This LG Smart Fridge Is the Tesla of Refrigerators

I never thought I would be the type of person with a home full of smart appliances and devices—I’ve lived in un-remodeled 1920s apartment buildings for most of my adult life. In fact, my last two refrigerators were the generic, bland, outdated not-quite-white models that were probably made in the 1990s. This all changed when I moved to Texas into a more contemporary home with updated fixtures *and* with a partner who believes basically everything in our home should be Google and Alexa compatible.

His obsession with smart light bulbs, TV controls... you name it... piqued our interest in smart refrigerators. As a longtime LG fan , the first place I looked was its website to conduct some research. I was lucky enough to be sent the brand’s next-level 24 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator to check out for consideration, which blew my already high expectations out of the water.

Unfortunately, this smart fridge can’t pour and deliver beverages or food items while you’re on the couch, but it is equipped with some pretty stellar features and functionalities that I wasn’t expecting, including voice control settings, a print-proof finish that doesn’t show grimy fingerprints, and an aesthetically-pleasing InstaView™ Door-in-Door® which gives you a glimpse of what’s inside so you can take stock before drafting your next grocery list.

This Wi-Fi-enabled smart fridge is compatible with the ThinQ app , which gives you smart notifications directly to your phone to ensure your appliance is running smoothly. It even has an automatic door closing feature as well as an alarm for those of us forgetful types. The app also is great for maintenance as well; if something is going wrong, the app can give you a diagnosis directly to your smartphone. Don’t want the kids sneaking a second dessert after you put them to bed? Simply enable the child-protection lock and rest assured that the cavities and sugar highs are not on the unauthorized midnight snack menu on your watch.

One of my favorite features of the Smart wi-fi Enabled InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator is LG’s exclusive Craft Ice™ slow melting round ice maker, which gives you a sphere-shaped ice cube without having to deal with molds. It’s the ultimate upgrade for craft cocktail connoisseurs and whiskey enthusiasts (or just anyone who wants to elevate the look of any beverage—alcoholic or not.) Of course, it also makes cubed and crushed ice as well, in case novelty ice cubes aren’t exactly your thing.

Some other practical but pretty impressive features include the smart refrigerator's ability to keep produce fresh up to two times longer than the average model, premium ice and water dispenser that can actually accommodate just about any glass, water bottle, or cup size (another unexpected game-changer!), and Smart Learner Intuitive Performance technology available in the app, which analyzes users’ habits to help save energy, regulate energy, and other personalized needs. This refrigerator isn’t exactly cheap, but then again, none of them really are, so if you’re in the market for something a bit more luxe, look no further than LG’s smart refrigerator line.

