KWQC
East Galesburg man arrested after deputies say he stole a car, trespassed a house
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Galesburg man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he stole a car, fled officers and trespassed a house. Dante Quick, 19, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting, criminal trespass to a residence and trespass to a motor vehicle. The Knox...
KWQC
Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, released the names of the two people killed in the crash in East Moline Sunday morning. According to Gustafson, they are Elias E. Rocha, 31, of East Moline and Alexia B. Dewalsche, also 31, from East Moline. The East...
KWQC
Rock Island woman pleads guilty to fatally stabbing 14-year-old in 2020
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of 14-year-old Lyric Stewart in December 2020. Rock Island County court records show Jimena Jinez, 20, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. In exchange for her plea, an additional charge of mob action was dismissed.
East Moline crash kills 2, woman charged with DUI
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Two people are dead after an early Sunday morning crash near downtown East Moline, according to a news release from police. East Moline police officers responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue around 12:47 a.m. after a report of a two-vehicle crash. Officers located the two vehicles involved, one of which was resting on its side.
Woman identified in car crash near Walcott
UPDATE: Oct. 6, 2022, 2:35 p.m. — The woman killed in a car accident Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 has been identified as 38-year-old Patricia Ratliff of Davenport. The accident took place in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott, Iowa. The driver of the 2005 Buick Rendevous was Ratliff, and the investigation […]
KWQC
Man sentenced to 14 years in fatal 2019 crash in Moline
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Grand Mound man was sentenced Monday to 14 years in prison for his role in a crash that left a woman dead and her fiancé injured in March 2019. A Rock Island jury in May convicted Armand Elijah Cannon, 27, guilty of...
KWQC
Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said. Around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a motor vehicle in the ditch at Maysville Road and 220th Street. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
KWQC
Crews respond to an East Moline garage fire Wednesday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Fire Department responded around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday to a garage fire near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 19th Street. According to Chief Robert DeFrance, the fire was contained in the garage and crews were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes.
ourquadcities.com
3 teens arrested after stolen car chase
Police arrested three kids after officers chased a stolen car in Bettendorf on Sunday. This was at the intersection of Grant and 6th streets. Bettendorf Police used spike strips to stop the car. They say the car was stolen in Davenport. Police caught two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy.
East Moline weekend bar shooting leaves 1 injured
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — On early Sunday morning around 3:07 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at Jim's Domino Lounge in the 1300 block of 13th Street, according to the East Moline Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located one witness, who told officers that they heard several...
Davenport woman dies after losing control of car in rural Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — A Davenport woman is dead after she lost control of her car after hitting an embankment near Walcott Wednesday morning, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday at approximately 5:07 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Maysville Road...
WIFR
Lee County woman among two dead in two-vehicle crash
SUBLETTE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people died and one was seriously injured in a devastating Lee County crash on Saturday. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 3 p.m. Saturday, October 1, to the intersection of La Moille and Maytown roads for a fatal crash. Deputies say that a...
KWQC
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling....
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in East Moline shooting
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge in East Moline Sunday, according to police. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3:07 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired at Jim’s Domino Lounge, 1314 13th Street, East Moline, according to a media release.
KWQC
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested for theft at grocery store last week now charged with bike theft
An Iowa City man who was accused of taking items from in front of the Waterfront Drive HyVee after hours last week has now been charged after reportedly stealing a bike from the Campus Wellness and Recreation Center. Police responded to the campus Monday around 10:40 am after a witness...
KCJJ
Iowa City Police investigating death of individual who appears to have fallen from downtown structure
Iowa City Police are investigating the death of an individual who appears to have fallen from the Dubuque Street parking ramp late Saturday night. The Daily Iowan reports police were dispatched just before midnight to East Burlington Street at South Linn Street at 11:55pm. CPR was initiated. The individual was...
2 dead in Lee County after Saturday crash
DIXON, Ill. — Two people are dead after a car crash in rural Lee County, according to a Lee County Sheriff's Office press release. Around 3:03 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road and discovered three people in two vehicles had been involved in the crash.
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to prison in fatal 2020 shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in April 2020. Princesun E. Murphy, 38, must serve 70%, or 35 years, of the sentence before he is eligible for parole, Scott County court records show. He also was...
walls102.com
Lee County Man Charged With Arson
DIXON – A Lee County man has been charged with Arson after a house fire in Dixon. According to the Dixon Police Department, they were called last Thursday to the 400 Block of Madison Avenue for a residence on fire. The Dixon City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported, however, after an investigation authorities allege that 42-year-old John K. Sandusky of Dixon was responsible for starting the fire. Sandusky was taken to the Lee County Jail on Monday after being charged with Residential Arson and Arson. He was held on $150,000 bond. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
