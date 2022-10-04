ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Moline, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, released the names of the two people killed in the crash in East Moline Sunday morning. According to Gustafson, they are Elias E. Rocha, 31, of East Moline and Alexia B. Dewalsche, also 31, from East Moline. The East...
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Rock Island woman pleads guilty to fatally stabbing 14-year-old in 2020

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of 14-year-old Lyric Stewart in December 2020. Rock Island County court records show Jimena Jinez, 20, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. In exchange for her plea, an additional charge of mob action was dismissed.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

East Moline crash kills 2, woman charged with DUI

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Two people are dead after an early Sunday morning crash near downtown East Moline, according to a news release from police. East Moline police officers responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue around 12:47 a.m. after a report of a two-vehicle crash. Officers located the two vehicles involved, one of which was resting on its side.
EAST MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Moline, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
East Moline, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Moline, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Woman identified in car crash near Walcott

UPDATE: Oct. 6, 2022, 2:35 p.m. — The woman killed in a car accident Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 has been identified as 38-year-old Patricia Ratliff of Davenport. The accident took place in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott, Iowa. The driver of the 2005 Buick Rendevous was Ratliff, and the investigation […]
WALCOTT, IA
KWQC

Man sentenced to 14 years in fatal 2019 crash in Moline

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Grand Mound man was sentenced Monday to 14 years in prison for his role in a crash that left a woman dead and her fiancé injured in March 2019. A Rock Island jury in May convicted Armand Elijah Cannon, 27, guilty of...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said. Around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a motor vehicle in the ditch at Maysville Road and 220th Street. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to an East Moline garage fire Wednesday

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Fire Department responded around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday to a garage fire near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 19th Street. According to Chief Robert DeFrance, the fire was contained in the garage and crews were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes.
EAST MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#First Alert
ourquadcities.com

3 teens arrested after stolen car chase

Police arrested three kids after officers chased a stolen car in Bettendorf on Sunday. This was at the intersection of Grant and 6th streets. Bettendorf Police used spike strips to stop the car. They say the car was stolen in Davenport. Police caught two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy.
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

East Moline weekend bar shooting leaves 1 injured

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — On early Sunday morning around 3:07 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at Jim's Domino Lounge in the 1300 block of 13th Street, according to the East Moline Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located one witness, who told officers that they heard several...
EAST MOLINE, IL
WIFR

Lee County woman among two dead in two-vehicle crash

SUBLETTE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people died and one was seriously injured in a devastating Lee County crash on Saturday. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 3 p.m. Saturday, October 1, to the intersection of La Moille and Maytown roads for a fatal crash. Deputies say that a...
LEE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWQC

Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling....
STERLING, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 injured in East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge in East Moline Sunday, according to police. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3:07 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired at Jim’s Domino Lounge, 1314 13th Street, East Moline, according to a media release.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

2 dead in Lee County after Saturday crash

DIXON, Ill. — Two people are dead after a car crash in rural Lee County, according to a Lee County Sheriff's Office press release. Around 3:03 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road and discovered three people in two vehicles had been involved in the crash.
LEE COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Davenport man sentenced to prison in fatal 2020 shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in April 2020. Princesun E. Murphy, 38, must serve 70%, or 35 years, of the sentence before he is eligible for parole, Scott County court records show. He also was...
DAVENPORT, IA
walls102.com

Lee County Man Charged With Arson

DIXON – A Lee County man has been charged with Arson after a house fire in Dixon. According to the Dixon Police Department, they were called last Thursday to the 400 Block of Madison Avenue for a residence on fire. The Dixon City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported, however, after an investigation authorities allege that 42-year-old John K. Sandusky of Dixon was responsible for starting the fire. Sandusky was taken to the Lee County Jail on Monday after being charged with Residential Arson and Arson. He was held on $150,000 bond. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
DIXON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy