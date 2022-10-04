Arkansas women’s golf completed round two at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday. The No. 15 Razorbacks dropped three spots to sixth place, but with one round left, a lot can happen out at Blessings Golf Club, as Arkansas is 10 strokes behind leader Ole Miss. Arkansas shot 14 over today and were led by Miriam Ayora and Julia Gregg, who each finished the round with a 2-over 74.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO