A Milwaukee police officer who was struck by a vehicle right before noon Tuesday near 40th Street and Villard Avenue has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers were conducting an investigation at a house at 41st Street and Eggert Place involving illegal possession of firearms and distribution of heroin and cocaine.Officers saw a person leave the house and drive away. They initiated a traffic stop, and the person pulled over but then took off again.Police began chasing the vehicle, which then struck an uninvolved car at 40th Street and Villard Avenue. The wanted driver ran off with police chasing him on foot. The 29-year-old man was eventually arrested. During the chase, a second vehicle, associated with the first one, intentionally struck an officer involved in the foot chase. A detective, also involved in the chase, fired at the second vehicle. That driver took off. Police said Tuesday evening they’d found the suspect’s vehicle. The driver, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested later Tuesday. She wasn’t injured, police said. “I’m angry. I’m not happy with this,” Norman said. The officer suffered serious injuries, but he is expected to survive. He is a 29-year-old man with 10 years on the force. The detective who discharged his firearm is a 33-year-old man who has more than 15 years on the force. No police officers were shot. The driver of the uninvolved vehicle suffered minor injuries.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO