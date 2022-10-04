Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers on list of potential replacements for White Sox’s Tony La Russa
The White Sox are looking for a new manager following Monday’s retirement of Tony La Russa, who stepped down due to health reasons. Replacing a three-time World Series champion and four-time manager of the year is never easy. But the Chicago Tribune named Girardi as one of 12 potential...
Cardinals: Willson Contreras says he is interested in St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals are peaking the interest of star Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge need at catcher opening up this offseason with the retirement of Yadier Molina, and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is already interested in and investigating the team. NBC...
La Russa, Hahn Share Frustration With Fans for White Sox Season
La Russa, Hahn share frustration, emotions with fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. White Sox fans were unforgiving of the team this season. Through the anguish of a tough season for the Sox, fans never failed to let the team know how they felt about their performance. To that,...
White Sox' Jose Abreu Says He Wants to Play Baseball in 2023
Jose Abreu wants to play baseball in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. "¡Claro! Yo amo beisbol! (Of course! I love baseball!)" Abreu said on Tuesday. You don't need a translator to pick up on Abreu's enthusiasm for coming back in 2023. Amidst speculation Abreu, 35, might want...
Yardbarker
White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments
Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
Yardbarker
Change is Coming to the White Sox
A disappointing Chicago White Sox season that began with World Series aspirations is coming to an end. Manager Tony La Russa has stepped down due to health reasons. The club has clinched a second-place finish in the AL Central and can finish just two games above .500 with a win and sweep of the Minnesota Twins in the regular-season finale.
South Side Mailbag: Who Should Be the Next White Sox Manager?
South Side Mailbag: Who should be the next White Sox manager? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "South Side Mailbag: Who should be the next White Sox manager?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Adam Kaplan of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Cubs: Willson Contreras – successor to Cardinals’ Yadier Molina?
Back in July, when Yadier Molina was battling injuries and the Cubs were known to be actively shopping Willson Contreras ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline, I penned a piece calling the idea of Contreras calling St. Louis home ‘a Cubs fan’s worst nightmare’. Well, apparently it’s a nightmare we might yet see come to life.
Next White Sox Manager Odds: Bruce Bochy early favorite
A presumptive future Hall of Fame member could replace a current one as the next manager of the Chicago White
Heyman expects Reinsdorf to stay out of White Sox managerial decision this time, shares a few names he's heard early in search
After White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf interceded and made the decision to hire Tony La Russa as manager in October 2020, Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Audacy Sports envisions the process playing out differently this time.
Jose Abreu rumors: 3 biggest threats to White Sox in free agency
The Chicago White Sox could see these three teams become their biggest threats in any offseason Jose Abreu rumors once he does hit free agency. Jose Abreu rumors aren’t looking good for Chicago White Sox fans who would like them to keep the first baseman who has been a big part of the franchise for several seasons. Since joining the club in 2014, he has had six seasons of 100+ RBI. This doesn’t even include the 2020 MVP campaign where he had a league-best 60 in 60 games played.
Cubs, Sox broadcasters up for 2023 broadcasting award
Cubs radio broadcaster, Pat Hughes, and White Sox television broadcaster, Steve Stone, are finalists for this year's Ford C. Frick award for MLB's best broadcaster. Hughes has been calling games for 40 years. He's been the Cubs' radio voice for the past 27 years. He's earned the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year Award three times and the Illinois Sportscaster of the Year Award nine times.
FOX Sports
White Sox move on, seek new manager after difficult season
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox began the year thinking they were primed to make a deep playoff run after two early exits and maybe reach the World Series for the first time since the 2005 team captured the biggest prize of all. They enter the offseason with...
2023 MLB Draft Lottery Odds, How It Works
2023 MLB Draft Lottery odds, how it works originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For years, the NBA and NHL have set the top of their draft orders through a lottery system. And Major League Baseball is about to do the same. The new MLB collective bargaining agreement struck ahead...
MLB・
The White Sox Manager Position ‘Not in Plans' for Ozzie Guillén
White Sox manager spot 'not in plans' for Ozzie Guillén originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Everyone on the South side wants to know the million-dollar question. Will the White Sox go back to their World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillén?. The ex-manager, now NBC Sports Chicago analyst, has...
Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Stepping Down
CHICAGO -- Tony La Russa is stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager because of health concerns that kept him out of the dugout for the final five weeks of the season, he announced in a statement released Monday. La Russa, who will turn 78 on Tuesday, hasn't managed a...
White Sox Share Accountability in Reflecting on Disappointing 2022
White Sox share accountability of disappointing 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Six months ago, the expectation was the White Sox would be gearing up for a long postseason run right about now. Instead, when they took the field Wednesday, they were only playing to finish over .500 in...
MLB Manager Tracker: Royals Fire Mike Matheny
Keep up with all of the managerial changes for the 2022 offseason right here.
