Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bill Cowher’s advice to Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky Steelers decision
NFL legend and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher wants Mike Tomlin to stick with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback of the franchise, and for good reason. To recall, Tomlin pulled out and benched starting QB Mitch Trubisky in their Week 4 showdown against the New York Jets....
Steelers officially name starting quarterback
Kenny Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at halftime of Sunday's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets after Trubisky started 7 of 13 for 87 yards and an interception.
thecomeback.com
Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
Steelers Offensive Lineman Has Honest Reaction To Quarterback Change
Mitchell Trubisky out. Kenny Pickett in. With the Steelers first-round pick officially in at QB1, Pittsburgh's offense will look a little different going forward. And one member of the offensive line is fully confident in the team's rookie quarterback. Saying via ESPN's Brooke Pryor, "We had all the confidence in...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
Bleacher Report
Every NFL Team's Biggest Early-Season Disappointment
Optimism rules the day at the start of every NFL season. The player who struggled last year will surely turn it around, the aging veteran won't lose a step or wind up injured and that first-round rookie will solve many problems. Then reality sets in. With four games in the...
Steelers rookie WR Calvin Austin returns to practice, opening 21-day window to return to games
Calvin Austin III returned to practice Wednesday, opening up a 21-day window during which the rookie wide receiver can be activated off of injured reserve and make his debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers. “It feels great,” Austin said. “It was definitely good to be back out there. I was a...
Bleacher Report
Nyheim Hines, Phillip Lindsay's Colts Fantasy Outlook After Jonathan Taylor Injury
The Indianapolis Colts' backfield took a hit on Wednesday when running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos because of an ankle injury. That means the Colts and fantasy players alike will need to turn elsewhere, which could lead to big things for Nyheim...
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury
The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Brian Robinson Cleared to Return to Practice 5 Weeks After Being Shot
The Washington Commanders announced Wednesday running back Brian Robinson has been designated to return to practice ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. Robinson was placed on the NFL's non-football injury list after being shot twice during an armed robbery attempt in late August. Washington has 21...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jonathan Taylor's Scans on Ankle Injury 'Clean;' Colts RB's Status TBD
The Indianapolis Colts remain unsure of running back Jonathan Taylor's status for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday the team is still examining the severity of Taylor's ankle injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported initial scans of his ankle "came back clean."
Bleacher Report
Colts vs. Broncos Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos take part in what may be the most underwhelming prime-time game of the 2022 NFL season on Thursday night. Neither offense has looked spectacular through four games, and they are both hampered by injuries to their top running backs. Jonathan Taylor is out for...
Giants' Jon Feliciano on Cole Beasley retirement: 'If the right situation comes, I think he comes back'
It was reported Wednesday that veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley was retiring after 11-plus seasons in the NFL just two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New York Giants center Jon Feliciano is one person who may not be convinced that Beasley is done playing for good. "I’ve...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Deebo Samuel Says He Doesn't Know What Jalen Ramsey Was Doing on 57-Yard TD
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel took advantage of an off-balance Jalen Ramsey on his 57-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of Monday's 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Speaking to reporters after the game, Samuel said he was puzzled by Ramsey's approach against him in the...
Bleacher Report
3 Players Raiders Must Target to Get Back in the Playoff Race
It took four weeks, but Josh McDaniels finally got his first win as Las Vegas Raiders head coach on Sunday. The Raiders' 32-23 win over the Denver Broncos brings some life to a team that got off to a dreadful start. It also served as a reminder that their season is not already lost.
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Brian Robinson Talks Overcoming Adversity, Return to Field After Shooting
After returning to practice this week for the first time since being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery on Aug. 28, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson opened up about overcoming adversity and getting back on the football field. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Robinson called his first day of...
Bleacher Report
San Francisco 49ers' Recipe for Success in 2022 Is Simple: Deebo and D
The letter of the day in San Francisco is "D" for Deebo Samuel, DeMeco Ryans and dominant defense. All three will continue to serve as the guiding force behind whatever success the 49ers experience this season. The blueprint is simple yet effective. Ryans' résumé, in particular, received a significant boost...
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Russell Wilson 'Super Confident' in Status for Week 5 amid Shoulder Injury
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is a little banged up heading into Week 5, but he believes he'll be just fine for the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Wilson, who was limited in Tuesday's walkthrough because of a shoulder injury, told reporters he's "super confident" that he'll...
Bleacher Report
Von Miller on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Let's Be Real, Man. He's Coming to the Bills'
After winning a Super Bowl together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, Von Miller thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be his teammate again this season. Appearing on Richard Sherman's podcast, Miller emphatically said Beckham is going to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "Let's be real man," Miller...
Bleacher Report
3 Steelers Players Who Must Step Up in October
The Pittsburgh Steelers will usher in a new era at quarterback against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, when Kenny Pickett makes his first start for the franchise. Pittsburgh will be hopeful the 24-year-old develops over the next few months and proves why he was a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
