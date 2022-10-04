Read full article on original website
Denison Police host third annual community-wide event
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -National Night Out is a nationwide event designed to strengthen not only the community’s spirit but also the partnership between the police department and the community. Residents of Denison were invited to the third annual National Night Out hosted by the Denison Police Department. The event...
Denison kicked off its annual Amnesty Program
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The City of Denison kicked off its bi-annual Amnesty Program for any violators with Class-C misdemeanors. The program allows anyone affected to reduce their fine by taking in non-perishable food items to the Denison Municipal Court. Ten food items will reduce a fine by $50 and 20...
Bryan County Sheriff takes home first place at annual competition
BRYAN CO., Okla. (KXII) -The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is shooting high marks at the annual Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association “Pistol Match”. Sheriff Johnny Christian won first place in the Sheriff division and Undersheriff Joey Tucker won third place in the Undersheriff division.
Fannin County Fair underway in Bonham
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) -- The Fannin County Fair is underway in Bonham. The event is taking place at the Multi-Purpose Complex, 700 FM 87, and includes a full schedule of activities -- from pig races to a tractor pull to a robotics contest. Plus the traditional carnival rides, vendors, music...
See You at the Pole
On Wednesday, September 28, McKinney Christian Academy participated in See You at the Pole, a national prayer event. From 7am-7:25am, MCA families were invited to pray for our school and country around the campus cross. A student led prayer time included junior Jacob Dover-Smith, senior Sydney Scrivner, freshman Dylan Neuner and many other members of the MCA student body who attended to pray for their classmates, school and country.
It’s archery hunting season in Grayson County
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Hunting season is upon us and according to Game Warden, Daron Blackerby, Grayson County produces some pretty good deer. He said, “We had several that are almost 200 inches, scorable wise points, so that means its pretty good.”. Before you get excited about hunting yourself...
Fannin County Commissioners to hear comment on proposed opening of Brown Cemetery Road
In Fannin County, a special meeting of the Fannin County Commissioners Court has been scheduled for tomorrow morning. The purpose of the meeting is to hear comments regarding a proposal to open Brown Cemetery Road in Bonham. North Texas E-News reports the meeting can be attended by Zoom for those who wish to participate but are unable to attend in person. The meeting regarding Brown Cemetery Road is scheduled for 8:50 Tuesday morning and will be followed by the regular meeting of the Fannin County Commissioners Court, during which the commissioners are expected to decide whether to open Brown Cemetery Road.
Allen brewery owner convicted in fraud case linked to murder
McKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was found guilty in a fraud scheme liked to a murder case. Keith Ashley faces life in prison after being convicted on federal fraud and gun charges. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old used his work as a financial advisor and life insurance agent to...
2 Arrested In 6 Days For Alleged Offenses Against Children
Two people were arrested in the last six days on warrants for alleged offenses against children. A 47-year-old Sulphur Springs man allegedly threatened to harm himself with a knife in an attempt to avoid being taken into custody on warrants, while a Sulphur Springs woman surrendered to authorities on the outstanding charge against her, according to arrest reports.
Grayson County offers incentives to SunnyD as it expands
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County commissioners joined the city and the Sherman Economic Development Corporation to offer more incentives to beverage manufacturer SunnyD as it plans to grow. Commissioners put two abatements on the table. One abatement would go to SunnyD itself for new machinery and equipment. The other...
More than 160 Texas cities pushing back against Oncor’s proposal to increase rates
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Oncor is bringing a proposal to city councils across the state and it could raise electric bills. According to KXII’s Dallas Fox sister station, more than 160 cities denied Oncor’s request. One of those cities is Sherman. Even though you pay an electric provider,...
Water bills going up for Denison customers
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison water customers will soon be paying more when they turn on the tap. A few months ago, the city hired an outside firm to design a new water and wastewater rate along with a comprehensive plan. City spokesperson Emily Agans said the price hike...
Denison Police to host annual National Night Out
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Residents are invited to join the Denison Police Department for their third annual National Night Out event. According to the police department, the event will be on Tuesday, October 4 in Forest Park from 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. Police said National Night Out is a...
Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
Senior tenants evacuated after flames spark in apartment
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Fire and Police responded to a structure fire at the Manning Park Plaza. Denison Fire said when they arrived on scene, there was light smoke and no one was present in the apartment. Four surrounding units were evacuated but were given the all clear just before...
Remains found in Collin County identified as missing Dallas woman
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Police have identified remains found in Collin County to be of a Dallas woman who was reported missing nearly two years ago. The Collin County Medical Examiner's Officer notified the Dallas Police Homicide Unit that the remains were of Mercedes Clement, police say. She was identified through a dental records comparison.
Victims of Carrollton double murder suicide identified
More is being learned about a home fire in Carrollton, that led to a shocking discovery. Investigators identified the three family members found dead inside a burning home Saturday. They believe it was a double murder-suicide.
Worker needs to be rescued from the top of the Copeville water tower
It looks like a worker is going to be okay after getting stranded on top of a large water tower in Collin County on Monday. He was apparently injured or ill and unable to get himself down.
Human remains found near Lavon Lake ID'd as missing Dallas woman
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas officials announced on Wednesday that human remains found near Princeton in Feb. 2022 have been identified as a missing woman.Back on Feb. 13, 2022, Princeton police discovered skeletal remains at Morning Dove Lane and County Route 477 near Lavon Lake.A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said that on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office had identified the remains as belonging to Mercedes Clement through dental records. "It is with deep sadness that we share this news today. The remains of our beloved Mercedes Clement have been located and positively identified,"...
Dallas Observer
Texas Rangers and Collin County DA Investigate Death of Man Tased by Frisco Police
The Texas Rangers and Collin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the death of a man who was chased down and tased by Frisco police officers. According to a Sept. 30 press release from the Frisco Police Department, officers responded to a report about a man who was trying to use a fraudulent ID to buy a car at a local dealership in the 9600 block of State Highway 121. When the officers tried to detain the man, he ran, according to the department. The officers gave chase, telling the man that if he didn’t stop, they would tase him.
