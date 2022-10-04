ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

South Shore massacre suspect appears in court

MILWAUKEE — The suspect from one of Milwaukee's most notorious mass shootings made his initial appearance in court Wednesday. Police say on May 29, 2006, Octaviano Juarez-Corro confronted his ex-wife at a family picnic in South Shore Park. Police said witnesses told investigators Juarez-Corro became upset his ex-wife wouldn't...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase, crash; woman injured voices frustration

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have arrested a 30-year-old woman for hitting and seriously injuring an officer on Tuesday, Oct. 4. It happened near 40th and Villard. The injured officer is now recovering at home, but he wasn't the only person taken to the hospital. Latasha Brown was not involved in the chase, but was also hurt. She's back home from the hospital, but is struggling to walk or see.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WLUC

Milwaukee man sentenced to min. 3 years prison for meth-related charges

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - 47-year-old Samuel Freytes-Vera was sentenced to 40 months to 20 years in prison for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg says the sentence was handed down Tuesday, Oct. 4 by Judge Christopher Ninomiya. Freytes-Vera pleaded guilty on July 19, 2022...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine convicted murderer arrested again, gun charge

RACINE, Wis. – A Racine man convicted of murder in Illinois was arrested again on a gun charge, appearing in Racine County court Tuesday, Oct. 4 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Marvelo Wilson, 22, faces one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee police officer struck by vehicle during chase released from hospital

A Milwaukee police officer who was struck by a vehicle right before noon Tuesday near 40th Street and Villard Avenue has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers were conducting an investigation at a house at 41st Street and Eggert Place involving illegal possession of firearms and distribution of heroin and cocaine.Officers saw a person leave the house and drive away. They initiated a traffic stop, and the person pulled over but then took off again.Police began chasing the vehicle, which then struck an uninvolved car at 40th Street and Villard Avenue. The wanted driver ran off with police chasing him on foot. The 29-year-old man was eventually arrested. During the chase, a second vehicle, associated with the first one, intentionally struck an officer involved in the foot chase. A detective, also involved in the chase, fired at the second vehicle. That driver took off. Police said Tuesday evening they’d found the suspect’s vehicle. The driver, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested later Tuesday. She wasn’t injured, police said. “I’m angry. I’m not happy with this,” Norman said. The officer suffered serious injuries, but he is expected to survive. He is a 29-year-old man with 10 years on the force. The detective who discharged his firearm is a 33-year-old man who has more than 15 years on the force. No police officers were shot. The driver of the uninvolved vehicle suffered minor injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 2 men shot in separate incidents

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that happened Tuesday evening, Oct. 4 and early Wednesday, Oct 5. The first incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday near Buffum and Center. Officials say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators say the shooting is the result of an argument and physical altercation. Police are seeking a known gunman.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek help in finding armed robbery suspects

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking help in finding the suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened on Sept. 9 at 5:20 p.m. near 39th and Vienna. Police say the first suspect is a male, 19-20 years of age, who was last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, with black and white jogging pants and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Triple shooting in Wisconsin leaves 2-year-old in critical condition

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle near a park in Milwaukee. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the triple shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on October 4 on the 2100 block of West Keefe Avenue. Officers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide, Palmer and Keefe, driver sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance images of a vehicle as they seek the driver connected to a homicide near Palmer and Keefe Sept. 24. It was one of six homicides the weekend of Sept. 23-25. Police described the vehicle as a red four-door, BMW 328 with Wisconsin license plate...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot during argument, police say

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 4. Police said the 20-year-old victim was shot near 29th and Courtland around 3:45 p.m. It appears to be the result of an argument. The victim went to the hospital for treatment of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Lake County Man Arrested on Wisconsin DOC Warrant

(Beach Park, IL) A man wanted in Wisconsin has been arrested in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s weekly arrest report says Sean Walkington was picked up on September 29th in Beach Park for an outstanding parole violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Prison records show that the 35-year-old was released from custody in August of 2017 on extended supervision. But court records out of Racine show an open case for operating a vehicle with a revoked license…and a modifier for being a repeat offender. Walkington was being held in the Lake County Jail until he was able to be transferred to Wisconsin DOC custody.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee teens shot in about an hour

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee teenagers were hurt in separate shootings in about an hour Wednesday, Oct. 5. The first happened shortly after 2 p.m. near 62nd and Capitol. Police said a Milwaukee girl, 15, showed up at the hospital after the shooting. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a Milwaukee boy, 16,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

