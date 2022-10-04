ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 5

Jim Quackenbush
2d ago

waste of taxpayers dollars and thousands will die due to cold weather and inadequate heating with the green energy ignorance

Reply(2)
4
Kim Glidden
2d ago

And the state touting its heat pumps as efficient and effective to heat homes, even in wicked cold temps! While heat pumps are great at providing ac for the few times Mainers use it, they are woefully inadequate for heating homes here! Sure you can use them…but your electric bill will be higher than your fuel bill, even with propane and oil being so high! Heat pumps are NOT efficient to use for wicked cold weather…do not fall for the state’s lies! Understand that if our government is pushing us to buy something, it is never for the good of our interests!

Reply
2
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mainers learn more about life and death planning

FREEPORT, Maine — The aging process can bring up a lot of questions for Mainers across the state. It's well-known Maine has the oldest population in the country, so there's an emphasis on helping older people in Vacationland. Maine Senior Guide began hosting Successful Aging expos about 10 years...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Students are helping Maine businesses, municipalities stay ahead of cyber threats

AUGUSTA, Maine — Cybersecurity attacks continue to rise in Maine, but an effort is underway to better protect businesses and municipalities from these types of threats. Currently, six state partners across the state are working with the Maine Cyber Range. These partners include L.L. Bean, the cities of Bath and Presque Isle, the Greater Augusta Utility District, Kennebec Savings Bank, and Piscataquis County.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Maine Government
State
Vermont State
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine trucking industry investing in future drivers

BANGOR, Maine — Maine has been facing a shortage of truck drivers for the past couple years. Due in part to pandemic challenges, this has become an even greater problem. To steer the state away from problems down the road, the trucking industry is investing in ways to attract new employees and make it easier for them to apply.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?

When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Climate Change#Electric Heating#Greenhouse Gas
Q106.5

Maine Antlerless Deer Permit Website Crashes

Wildlife officials are asking for patience after their website crashed on opening day of online antlerless deer permit sales. UPDATE: Permits will go on-sale Tuesday, October 11, at 11 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY:. The website for Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is down. October 5 is the first day...
MAINE STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

An $850 check is coming from the state of Maine

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
MAINE STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Maine-owned landfill at center of PFAS contamination concerns

In response to a Freedom of Access Act request from the Maine Monitor, an undisclosed state agency has released a redacted copy of a leachate disposal agreement between a paper mill in Old Town and the operator of the Juniper Ridge Landfill. Within the 2019 agreement, it is suggested the...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Z107.3

Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back

Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
FREEPORT, ME
WGME

Maine DEP says CMP corridor project area must be cleaned

The issues surrounding CMP's controversial corridor project are still playing out in the courts, but for now Maine regulators are saying it's time to clean up the work that's already started. CMP had already started work on its planned corridor through western Maine when voters rejected the plan at the...
MAINE STATE
WGME

U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024

LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Connecticut man dies in Maine after being thrown from raft

THE FORKS, Maine — A man from Connecticut died Saturday after being thrown from a raft while paddling down the Dead River in the area of The Forks. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. while the man was on a raft operated by Magic Falls Rafting Company, according to a release Thursday from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy