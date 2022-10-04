Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are arrested following a report of a theft in progress in Dunn County. According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to a report of a theft in progress on Stout Street in the City of Menomonie.
WEAU-TV 13
Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified
HUNTER, WI WCCO -- Officials in northern Wisconsin have released the identity of the body found near a burning vehicle last month. According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and other emergency crews on the evening of Sept. 23 responded to a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter, which is near Hayward.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person hurt after crashing motorcycle into deer in Pierce County
TOWN OF TRIMBELLE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after crashing a motorcycle into a deer in Pierce County Wednesday morning. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 60-year-old Joseph Falteisek of Ellsworth was driving a motorcycle south on County Highway J in the Town of Trimbelle near Ellsworth when a deer crossed his path, causing him to hit it and tip over at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday.
WEAU-TV 13
Search for missing woman with dementia in Rusk Co.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Rusk County. 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson was last seen near her home on W2700 Highway 8 in the Village of Ingram. Bisson has dementia, and it’s believed she left on foot sometime between noon...
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County
TOWN OF VANCE CREEK (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after crashing into a deer while driving a motorcycle Friday afternoon. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 72-year-old Raymond Teigen of Glenwood City was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Highway K south of Reeve, or about seven miles east of Clear Lake.
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake
TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after driving a truck into Red Cedar Lake Friday evening. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said the body 30-year-old Christopher Kemmits of Exeland was found in the water, and was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
drydenwire.com
drydenwire.com
Road Closure Notification CTH M From CTH D To Audubon Road
WASHBURN COUNTY -- Washburn County Highway Commissioner Brian Danielsen is advising of a road closure in Washburn County and that drivers should plan accordingly. CTH M to have a large culvert replaced south of Audubon Road with a full closure. Flagging operations to be utilized for several small culvert replacements...
valleynewslive.com
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
boreal.org
UPDATE: Man arrested: Amber Alert for missing Wisconsin teen canceled. Man sought for active warrants
Photo: Trevor Blackburn is being sought on active warrants by law enforcement. The teen he was last seen with has been found and is safe. Wisconsin Amber Alert Program. Authorities say a man is in custody after allegedly being connected to the disappearance of a Wisconsin teen, who has since been found safe.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin Amber Alert suspect behind bars
CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – We’re learning more details related to the amber alert issued during the weekend. A 22-year-old is in the Chippewa County jail after the sheriff’s office says he kidnapped a 15-year-old from the Holcombe area. The suspect, Trevor Blackburn, was living in Tennessee...
A man who didn't return to a campsite in central Minnesota on Saturday was found dead after crashing an ATV. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the 54-year-old Center City man left his group's campsite in the Foothills State Forest and Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday and failed to return as expected.
cwbradio.com
22-Year-Old Man Charged with Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Chippewa County Girl
(Terry Bell, WRN) A man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl in Chippewa County is in court today. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn drove from Tennessee to northwest Wisconsin last weekend to take a 15-year-old girl from her home. The Chippewa County sheriff says it appears the two had been in a relationship, and she tried to break it off.
WEAU-TV 13
WEAU is under construction
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you are driving down Hastings Way this week, don’t be worried by boards over the windows of our building. WEAU is not shutting down. We are currently doing some major renovations to the news station. Things will look a little different around here, but...
bulletin-news.com
Man shot by law enforcement in North Branch is expected to survive
On Friday night in North Branch, police shot and injured a man who they claimed was suicidal and carrying a sword. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the guy was shot by North Branch police officers and deputies from the Chisago County sheriff’s office soon before 10 p.m. at a residence in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court. The shots were regular and less-than-lethal.
drydenwire.com
Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Oct. 4, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sheriff: Passerby saves driver from fiery wreck in Wisconsin
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man's life was saved by a passerby after a fiery collision on a highway in western Wisconsin.The Pepin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. A commercial freightliner truck carrying mail crossed into the northbound lane of State Highway 25, hitting a a pickup truck head-on.The two cars were then fully engulfed in flames, and a passerby pulled the 25-year-old driver of the pickup truck out of the car.The 25-year-old had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rochester hospital by helicopter. The driver of the freightliner also had serious injuries, and was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire.The sheriff's office said the passerby left the scene before they could be identified, but undoubtedly saved the life of the pickup truck driver.
