Pittsburgh, PA

Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
Every NFL Team's Biggest Early-Season Disappointment

Optimism rules the day at the start of every NFL season. The player who struggled last year will surely turn it around, the aging veteran won't lose a step or wind up injured and that first-round rookie will solve many problems. Then reality sets in. With four games in the...
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury

The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
Colts vs. Broncos Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings

The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos take part in what may be the most underwhelming prime-time game of the 2022 NFL season on Thursday night. Neither offense has looked spectacular through four games, and they are both hampered by injuries to their top running backs. Jonathan Taylor is out for...
3 Players Raiders Must Target to Get Back in the Playoff Race

It took four weeks, but Josh McDaniels finally got his first win as Las Vegas Raiders head coach on Sunday. The Raiders' 32-23 win over the Denver Broncos brings some life to a team that got off to a dreadful start. It also served as a reminder that their season is not already lost.
San Francisco 49ers' Recipe for Success in 2022 Is Simple: Deebo and D

The letter of the day in San Francisco is "D" for Deebo Samuel, DeMeco Ryans and dominant defense. All three will continue to serve as the guiding force behind whatever success the 49ers experience this season. The blueprint is simple yet effective. Ryans' résumé, in particular, received a significant boost...
Von Miller on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Let's Be Real, Man. He's Coming to the Bills'

After winning a Super Bowl together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, Von Miller thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be his teammate again this season. Appearing on Richard Sherman's podcast, Miller emphatically said Beckham is going to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "Let's be real man," Miller...
3 Steelers Players Who Must Step Up in October

The Pittsburgh Steelers will usher in a new era at quarterback against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, when Kenny Pickett makes his first start for the franchise. Pittsburgh will be hopeful the 24-year-old develops over the next few months and proves why he was a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
