More young Californians are depressed. Blame politics, pandemic, stigma
Californians ages 18-24 are experiencing more anxiety and depression compared to past years, and many are struggling to get help due to financial costs or a lack of access to services. That’s the result of a new survey from the California Endowment. Months into this school year, some LAUSD...
Why are gas prices in California so high? Will it get worse this winter?
Gas prices in LA are at an all-time high, averaging $6.49 per according to AAA. To help provide relief, California is sending taxpayers up to $1,050 in gas rebates and is switching to a cheaper, winter blend of gasoline. Meanwhile, OPEC and Russia announced they plan to cut oil production...
Southern California says farewell to James’ Beach, iconic LGBTQ space
James’ Beach, a Venice restaurant known as much for the queer community it fostered, shut down last month after 26 years. The closure comes as the pandemic forced bars and restaurants across Southern California to shutter, or crowdfund to stay afloat. But Eater LA writer Mona Holmes says James’ Beach wasn’t a pandemic casualty. The restaurant’s owners, couple James Evans and Daniel Samakow, were just ready to move on.
Can Salton Sea be saved? It’s turning into an ecological disaster
The water of the Salton Sea is so salty that birds, fish, and insects can’t survive. Its lakebed also grows drier by the day, revealing toxic dust that can blow all the way to Los Angeles. The body of water is a far cry from its heyday in the mid-20th century as a resort oasis in the desert between Joshua Tree and the U.S.-Mexico border. A recent plan to fix it included pumping desalinated ocean water from the Sea of Cortez — but it’s been rejected by a state panel led by UC Santa Cruz experts.
Prison to kitchen: Inglewood restaurant offers formerly incarcerated new path
On the corner of Centinela and Inglewood Avenue is a casual restaurant offering soul food and second chances to men and women who are returning to society after years in prison. “It's really hard for them to find employment,” says Ray Ford, co-founder of 2nd Chance Soul Food Fish Fry....
