FIFA

AFP

32 children died in Indonesia stadium disaster, police chief sacked

At least 32 children died in Indonesia's stadium crush, an official said Monday, as police moved to punish those responsible for one of the deadliest disasters in football history. Dozens of children caught in the chaos lost their lives, an official at the women's empowerment and child protection ministry told AFP. "From the latest data we received, out of 125 people who died in the accident, 32 of them were children, with the youngest being a toddler age three or four," said Nahar, who like many Indonesians goes by only one name.
FIFA
NBC Chicago

Indonesian Police to Charge 6 People in Soccer Disaster

Indonesian police said Thursday they are bringing criminal charges against three officers and three civilians for their roles in the deaths of 131 people when police fired tear gas inside a soccer stadium, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which many were crushed. National Police chief Listyo...
FIFA
Joko Widodo
Javier Roca
The Independent

Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill Philippine radio commentator

Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a longtime radio commentator in metropolitan Manila in the latest attack on a member of the media in the Philippines, considered one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists.Police said Percival Mabasa, 63, was driving his vehicle Monday night when two men on a motorcycle approached and shot him twice in the head in suburban Las Pinas City.The attackers escaped and an investigation is underway to identify and locate them, police officials said. They said investigators are trying to determine the motive for the attack.Mabasa, who used the broadcast name Percy Lapid, was critical of...
BBC

Mexico mayor assassinated in town hall massacre

Gunmen have shot dead the mayor of a small town in western Mexico, and at least 17 others, officials say. Police say gunmen stormed the San Miguel Totolapan town hall at 14:00 (19:00 GMT) on Wednesday. Photos online show it riddled with bullet holes. Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda's left-wing PRD...
BBC

Indonesia football crush: Cries for justice as families mourn dead

Nineteen-year-old Mohammad Hafis wasn't supposed to be at the Kanjuruhan stadium on Saturday night. He didn't have a ticket. But he and his girlfriend had managed to get entry wristbands. It was one of the ways their bodies were identified by their parents hours later, wandering the corridors of a...
FIFA
The Independent

King expresses deep sadness over Indonesia football stadium disaster

The King has sent his “heartfelt condolences” to the President of Indonesia and families affected by the Malang football stadium disaster.Charles III, in a message to Joko Widodo signed Charles R, wrote: “My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of the loss of life and injuries at the football match in Malang on 1 October.“I offer my heartfelt condolences to you, the families affected and the people of the Republic of Indonesia at this difficult time.”A message from The King to the President of Indonesia following the recent football stadium disaster in Malang. pic.twitter.com/O39H5W8TDe— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily)...
960 The Ref

Indonesian leader says locked gates contributed to deaths

MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that locked gates had contributed to the crush at the soccer stadium that left 131 dead and over 400 injured when police fired tear gas and set off a panicked run for the exits. Widodo...
FIFA
US News and World Report

Indonesia Leader Says Locked Doors, Steep Stairs Key Factors in Deadly Stampede

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Locked stadium doors were a key reason why an Indonesian soccer riot turned so deadly, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday,. ordering an urgent review of safety in stadiums and suggesting that the sport's governing body FIFA could help fix some issues. Hundreds of fans were crushed...
FIFA
Indonesia
South Africa
FIFA
The Associated Press

21 more Malaysian scam victims return from Cambodia, Laos

SEPANG, Malaysia (AP) — An additional 21 Malaysians rescued from human traffickers in Cambodia and Laos returned home on Thursday, as the government intensified efforts to locate scam victims reported missing abroad. Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, who met some of the returning victims at Kuala Lumpur’s airport, said the...
NBC Chicago

Brazil Lands No. 1 FIFA Ranking Ahead of World Cup Qatar 2022

Brazil lands No. 1 FIFA ranking ahead of 2022 Qatar World Cup originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brazil is officially the team to beat at the 2022 World Cup. The five-time tournament champions earned the No. 1 spot in FIFA’s final rankings ahead of this year’s event in Qatar. They are followed by Belgium, Argentina and defending champion France, respectively. Further down in the list, the U.S. men’s national team landed at No. 16.
NBC Chicago

Lionel Messi Says 2022 World Cup in Qatar Will Be His Last

Lionel Messi says 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be his last originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lionel Messi’s World Cup career will come to an end in Qatar. The 35-year-old Argentinian megastar said on Thursday that the 2022 World Cup will be his last. “This will be...
howafrica.com

German Tourist Killed By Gunmen In South Africa

A German tourist was killed Monday in South Africa by gunmen who intercepted his car near the large Kruger Park game reserve, police said, suspecting foul play, the police said in a statement on Monday, October 3. Four German tourists were driving to the Mdluli Safari lodge, a luxury lodge...
