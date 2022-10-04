Read full article on original website
At least 174 dead in soccer stadium stampede in Indonesia
At least 174 people died in Indonesia when spectators at a soccer game were trampled in a panic after police fired tear gas in an effort to stop them from rushing onto the field, making it one of the sport's deadliest incidents.
32 children died in Indonesia stadium disaster, police chief sacked
At least 32 children died in Indonesia's stadium crush, an official said Monday, as police moved to punish those responsible for one of the deadliest disasters in football history. Dozens of children caught in the chaos lost their lives, an official at the women's empowerment and child protection ministry told AFP. "From the latest data we received, out of 125 people who died in the accident, 32 of them were children, with the youngest being a toddler age three or four," said Nahar, who like many Indonesians goes by only one name.
Indonesian Police to Charge 6 People in Soccer Disaster
Indonesian police said Thursday they are bringing criminal charges against three officers and three civilians for their roles in the deaths of 131 people when police fired tear gas inside a soccer stadium, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which many were crushed. National Police chief Listyo...
Indonesia football crush: Cries for justice as families mourn dead
Nineteen-year-old Mohammad Hafis wasn't supposed to be at the Kanjuruhan stadium on Saturday night. He didn't have a ticket. But he and his girlfriend had managed to get entry wristbands. It was one of the ways their bodies were identified by their parents hours later, wandering the corridors of a...
King expresses deep sadness over Indonesia football stadium disaster
The King has sent his “heartfelt condolences” to the President of Indonesia and families affected by the Malang football stadium disaster.Charles III, in a message to Joko Widodo signed Charles R, wrote: “My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of the loss of life and injuries at the football match in Malang on 1 October.“I offer my heartfelt condolences to you, the families affected and the people of the Republic of Indonesia at this difficult time.”A message from The King to the President of Indonesia following the recent football stadium disaster in Malang. pic.twitter.com/O39H5W8TDe— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily)...
Indonesian leader says locked gates contributed to deaths
MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that locked gates had contributed to the crush at the soccer stadium that left 131 dead and over 400 injured when police fired tear gas and set off a panicked run for the exits. Widodo...
Indonesia Leader Says Locked Doors, Steep Stairs Key Factors in Deadly Stampede
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Locked stadium doors were a key reason why an Indonesian soccer riot turned so deadly, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday,. ordering an urgent review of safety in stadiums and suggesting that the sport's governing body FIFA could help fix some issues. Hundreds of fans were crushed...
Indonesia police say 6 facing criminal charges over soccer stampede
JAKARTA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Six people including police and match organisers are facing criminal charges in Indonesia over a stampede at a soccer game at the weekend that killed at least 131 people, the country's police chief said on Thursday.
Finding their bodies: Indonesian fan's desperate search for family after soccer stampede
MALANG, Indonesia, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Andi Hariyanto says he will never watch a football match again after his wife, two teenage daughters and a cousin were crushed to death in a stampede at an Indonesian stadium last week.
