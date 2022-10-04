ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments

Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Change is Coming to the White Sox

A disappointing Chicago White Sox season that began with World Series aspirations is coming to an end. Manager Tony La Russa has stepped down due to health reasons. The club has clinched a second-place finish in the AL Central and can finish just two games above .500 with a win and sweep of the Minnesota Twins in the regular-season finale.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

South Side Mailbag: Who Should Be the Next White Sox Manager?

South Side Mailbag: Who should be the next White Sox manager? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "South Side Mailbag: Who should be the next White Sox manager?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Adam Kaplan of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
Rick Hahn
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Robin Ventura
Person
Miguel Cairo
Person
Rick Renteria
FanSided

Jose Abreu rumors: 3 biggest threats to White Sox in free agency

The Chicago White Sox could see these three teams become their biggest threats in any offseason Jose Abreu rumors once he does hit free agency. Jose Abreu rumors aren’t looking good for Chicago White Sox fans who would like them to keep the first baseman who has been a big part of the franchise for several seasons. Since joining the club in 2014, he has had six seasons of 100+ RBI. This doesn’t even include the 2020 MVP campaign where he had a league-best 60 in 60 games played.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs, Sox broadcasters up for 2023 broadcasting award

Cubs radio broadcaster, Pat Hughes, and White Sox television broadcaster, Steve Stone, are finalists for this year's Ford C. Frick award for MLB's best broadcaster. Hughes has been calling games for 40 years. He's been the Cubs' radio voice for the past 27 years. He's earned the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year Award three times and the Illinois Sportscaster of the Year Award nine times.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

White Sox move on, seek new manager after difficult season

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox began the year thinking they were primed to make a deep playoff run after two early exits and maybe reach the World Series for the first time since the 2005 team captured the biggest prize of all. They enter the offseason with...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2023 MLB Draft Lottery Odds, How It Works

2023 MLB Draft Lottery odds, how it works originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For years, the NBA and NHL have set the top of their draft orders through a lottery system. And Major League Baseball is about to do the same. The new MLB collective bargaining agreement struck ahead...
