Evansville, IN

Reitz Football and Wrestling debut booth on short notice

By Mike Pickett
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Many of the food booths have been here for generations. But one newcomer found out they had a spot after years of waiting, but with only weeks of preparing.

some groups spend several months getting ready for the fall festival. The Reitz football and wrestling teams had less than two months to get ready for their first time on West Franklin.

The first day of sales for Reitz football and wrestling on their first time with a booth at fall festival.

“Reitz wrestling has been trying to get down here the last five years,” said Zach Wimpelberg, who is helping manage the booth. He says they got the booth from the F.O. Eagles Auxiliary just two months ago after learning the group was not going to be able to be here this year due to lack of available volunteers. The teams had several weeks to get the volunteers and food needed.

“It was a mad dash, trying to get it done,” he said. “We had to, literally, put the logos on the side of the booth. Last minute, literally on Saturday, before we came down here.”

He says the auxiliary group and food service provider farm boy helped them plan. The menu stayed the same.

“We kept their menu because it was consistent and current, and people were used to it. Plus, the booth came to us with a process, so it was easier for us to jump in fast, and use their knowledge of what they already have,” said April Boeke of the Reitz Football Parents Club

The money will be split between the Reitz Football Parents Club and Reitz Wrestling Booster Club. Wimpelberg says while some were hesitant about the last minute appearance, it will be worth it.

“it was too much of an opportunity to pass up. It’s a huge help having these kinds of funds for our organizations,” he said.

The money being raised at this booth goes to those groups to help support Reitz football and wrestling teams during events on the road.

(This story was originally published on October 3, 2022)

