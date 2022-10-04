Read full article on original website
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sheboygan man reached 110 mph in police chase, nearly hit motorcyclist, crashed into pond, charges say
A Sheboygan man allegedly reached 110 mph in a police chase and nearly hit a motorcyclist in the Racine area. Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo won this year’s Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award’s panel said. The prize was announced in Stockholm by Thomas Perlmann, Secretary of the Nobel Committee. Pääbo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that allowed researchers to compare the genome of modern humans and that of other hominins – the Neanderthals and Denisovans. While Neanderthal bones were first discovered in the mid-19th century, only by unlocking their DNA – often referred to as the code of life – scientists have been able to fully understand the links between species. This transfer of genes between hominin species affects how the immune system of modern humans reacts to infections, such as the coronavirus. “The small differences between these extinct human forms and us, as humans today, will provide important insights into how our body functions and how our brain has developed and so forth,” said Nobel Assembly member, Nils-Göran Larsson. About 1-2% of people outside Africa have Neanderthal genes. Pääbo, 67, performed his prizewinning studies in Germany at the University of Munich and at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig. Pääbo is the son of Sune Bergstrom, who won the Nobel prize in medicine in 1982. The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10.
wlip.com
Lake County Man Arrested on Wisconsin DOC Warrant
(Beach Park, IL) A man wanted in Wisconsin has been arrested in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s weekly arrest report says Sean Walkington was picked up on September 29th in Beach Park for an outstanding parole violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Prison records show that the 35-year-old was released from custody in August of 2017 on extended supervision. But court records out of Racine show an open case for operating a vehicle with a revoked license…and a modifier for being a repeat offender. Walkington was being held in the Lake County Jail until he was able to be transferred to Wisconsin DOC custody.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine convicted murderer arrested again, gun charge
RACINE, Wis. – A Racine man convicted of murder in Illinois was arrested again on a gun charge, appearing in Racine County court Tuesday, Oct. 4 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Marvelo Wilson, 22, faces one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent...
Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified
HUNTER, Wis. -- Officials in northern Wisconsin have released the identity of the body found near a burning vehicle last month.According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, deputies and other emergency crews on the evening of Sept. 23 responded to a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter, which is near Hayward. When responders arrived, they saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the roadway, and a motionless body -- also on fire -- lying next to the vehicle."Due to the extreme heat emergency responders were not able to safely approach the victim," officials said in an initial release. The fire was then extinguished and the victim was determined to be dead. On Thursday, the county coroner's office confirmed the identity of the victim as 75-year-old William Smith of Antioch, Illinois. Investigators say Smith, who was driving a 2018 Cadillac sedan, was traveling north on the road when it appears he entered the ditch, struck a mailbox and came back onto the roadway. The vehicle continued on the road a short distance before coming to a stop where it was found in flames. The incident remains under investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Intentionally Hitting Officer With Car
Milwaukee police say they have arrested the 30-year-old woman accused of intentionally hitting an officer with her vehicle Tuesday. A police detective fired a shot at her but she wasn’t injured. The officer she hit was chasing another suspect on foot during a drug investigation. The 29-year-old officer with...
Illinois Woman Calls 911 to Get Her Coat Back, From Her Previous Arrest
This Illinois woman, really missed her coat. She wanted her coat back that was taken from her at her LAST arrest, so she called 911. What? KenoshaNews. The woman in question, Karen A. Kline was visited by police at the Country Inn & Suites in Kenosha, Wi where she was staying, She has dialed 911 SEVERAL TIMES for a non-emergency. When the cops showed up, Karen was hammered...big shocker, right?
