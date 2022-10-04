ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Apologizes to Family of Dead Rep. After Asking ‘Where’s Jackie?’

By AJ McDougall
 2 days ago
Drew Angerer/Getty

Days after a blunder involving a recently deceased congresswoman, President Joe Biden privately apologized to her family, according to the New York Post . In a speech at a White House conference on hunger last Wednesday, the president cast about for the lawmakers who helped organize the event, asking, “ Where’s Jackie? ” in seeming reference to Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN). Walorski died in an August car crash . Keith Walorski, the congresswoman’s brother, told the Post that the family had met the president for a half-hour conversation in the Oval Office on Friday. According to Keith, the Walorski matriarch, 83-year-old Martha, told Biden, “Well, Mr. President, we can tell you where Jackie is. She’s in heaven with Jesus.” The president is “very strong in his Catholicism,” Keith Walorski added, “so all he could do is say, ‘Yes, you’re right. I know.’”

Comments / 13

ethical journalism
2d ago

Easter Bunny got sidetracked and could not shut him up quick enough.

Bart Jackson
2d ago

Biden owes the whole country an apology.

Biden’s Brain Farts Should Scare the Hell Out of Anyone Who Doesn’t Want Trump Back in the White House

That was the question on Joe Biden’s mind (and only Joe Biden’s mind) on Wednesday, as the president searched in vain for Rep. Jackie Walorski at a White House conference on hunger and nutrition. Unfortunately, the Indiana lawmaker died in a car crash last month. So no, Jackie Walorski was not going to be walking through that door (though if she did, that would truly be newsworthy).
The Independent

Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
The List

The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With

September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
