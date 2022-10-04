ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, KY

Comments / 0

Related
k105.com

Rick Clemons speaks to Leitchfield City Council to dispel rumors that Harold Miller will appoint him Leitchfield Police Chief if Miller wins mayoral election

Former Grayson County sheriff and Leitchfield and Clarkson police officer Rick Clemons spoke at Monday night’s Leitchfield City Council meeting to dispel apparently wide-spread rumors about him becoming the next Leitchfield Police Chief. Clemons, in his roughly five minutes speaking to council members, passionately quashed a rumor circulating in...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WLKY.com

New development bringing more economic growth to Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Olivia Guandique owns two businesses and says there hasn’t always been this many options for customers. “The reason why I opened my business was because there wasn't really any place for me to shop,” said Guandique. However, over the years she’s seen growth.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wxbc1043.com

Voter Registration, Absentee Ballot Request Deadlines Next Tuesday

UNDATED (10/04/22) – The deadline to register to vote in the November general election is a week from today. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is October 25th for those who will be out of the county or unable to go to the voting locations on Election Day. You can register or request an absentee ballot through the County Clerk’s Office or online.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Jeffersontown mayor candidate defends mailer that has pizza coupon on it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown mayoral candidate is defending an unusual campaign mailer that doubles as an ad for his pizza business. Ray “Chubby Ray” Perkins told WDRB News that there was nothing inappropriate about the flyer, which is half campaign ad for his mayoral run and half coupons for his Jeffersontown restaurant, Chubby Ray’s Original Louisville Pizza Co.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irvington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Politics Local#The Fire Department
z93country.com

Rescue Squad Recovers Stolen Vehicle in the Lake

At approximately 6:00 this evening rescue units were dispatched by Monticello Wayne County 911 to the carters dock boat ramp of lake Cumberland alongside Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for a reported car in the water. Upon arrival on scene the vehicle was removed from the water and later found to be reported stolen out of Louisville Kentucky. At that time divers Sgt. Noah Dishman and Terry Dishman began searching the area the vehicle was located for any further debris or evidence from the vehicle. Divers returned to the surface safely at approximately 8:00 with nothing found.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor confirmed that different law enforcement law agencies recovered a vehicle from Green River Tuesday night. Around 6 p.m., Morgantown Police Officers responded with the Butler County Rescue Squad to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown after a vehicle was found in the water by a boat sonar.
MORGANTOWN, KY
wxbc1043.com

Victim Of Weekend Housefire In McLean County Identified

SACRAMENTO (10/03/22) – Kentucky State Police have identified the victim killed in a weekend house fire in McLean County. Authorities say 69-year-old Jeff Helm of Sacramento was found inside his residence Saturday morning. An investigation is on-going, but foul play is not suspected as early indications are that a faulty portable heater may have started the fire.
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WHAS11

Early registration for LIHEAP program begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As cooler temperatures begin to hover around city, Louisville Metro has opened early registration for their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The city began taking applications on Monday. LIHEAP is a subsidy program that helps Louisville’s older residents and those who are low income pay...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Fire destroys Falls of Rough home

A fire has destroyed a Falls of Rough residence. Wednesday morning at approximately 4:00, the Falls of Rough and Leitchfield Fire Departments responded to the blaze at 120 Pine Ridge Road. Upon Falls firefighters arriving on the scene, they found the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Neighbors told...
FALLS OF ROUGH, KY
WTVQ

Winchester man charged with assaulting TSA officers at Louisville airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 55-year-old Winchester man was charged Tuesday for allegedly assaulting two Transportation Security Administration officers at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. According to the indictment, Kelvin Portwood was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with interference with security screening personnel and two counts of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

NAACP Seeking Attorney General’s Resignation

Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is seeking for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to resign, stating Cameron failed to conduct a fair investigation into the the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. NAACP’s resolution was sent to Cameron and the Kentucky General Assembly, where the organization said Cameron was unfit...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wxbc1043.com

Fire Destroys Dwelling

FALLS OF ROUGH – An early morning fire destroyed a mobile home near Falls Rough Wednesday morning. The Falls of Rough and Leitchfield Fire Departments responded to the blaze at 120 Pine Ridge Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Fire Crews worked to contain the blaze to the mobile home and protect a nearby residence and recreational equipment.
FALLS OF ROUGH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy