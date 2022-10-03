Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said about matchup vs. Oklahoma State
First-year Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire already has the Red Raiders back to being a sneaky threat in the Big 12 Conference. With a 3-2 record through the first five weeks of the season, Texas Tech already has a pair of victories at home in Lubbock over opponents that were ranked nationally at the time — No. 25 Houston and No. 22 Texas. Its two early losses occurred on the road against Top 25 teams. Now, the Red Raiders turn their attention to yet another ranked foe — the fifth one in five weeks — as they travel to face No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: Betting odds, spread, predictions and picks
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football returns home to Boone Pickens Stadium for another Big 12 showdown against Texas Tech this Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FS1 with Eric Collins and Devin Gardner on the call. The Cowboys look to avoid an unexpected loss with sights on making a return trip to the Big 12 Championship Game in December.
Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football picked up a big road win against the reigning Big 12 Champion Baylor Bears to open conference play last weekend, and now return to Boone Pickens Stadium for another test. The Cowboys play host to Texas Tech on Saturday with hopes of avoiding an upset defeat at the hands of the dangerous Red Raiders.
Mike Gundy opens up on 19-year career at Oklahoma State, keeping Cowboys in Big 12 title contention
The Oklahoma State Cowboys vaulted to No. 7 overall in the latest AP Poll after a win over conference foe and defending Big 12 champion Baylor last weekend. With a matchup against Texas Tech on deck Saturday, head coach Mike Gundy is not overlooking anyone. In fact, this is just the beginning in his team’s quest for a conference title in 2022 after coming up short against the Bears last season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An Early Glimpse of Texas Tech Red Raider Basketball
In a little over a month Coach Mark Adams will start his second season as the Head Coach of the Red Raiders. Adams inaugural season as the head man brought a 26-10 record with a perfect 18-0 record at the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech finished the Big 12 season 10-6 and a third place finish. Tech was defeated in the finals of the Big 12 tournament by Conference Champion Kansas.
Magic 106.5
Five reasons to Hate..... OSU
Sports hate is a good thing. It makes the games mean more. Anything can start it, a blown call, a comment from a coach or player, losing a recruiting battle or a loss that should not have happened. Fans and family can play a part too. We all have that one friend or family member that just is way over the top.
Ponca City News
Bedlam football won’t happen, OSU’s Weiberg says
Body Oct. 4—Once the University of Oklahoma moves to the Southeastern Conference, the Bedlam football game with Oklahoma State won’t happen, at least for several years. That was the assessment of Chad Weiberg, OSU athletic director, who spoke Monday, at Enid Rotary Club. Non-conference schedules are made years...
Texas Tech-University of Texas Rivalry Continues in a Lubbock Produce Section
Don't tell Texas Tech fans that the game is over; they're still doing what they can to support the home team. I still can't believe "horns down" is a thing. Now, I'm not necessarily saying "horns down" is a bad thing. It's just crazy that it'll get you an unsportsmanlike penalty when you're playing the University of Texas. That's just plain ridiculous.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Savannah Bananas are coming to Oklahoma City
The Savannah Bananas are bringing their 'World Famous Baseball Circus' to Oklahoma City on May 26, 2023.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Cooper is jumpting right into the mix in the opener of their new district
The Cooper Cougars are coming off their open week and are headed into District 2-5A Division II play. It’s a new district for the Cougars with schools from Amarillo, Lubbock and Wichita Falls. They aren’t wasting any time getting into the meat of the competition either. Preseason district...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
KOCO
Man arrested for 130-mile joyride from Kansas to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Joyriding is not a charge we see often, but troopers said it fits a man they arrested this week. The semitruck traveled in the middle of the night and little did the driver know, he was carrying some extra cargo. "It’s so bizarre. We got a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oklahoma high school shooting aftermath: Miami superintendent says no more games at Tulsa McLain
A 17-year-old died and another was wounded in a shooting after a Friday night football game
Buc-ee’s to Officially Build a Store in West Texas in 2023
This has been something that's been going back and forth for a while now. It started as rumors, then true, then drama, then so much more. But now we can say it's official. Buc-ee's is coming to West Texas. The Buc-ee's legal team confirmed Tuesday, October 5th that they've closed...
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
Family Remembers 17-Year-Old Shot, Killed At McLain Football Game
TULSA, Okla. - The family of a 17-year-old shot and killed Friday told us about his life. The shooting happened near the McLain High School football stadium just after the game. News On 6's Chinh Doan was live after talking to Terron Yarbrough's family.
KOCO
Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
guthrienewspage.com
Man rides on back of semi-truck from Wichita to Logan County; arrested, charged
Motorists began making calls around the Oklahoma and Kansas state line early Monday morning. What they saw was a man holding on to the back of the semi-trucks door. The driver of the truck left a Wichita shipping yard and began driving southbound on Interstate 35. Little did the driver know there was extra cargo on holding in the back.
earnthenecklace.com
Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?
Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0