Double murder suspect was free on bond at the time of the killings
A man free on bond in an attempted murder case shot and killed two men during a “video shoot party” last month in North Lawndale, prosecutors said Wednesday.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee police officer struck by vehicle during chase released from hospital
A Milwaukee police officer who was struck by a vehicle right before noon Tuesday near 40th Street and Villard Avenue has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers were conducting an investigation at a house at 41st Street and Eggert Place involving illegal possession of firearms and distribution of heroin and cocaine.Officers saw a person leave the house and drive away. They initiated a traffic stop, and the person pulled over but then took off again.Police began chasing the vehicle, which then struck an uninvolved car at 40th Street and Villard Avenue. The wanted driver ran off with police chasing him on foot. The 29-year-old man was eventually arrested. During the chase, a second vehicle, associated with the first one, intentionally struck an officer involved in the foot chase. A detective, also involved in the chase, fired at the second vehicle. That driver took off. Police said Tuesday evening they’d found the suspect’s vehicle. The driver, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested later Tuesday. She wasn’t injured, police said. “I’m angry. I’m not happy with this,” Norman said. The officer suffered serious injuries, but he is expected to survive. He is a 29-year-old man with 10 years on the force. The detective who discharged his firearm is a 33-year-old man who has more than 15 years on the force. No police officers were shot. The driver of the uninvolved vehicle suffered minor injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman beaten during Lakeview robbery: Chicago police
No one was in custody later Thursday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide, Palmer and Keefe, driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance images of a vehicle as they seek the driver connected to a homicide near Palmer and Keefe Sept. 24. It was one of six homicides the weekend of Sept. 23-25. Police described the vehicle as a red four-door, BMW 328 with Wisconsin license plate...
Chicago police locate vehicle involved in Albany Park hit-and-run that killed toddler
CPD said somehow the 18-month-old got out of his parents' car and walked into the street before being hit.
wgtd.org
State Appeals Court Rules Against Donna Matthews
(WGTD)---The Kenosha woman who killed her ex-boyfriend claiming self-defense has lost her appeal. Donna Matthews, who claimed to have suffered from battered woman syndrome, will get neither a reversal of her first degree murder conviction or a new trial in a unanimous ruling from an appeals court Wednesday. Matthews, now...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen charged in connection to kidnapping in Illinois
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
CBS 58
Salem man killed in Illinois motorcycle crash
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Walworth County Sheriff's Crash Investigation team is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Monday, Oct. 3. It happened around 5:46 p.m. at the intersection of Stateline Road and Capron Road in Boone County, Illinois, however deputies say the crash sequence initiated in the Town of Sharon in Walworth County.
West Allis hit-and-run victim dies, suspect identified
The West Allis Police Department said the woman who was involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday has died from her injuries, and a suspect has been charged.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot woman multiple times in parking lot of Oak Lawn motel: police
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman multiple times at an Oak Lawn motel last week. Howard Williams, 24, faces one count of attempted murder. On Sept. 28, Oak Lawn police responded to a call of shots fired at the JC Miami...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted on warrant found hiding in bushes after shooting child: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is being held without bail for allegedly shooting a 7-year-old boy who was on his way to church over the weekend. Kentrell Gayden, 22, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Legend Barr, 7, was with his family on their way to church Sunday...
Seven people in custody after standoff in Wood Dale
WOOD DALE, Ill. (CBS) -- Seven people are in custody following a standoff in Wood Dale Tuesday night. A heavy police presence was at the scene after shots were fired by multiple people, according to Wood Dale police. Police said they were on the scene on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street and were being assisted by MERIT Metro SWAT.As reported by CBS 2's Asal Rezaei, it took several hours to get the area secure and the suspects into custody. Neighbors say there was a celebration in the street following a possible funeral precession when someone began firing shots into the air before running into the home. The owner of the home tells us he rents to the people involved and says there haven't been any past incidents.No injuries had been confirmed as of Wednesday.Police say there is no threat to the public. No further information was immediately available.
wearegreenbay.com
Former Wisconsin high school student accused of capturing ‘harmful material’ of girls, doing it for over a year
(WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office accused a former student at a Wisconsin high school of taking videos and pictures of at least ten underage girls without their consent. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old suspect was booked into jail following an investigation into...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash near Appleton and Fairmount
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Thursday morning, Oct. 6 on the city's northwest side. It happened just after midnight near Appleton and Fairmount – near Vogel Park. FOX6 News crews found two heavily damaged vehicles on scene. No additional details have been...
Comments / 1