silver Alert.
SOUTH BEND, IN
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

City of Benton Harbor residents can submit Right of Access forms and sign up for free home lead inspections at Water Response Resource and Opportunity Fair on Oct. 6

LANSING, Mich. – City of Benton Harbor homeowners can submit a Right of Access form to get their lead service line replaced as well as sign up for a free home lead inspection during the City of Benton Harbor Water Response Resource and Opportunity Fair on Thursday, Oct. 6. The resource fair is being held at the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, Joel E. Smilow Teen Center, 190 W. Empire Avenue, from 4 to 6 p.m.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
laportecounty.life

Four Winds Casinos Announces October Promotions

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of October featuring a chance to win one of three 2022 Honda SUVs including a Passport, Pilot and CR-V on Saturday, October 15! Guests also have a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash on Friday, October 21!
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

Goshen artist creates mural for Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide campaign is underway to promote the Hoosier state. ‘In Indiana’ is aimed at promoting communities and brining more visitors to areas in the state. Elkhart County is taking part in the campaign through the creation of a mural. Josh Cooper, the artist...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Multiple road construction projects underway in Michiana

(WNDU) - There are multiple ongoing traffic alerts throughout Michiana that you need to know about:. Repairs to the East Bank Trail and Leeper Avenue Bridge began Monday in South Bend. This project will replace a column and foundation on the bridge while recreating existing historical features. The section of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox5ny.com

Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
STEVENSVILLE, MI

