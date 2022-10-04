Read full article on original website
Razorbacks Head to Dallas for SMU Fall Invite
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team continues its fall season as they head to Dallas, Texas to compete in the SMU Fall Invitational from Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex. The Razorbacks will compete in both singles and...
Arkansas MGolf Slips to 2nd at Blessings Collegiate Invitational; 4 Hogs in Top 10
FAYETTEVILLE – The #26 Arkansas men’s golf program slipped to second after day two at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods, but still has four players inside the top 10. The third and final round is set for Wednesday. Arkansas will tee off at 11 am...
Razorbacks Wrap Up Round Two at BCI
Arkansas women’s golf completed round two at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday. The No. 15 Razorbacks dropped three spots to sixth place, but with one round left, a lot can happen out at Blessings Golf Club, as Arkansas is 10 strokes behind leader Ole Miss. Arkansas shot 14 over today and were led by Miriam Ayora and Julia Gregg, who each finished the round with a 2-over 74.
Elementary Field Trip Day Set for November 11
Arkansas women’s basketball and head coach Mike Neighbors invite the local area schools to Elementary Day for an opportunity to check out the Razorbacks in their season opener on Friday, Nov. 11. The Razorbacks face Central Arkansas with a 10:30 a.m. tipoff at Bud Walton Arena. Elementary Day offers...
Razorbacks in Third After One Round at BCI
No. 15 Arkansas women’s golf sits in third place after playing the first 18 holes at the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Foods. The Razorbacks shot 11-over (299) in the first round, sitting three shots behind second-place Ole Miss and two ahead of fourth-place No. 2 Texas A&M.
Doubles Duo Run Ends at ITA All-Americans
TULSA, Okla. – The Arkansas men’s team completed its run in the qualifying draw at the ITA All-American Championships with both singles and doubles falling in competition on Tuesday. In singles play, junior Melvin Manuel had to retire in his match with Duke’s Andrew Zhang. Manuel won his...
Arkansas No. 14 in national coaches’ poll
NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas ranks No. 14 in the fourth national coaches’ cross country poll this season after winning the Chile Pepper Festival for the 10th consecutive time on the Razorbacks home course at Agri Park. Alabama is currently the top SEC school in the national poll at...
Hogs to Host Vols in Revised SEC Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will host Tennessee at Baum-Walker Stadium in the revised regular-season conference schedule released by the SEC on Tuesday. Arkansas’ updated SEC slate now features home series against Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M and South Carolina. The Razorbacks’ SEC road series include trips to LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.
'Swing For Your Seats' is Back at Razorback Softball!
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Back by popular demand, Arkansas Razorback softball invites fans to try to become a Bogle Bomber and ‘Swing for Your Seats’!. In conclusion of Arkansas’ fall doubleheader on Sunday, Oct. 9 (approx. 5-7 p.m.), fans are invited to take an at-bat from the Bogle batter’s box. Any individual who hits a home run will receive FREE 2023 Razorback softball season tickets.
Razorback Doubles, Manuel Move On At ITA All-Americans
TULSA, Okla. – The Razorback men’s tennis team continue play in the ITA All-American Championships on Monday as they competed in the singles and doubles qualifying rounds. Junior Melvin Manuel began his play in the tournament today, taking on Yale’s Theo Dean in the first round of the qualifying draw. Manuel came out strong, taking the win in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. Manuel will continue in the qualifying draw, facing Andrew Zhang of Duke tomorrow at 9 a.m. CT in the second round.
Wizard named SEC Freshman Swimmer of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Betsy Wizard was named the SEC Freshman Swimmer of the Week, the league office announced today. It is the first SEC honor for Wizard, and it also marked the first SEC honor for the Hogs this season. It’s Arkansas’ first weekly SEC award since Andrea Sansores...
Ben Shearer garners SEC Freshman Runner of the Week
BIRMINGHAM – Finishing fourth among collegians in the Chile Pepper Festival 8,000m race, and sixth overall, earned Razorback Ben Shearer the SEC Freshman Runner of the Week accolade. In producing a time of 23:49.0, Shearer posted the top time by a freshman in the SEC this season. Racing unattached...
Isabel Van Camp named SEC Runner of the Week
BIRMINGHAM – Winning the Chile Pepper Festival 5,000m race this past weekend earned Razorback junior Isabel Van Camp the SEC Runner of the Week accolade as her winning time of 15:58.0 was the third fastest time by a SEC runner over the past 14 years. It was also the...
