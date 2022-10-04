Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing make final call on #18 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a ninth different driver for the #18 Toyota, securing the car’s lineup for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, is officially solidified for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
thecomeback.com
Hailie Deegan makes ‘biggest announcement’ of her NASCAR career
Hailie Deegan has been moving up the ranks of the NASCAR world over the last five years and the 20-year-old is set to take her next step. Racing in the Xfinity Series. In a video posted on her YouTube account, Deegan announced that she will be driving the No. 07 Pristine Auction Ford Mustang for SS Green Light Racing.
Veteran NASCAR Driver Announces He Won't Race This Weekend
Alex Bowman will miss his second straight NASCAR playoff race due to concussion-like symptoms stemming from a Sept. 25 crash at Texas Motor Speedway. The Ally Racing driver announced Tuesday that he won't compete in this Sunday's Drive for the Cure 250. "With my health continuing to be my number...
NASCAR: Toyota loses another driver for 2023
Chandler Smith is set to leave Toyota and move to Kaulig Racing and Chevrolet, replacing A.J. Allmendinger for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. When Kaulig Racing announced “Kaulig Racing Fan Day” last month, they confirmed that they would be making a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement for the 2023 season on Wednesday, October 5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: NASCAR Driver Hailie Deegan Teasing Big News Today
Hailie Deegan has an important announcement to make this Tuesday. However, fans will have to wait until this afternoon to find out what's next for the 21-year-old driver. On Monday night, Deegan teased a "big race" on Instagram. "Got a big racing announcement that I’m gonna be posting tomorrow afternoon...
thecomeback.com
NASCAR driver to miss Cup Series race with unfortunate injury
NASCAR Cup Series competitor Cody Ware was involved in a dangerous crash back in September at Texas Motor Speedway that had many holding their breath. Initial reports suggested that Ware avoided any serious injuries, but it appears that the lingering effects of the crash are still bothering him. Ware took...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Hid His 20+ Concussions From NASCAR, But He's Now a Leading Proponent of Driver Safety
The conversation surrounding concussions in sports tends to primarily revolve around the NFL, but traumatic brain injuries are also an unfortunate consequence of NASCAR. Just this year, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman were forced to bow out of the Cup Series playoffs due to serious head injuries sustained during a race. While every NASCAR driver knows the risks associated with competing in the sport's highest level, perhaps no driver, past or present, understands them quite like Dale Earnhardt Jr.
NFL・
NASCAR disciplines Kevin Harvick, race team over alleged Next Gen violations
NASCAR came down with heavy discipline against driver Kevin Harvick and his team due to alleged modifications found on his Ford at Talladega Superspeedway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASCAR Xfinity Series set for massive driver change in 2023
The NASCAR Xfinity Series is set for a massive driver movement within the top level of the series in 2023. Why is this movement taking place and what is next?
fordauthority.com
Nascar Ford Driver Hailie Deegan Makes Xfinity Series Debut Next Week
Hailie Deegan, a Nascar Ford driver, will make her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 15th, 2022. Deegan will command the No. 07 Ford Mustang in the Xfinity Series for the one-off race, which is fielded by SS Green Light Racing and will carry the colors of Pristine Auction as sponsor, per Motorsport.
speedonthewater.com
Kicker Marine Audio Backing Formula 1 Classic Outboard Championships Returning To Lake Havasu
Powerboat racing fans who flock to the Anderson Toyota Lake Havasu Classic Outboard Championships, set for October 14-17, not only will be treated to a couple of days of action in the Formula 1, Tri Hull and Formula Lite classes, they’ll have the chance to take a ride in a two-seat Formula 2 tunnel boat thanks to Kicker Marine Audio. The Oklahoma-based company is co-sponsoring “the Formula 1 Race Ride Experience,” an online-entry-based opportunity for fans to catch a ride in a two-seat Formula 2 tunnel boat, which will be used to pace the American Power Boat Association-sanctioned event during weekend races in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
NASCAR playoff racer Alex Bowman to miss Roval with concussion
The crash at Texas has brought playoff implications for Hendrick Motorsports. This weekend, NASCAR returns to the Charlotte Roval. It’s a playoff elimination event as the final race of three in the Round of 12. Alex Bowman was injured in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway. Similar to Kurt...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Week in Motorsports: October 3-10, 2022
It’s time for the next Playoff cutoff races – this time in Charlotte – while the ARCA Menards Series will hold its final race on their national tour in Ohio. Hamlin looks for ROVAL win… Denny Hamlin had a strong run at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL last season as the Virginia-native started from the pole, led 25 laps (of 108) and finished a track-best fifth. Hamlin is currently fourth in the Playoff standings, 21 points ahead of the cutoff going into Sunday’s event.
NASCAR Throwback: Chase Elliott Wins Back-to-Back at Charlotte Roval
Ahead of this weekend at the Charlotte Roval, let’s look back at NASCAR past when Chase Elliott won back-to-back races there in 2019 and 2020. This race is held once a year and that makes it special. Drivers and fans seem to like the Roval more than other road course tracks.
Jalopnik
AJ Allmendinger Returns to the NASCAR Cup Series Full-Time in 2023
AJ Allmendinger is officially returning to the NASCAR Cup Series on a full-time basis in 2023. He’ll be taking the wheel of Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet and will compete alongside teammate Justin Haley. Allmendinger just can’t get enough racing. He stepped away from full-time Cup Series competition...
Comments / 0