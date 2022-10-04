Read full article on original website
Longtime Viking Signs with Packers
The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
Vikings Rookie CB Could Return Soon
The Minnesota Vikings lost safety Lewis Cine for the 2022 season this week, but a different rookie could return soon. That’s Andrew Booth, one of the Vikings 2nd-Round draft picks from April, and he’s missed most of the 2022 season due to a quad injury. But according to...
Vikings Sign Large Human
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly signed the man who was cut by the Chicago Bears when the team made room for Armon Watts in September. That’s the NFL’s circle of life, and Khyiris Tonga is now a member of the Vikings, according to his agent David Canter. Tonga...
Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week
As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
Bears Add 9th Former Vikings Player
It’s a trend. The Chicago Bears new front office has a thing for former Minnesota Vikings players, adding the ninth to their roster on Tuesday. This time it’s Jalyn Holmes, a defensive end who played for the Vikings for three seasons. Holmes joins the Bears practice squad, where...
NFL Analyst Claims Vikings Have ‘Colossal Problem’
The Minnesota Vikings may be atop the NFC North with a fancy 3-1 record, but the team has a “colossal problem,” according to NFL analyst Matt Lombardo. His concern stems from Minnesota’s offensive line, a longstanding bane for the team dating back a decade. The Vikings offensive...
Vikings Provide Update on Lewis Cine’s Career
Rookie safety Lewis Cine broke his leg in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. The Minnesota Vikings provided an update on his status this after week after surgery — and it’s good news. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press tweeted on Wednesday, “Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said...
Falcons Add Former Vikings Defender
Various former Minnesota Vikings players have hopped, skipped, and jumped around the NFL as of late, and another such alumnus found a new home on Wednesday. It’s Jaleel Johnson, and he joined the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. Since departing the Vikings after the 2020 campaign, Johnson, 28, will be...
The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: After Week 4
The Minnesota Vikings have four games in the books in 2022, with a 3-1 record heading into Week 5. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a third time, thanks to a game-winning 47-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. Next up, the Vikings head home to Minneapolis for a date with the Chicago Bears.
Kirk Cousins Is Leaving Meat on the Bone
After the first four games, the Vikings stand at 3-1, just barely. They needed a late comeback against the Lions and a game-winning field goal against the Saints for two of those wins. One of the reasons for this is that the Vikings’ offense is leaving meat on the bone.
Notes from the North: London Living
London ended up going pretty well. The Vikings arrived as a 2-1 team. The Vikings left as a 3-1 team. Overall, it’s hard to be too disappointed with that result. Notes from the North – a Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly alongside Sam – offers some thoughts on the game.
This Is the Vikings Best Unit
Matt Daniels, come on down. All offseason, the talk of the town was how explosive, efficient, and effective Kevin O’Connell’s offense would be or how tenacious, suffocating, and relentless Ed Donatell’s defense would be with Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith coming off the edge. However, through...
The Vikings Should Dominate the Trenches Against the Bears
The Minnesota Vikings head back home this week to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 5. It will be their third divisional game in the first five weeks of the season, and it’s a great opportunity to gain their fourth win of 2022. In order to do so, the Vikings have to dominate the trenches against the Bears. Here’s three ways that they can do that.
PurplePTSD: End of an Era for Young Viking, a Pretty Injury Report, David Montgomery
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Vikings unceremoniously released Jaylen Twyman this week — the...
Vikings Have ‘Get Right’ Opportunity Against Bears
The Minnesota Vikings are 3-1 on the season and leading the NFC North division thanks to a commanding victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. While all that is true, they’ve hardly looked the part of a team in complete sync thus far. Chicago coming to town allows them an opportunity to change that.
Can Kirk Cousins Learn New Tricks?
It’s become a generally accepted principle at this point that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and the spotlight go together like oil and water. He doesn’t perform well in primetime games, and we’ve seen that play out far too often since he’s come to Minnesota. Maybe though, the spotlight is dim enough to succeed when the game matters most?
PurplePTSD: Power Rankings, 4 Purple Positives, Gophers Season
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Josh Frey reveals his Week 5 Power Rankings. 2...
Suddenly, Justin Jefferson Is Back on Track for His Best Season Yet
Remember Weeks 2 and 3 when Justin Jefferson seemingly struggled to get open against two terrific CBs? Well, apparently those two weeks don’t matter all that much because the Vikings star receiver is back on track to have the best season of his NFL career. This comes after an...
Our Staff Prediction for Bears at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Chicago Bears is ready. The Vikings can hit a 4-1 record for the first time since 2012, although the team was 5-0 after five weeks in 2016. Minnesota is 38-23 (.623) all-time versus the Bears in Minneapolis while winning just 43% of the time in Chicago. The Bears have also dropped three of the last four games in the series to the Vikings.
Week 5 NFL Picks: We’ll Soon Know if the Vikings Offense Is Legit
Bengals -4 (W) Vikings/Saints U43 points (L) Broncos/Raiders U45.5 points (L) Week 5 is getting started with a game that looks like it will be a clunker. Jonathan Taylor is out for the Colts, and Matt Ryan has not shown any signs that he can carry an offense. Meanwhile, Denver lost Javonte Williams for the season, and their offense has not looked any more inspiring than Indy’s so far this season.
