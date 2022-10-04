Read full article on original website
k105.com
Rick Clemons speaks to Leitchfield City Council to dispel rumors that Harold Miller will appoint him Leitchfield Police Chief if Miller wins mayoral election
Former Grayson County sheriff and Leitchfield and Clarkson police officer Rick Clemons spoke at Monday night’s Leitchfield City Council meeting to dispel apparently wide-spread rumors about him becoming the next Leitchfield Police Chief. Clemons, in his roughly five minutes speaking to council members, passionately quashed a rumor circulating in...
WLKY.com
New development bringing more economic growth to Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Olivia Guandique owns two businesses and says there hasn’t always been this many options for customers. “The reason why I opened my business was because there wasn't really any place for me to shop,” said Guandique. However, over the years she’s seen growth.
wxbc1043.com
Voter Registration, Absentee Ballot Request Deadlines Next Tuesday
UNDATED (10/04/22) – The deadline to register to vote in the November general election is a week from today. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is October 25th for those who will be out of the county or unable to go to the voting locations on Election Day. You can register or request an absentee ballot through the County Clerk’s Office or online.
wdrb.com
Jeffersontown mayor candidate defends mailer that has pizza coupon on it
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown mayoral candidate is defending an unusual campaign mailer that doubles as an ad for his pizza business. Ray “Chubby Ray” Perkins told WDRB News that there was nothing inappropriate about the flyer, which is half campaign ad for his mayoral run and half coupons for his Jeffersontown restaurant, Chubby Ray’s Original Louisville Pizza Co.
Wave 3
Blasting at VA medical center site halted after ‘unforeseen incident’ with falling rocks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Blasting on the site of the new Louisville VA Medical Center on Brownsboro Road has been suspended following a construction incident on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In a release, the USACE said during blasting on site, fragments of rock and sediment...
Wave 3
Multiple investigations opened following blast at VA construction site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State and federal investigators are now digging through records looking into why a blast at the site of the new VA hospital in Louisville sent debris raining where it shouldn’t. Blasting has been suspended for now. State investigators from the Division of Mines were on...
wdrb.com
Fired Lebanon Junction police officer files lawsuit to get job back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Lebanon Junction police officer is suing the city to get his job back. Officer Bobby Hedges was fired in April after several complaints of inappropriate and unprofessional conduct from the police chief and two officers. Hedges said he was fired after he refused to...
WLKY.com
Sherman Minton Bridge shutdown: Full direction to be closed for 9 days
Heads up, drivers, your commute could get a bit longer starting Oct. 10. All eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge are closing for nine days. Weather permitting, Interstate 64 east will be closed around 2 a.m. Oct. 10 until 2 a.m. Oct. 19. This is a full-directional closure. Officials...
Goodbye, Good Riddance: Louisville NAACP Demands AG Daniel Cameron Resign For Mishandling Of Breonna Taylor Case
It appears that Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is having no more of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron‘s perpetual tap dance routine and the organization is demanding that Cameron resign “for failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.”
z93country.com
Rescue Squad Recovers Stolen Vehicle in the Lake
At approximately 6:00 this evening rescue units were dispatched by Monticello Wayne County 911 to the carters dock boat ramp of lake Cumberland alongside Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for a reported car in the water. Upon arrival on scene the vehicle was removed from the water and later found to be reported stolen out of Louisville Kentucky. At that time divers Sgt. Noah Dishman and Terry Dishman began searching the area the vehicle was located for any further debris or evidence from the vehicle. Divers returned to the surface safely at approximately 8:00 with nothing found.
WBKO
Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor confirmed that different law enforcement law agencies recovered a vehicle from Green River Tuesday night. Around 6 p.m., Morgantown Police Officers responded with the Butler County Rescue Squad to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown after a vehicle was found in the water by a boat sonar.
wxbc1043.com
Victim Of Weekend Housefire In McLean County Identified
SACRAMENTO (10/03/22) – Kentucky State Police have identified the victim killed in a weekend house fire in McLean County. Authorities say 69-year-old Jeff Helm of Sacramento was found inside his residence Saturday morning. An investigation is on-going, but foul play is not suspected as early indications are that a faulty portable heater may have started the fire.
Early registration for LIHEAP program begins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As cooler temperatures begin to hover around city, Louisville Metro has opened early registration for their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The city began taking applications on Monday. LIHEAP is a subsidy program that helps Louisville’s older residents and those who are low income pay...
wdrb.com
'A big deal' | Jeffersonville wholesaler moves headquarters to larger facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana company is expanding into a new building that is more than four times the size of its old one. Orion Wholesale, which sells guns to licensed firearms dealers across the country, moved its headquarters into a new 130,000-square-foot facility on Utica-Sellersburg Road in Jeffersonville.
wdrb.com
Fire, smoke could be seen at Louisville airport Wednesday morning during emergency training drill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire and smoke could be visible at Louisville's airport on Wednesday, but it's all part of a drill. Officials at the Muhammad Ali International Airport said a full-scale aircraft emergency training exercise will start at 10 a.m. The SDF Public Safety Department and other local first...
k105.com
Fire destroys Falls of Rough home
A fire has destroyed a Falls of Rough residence. Wednesday morning at approximately 4:00, the Falls of Rough and Leitchfield Fire Departments responded to the blaze at 120 Pine Ridge Road. Upon Falls firefighters arriving on the scene, they found the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Neighbors told...
'Obsolete and poorly designed': New report highlights problems within Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — ‘Obsolete and poorly designed’ were some of the words used to describe many of the problems within Louisville Metro Corrections following a 20-page report. Mayor Greg Fischer hired an outside consultant, President Gary Rainey of GAR Inc. Justice Consulting, to investigate the troubled facility...
WTVQ
Winchester man charged with assaulting TSA officers at Louisville airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 55-year-old Winchester man was charged Tuesday for allegedly assaulting two Transportation Security Administration officers at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. According to the indictment, Kelvin Portwood was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with interference with security screening personnel and two counts of...
wvih.com
NAACP Seeking Attorney General’s Resignation
Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is seeking for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to resign, stating Cameron failed to conduct a fair investigation into the the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. NAACP’s resolution was sent to Cameron and the Kentucky General Assembly, where the organization said Cameron was unfit...
wxbc1043.com
Fire Destroys Dwelling
FALLS OF ROUGH – An early morning fire destroyed a mobile home near Falls Rough Wednesday morning. The Falls of Rough and Leitchfield Fire Departments responded to the blaze at 120 Pine Ridge Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Fire Crews worked to contain the blaze to the mobile home and protect a nearby residence and recreational equipment.
