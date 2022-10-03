ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

247Sports

What Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said about matchup vs. Oklahoma State

First-year Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire already has the Red Raiders back to being a sneaky threat in the Big 12 Conference. With a 3-2 record through the first five weeks of the season, Texas Tech already has a pair of victories at home in Lubbock over opponents that were ranked nationally at the time — No. 25 Houston and No. 22 Texas. Its two early losses occurred on the road against Top 25 teams. Now, the Red Raiders turn their attention to yet another ranked foe — the fifth one in five weeks — as they travel to face No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: Betting odds, spread, predictions and picks

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football returns home to Boone Pickens Stadium for another Big 12 showdown against Texas Tech this Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FS1 with Eric Collins and Devin Gardner on the call. The Cowboys look to avoid an unexpected loss with sights on making a return trip to the Big 12 Championship Game in December.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Mike Gundy opens up on 19-year career at Oklahoma State, keeping Cowboys in Big 12 title contention

The Oklahoma State Cowboys vaulted to No. 7 overall in the latest AP Poll after a win over conference foe and defending Big 12 champion Baylor last weekend. With a matchup against Texas Tech on deck Saturday, head coach Mike Gundy is not overlooking anyone. In fact, this is just the beginning in his team’s quest for a conference title in 2022 after coming up short against the Bears last season.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

An Early Glimpse of Texas Tech Red Raider Basketball

In a little over a month Coach Mark Adams will start his second season as the Head Coach of the Red Raiders. Adams inaugural season as the head man brought a 26-10 record with a perfect 18-0 record at the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech finished the Big 12 season 10-6 and a third place finish. Tech was defeated in the finals of the Big 12 tournament by Conference Champion Kansas.
LUBBOCK, TX
Magic 106.5

Five reasons to Hate..... OSU

Sports hate is a good thing. It makes the games mean more. Anything can start it, a blown call, a comment from a coach or player, losing a recruiting battle or a loss that should not have happened. Fans and family can play a part too. We all have that one friend or family member that just is way over the top.
STILLWATER, OK
Ponca City News

Bedlam football won't happen, OSU's Weiberg says

Body Oct. 4—Once the University of Oklahoma moves to the Southeastern Conference, the Bedlam football game with Oklahoma State won’t happen, at least for several years. That was the assessment of Chad Weiberg, OSU athletic director, who spoke Monday, at Enid Rotary Club. Non-conference schedules are made years...
NORMAN, OK
bigcountryhomepage.com

Cooper is jumpting right into the mix in the opener of their new district

The Cooper Cougars are coming off their open week and are headed into District 2-5A Division II play. It’s a new district for the Cougars with schools from Amarillo, Lubbock and Wichita Falls. They aren’t wasting any time getting into the meat of the competition either. Preseason district...
AMARILLO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
MOORE, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?

Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

247Sports

