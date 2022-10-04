Read full article on original website
Hit and run incident leaves pedestrian critically injured in Willows
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — Glenn County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) is seeking information from the public regarding a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. According to GCSO, the crash took place on October 1, around 5:48 p.m. on Wood Street near North Shasta Street in Willows. GSCO says that the pedestrian...
Officers search for suspect in hit-and-run crash, injuring 2 in Glenn County
ORLAND, Calif. — Officers with the California Highway Patrol are searching for someone involved in a hit-and-run crash in northern Glenn County on Saturday. Just before 6 p.m. on County Road 99W, north of County Road 24, the CHP said the driver of a 2007 Pontiac G5 drove into the back of the car in front of it: a 2009 Toyota SUV.
Man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into tree
GARBERVILLE, Calif. — On Sunday, a man driving under the influence reportedly crashed into a tree after leading deputies on a short chase around Garberville. At around 2:00 a.m., officers tried to pull over 34-year-old Brandon Fink for a vehicle code violation. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, Fink did not stop for deputies, and a chase ensued. The pursuit ended near the 2400 block of Sprowel Creek Road when Fink rammed into a tree. He was taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries, but while he was in custody, officials said he was "uncooperative and continued to physically resist law enforcement and emergency personnel."
