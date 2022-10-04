The Chicago White Sox could see these three teams become their biggest threats in any offseason Jose Abreu rumors once he does hit free agency. Jose Abreu rumors aren’t looking good for Chicago White Sox fans who would like them to keep the first baseman who has been a big part of the franchise for several seasons. Since joining the club in 2014, he has had six seasons of 100+ RBI. This doesn’t even include the 2020 MVP campaign where he had a league-best 60 in 60 games played.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO