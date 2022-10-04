Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce hosts Under the Harvest Moon festival October 8
DOWAGIAC, Mich. - The Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce will host its Under the Harvest Moon fall festival on Saturday. The festival kicks off at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the airport. Guests can also enjoy live music, food, an artisan market, and more downtown from 10 a.m. to...
WNDU
New interactive mural heads to Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A non-profit has announced a new interactive mural in Niles!. Kelsey Montague is bringing her “What Lifts You” wings mural to Niles! The mural will be unique to the city and have several hidden images painted into it. The group, Remarkable, Inc., is...
WNDU
Downtown South Bend gears up for October First Fridays
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, head to downtown South Bend. The city will be transformed into all things ‘fall’ for October’s First Fridays. This month’s theme is ‘Fall Frolic.’. Events will take place from 5 -9...
abc57.com
Tickets on sale for The History Museum's Mystery at the Mansion event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Tickets are now on sale for The History Museum's Mystery at the Mansion: Biting Criticism event on October 14 and 28. Tours are limited and reservations are recommended. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for members. Mystery tours leave every 15 minutes and begin...
WNDU
Benton Harbor to mark 90 percent completion of underground lead pipe removal with resource and opportunity fair
BENTON HARBOR, MI. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor’s fifth Water Response Resource and Opportunity Fair will offer a lot to residents. The fair will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, Joel E. Smilow Teen Center. The...
abc57.com
WINNERS: Three Dog Night concert tickets
Five winners received a pair of tickets to see Three Dog Night at the Lerner Theatre on Saturday, October 8th, 2022.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
WNDU
Portion of Chapin Street in South Bend getting repaved
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Detours are in place in South Bend as the portion of Chapin Street between Napier Street and Western Avenue gets repaved. Detour routes will be in place from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during construction. Traffic will divert down Williams Street via Washington Street and Western Avenue.
WWMTCw
Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
WNDU
Meet the new ambassador animal at the Potawatomi Zoo!
Traffic will divert down Williams Street via Washington Street and Western Avenue. Search for South Bend missing man upgraded to Silver Alert. The search for a missing man from South Bend has been upgraded to an Indiana Statewide Silver Alert.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
City of Benton Harbor residents can submit Right of Access forms and sign up for free home lead inspections at Water Response Resource and Opportunity Fair on Oct. 6
LANSING, Mich. – City of Benton Harbor homeowners can submit a Right of Access form to get their lead service line replaced as well as sign up for a free home lead inspection during the City of Benton Harbor Water Response Resource and Opportunity Fair on Thursday, Oct. 6. The resource fair is being held at the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, Joel E. Smilow Teen Center, 190 W. Empire Avenue, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Where Three Ghost Towns Can Be Found in Southwest Michigan
Back in the day, these three Michigan towns were full of people and buildings. Now, they're gone and buried. It's amazing to me how a town can thrive one minute only to be buried under sand dunes the next. The storied history of these three Southwest Michigan ghost towns is surprising.
laportecounty.life
Four Winds Casinos Announces October Promotions
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of October featuring a chance to win one of three 2022 Honda SUVs including a Passport, Pilot and CR-V on Saturday, October 15! Guests also have a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash on Friday, October 21!
WNDU
Goshen artist creates mural for Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide campaign is underway to promote the Hoosier state. ‘In Indiana’ is aimed at promoting communities and brining more visitors to areas in the state. Elkhart County is taking part in the campaign through the creation of a mural. Josh Cooper, the artist...
WNDU
Multiple road construction projects underway in Michiana
(WNDU) - There are multiple ongoing traffic alerts throughout Michiana that you need to know about:. Repairs to the East Bank Trail and Leeper Avenue Bridge began Monday in South Bend. This project will replace a column and foundation on the bridge while recreating existing historical features. The section of...
wkzo.com
Six West Michigan attractions to offer free admission to members in October
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange is returning this fall and is set to offer free, reciprocal admission to members of six cultural attractions during the month of October. Current members of The Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center, Binder Park Zoo, Gilmore Car...
WNDU
Lauren Moss & Matt Engelbrecht feed Kellen at the Potawatomi Zoo!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Back on April 1, you may remember we had our 4 p.m. show live from the Potawatomi Zoo on its opening day. We showcased the new giraffe exhibit. The tall guys took a little time to adjust to their new home in South Bend, but now they’re thriving!
WNDU
Cinemark Movies 14 invites horror fans to get into the Halloween spirit with movie marathon
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Cinemark is hosting a “Halloween Revisited” series in honor of the newest and final installment in the iconic “Halloween” film franchise, “Halloween Ends,” and Movies 14 in Mishawaka is one of the participating locations!. Fan-favorite installments of the series will...
Have You Noticed That Smell Along W. Main in Kalamazoo? You’re Not Alone!
When Kalamazoo locals find themselves asking, "What's that smell?" it's never usually a good thing. The Northside neighborhood has long been known to be plagued with putrid smells thanks to commercial global packaging company, Graphic Packaging. However, when Kzoo resident Meredith Donmyer noticed a unique smell as she was driving...
fox5ny.com
Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
