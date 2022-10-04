Read full article on original website
Related
Morgan Hill Times
Anderson Dam project reaches ‘milestone’
Construction crews and Valley Water officials recently reached a “milestone” on the $576-million Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit Project in east Morgan Hill, with the completion of a massive concrete and “soil nail” wall next to the existing dam, according to water district staff. The wall is...
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara Will Enforce Residential Parking Permits Starting In January, 2023
Santa Clara has not been enforcing parking permits in neighborhoods since the pandemic because of stay-at-home orders and reduced City staff hours. But that’s changing next calendar year. Starting January 2, 2023 citations will be issued for Residential Parking Permits (RPP) program violators. The Santa Clara Police Department will...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Extends Deadline for Residents to Clear Homeless Encampment Near SJC
Time is running out for more than a hundred people holding out at the so-called “Field of Dreams” RV camp near San Jose International Airport. City officials said they need to leave, but just extended the deadline from Friday to next Tuesday. They're also offering a cash incentive to get people out now.
Lookout Update: Senior living facility planned along West Cliff Dr. returns to public hearing Thursday
Rescheduled from its initial Sept. 1 date, the 76-unit senior living facility proposed for a site along West Cliff Drive will go to the City of Santa Cruz Planning Commission on Thursday at 7 p.m. for presentation and public input. Are size, traffic, unit affordability and environmental impacts still a major point of contention as the project was downsized from its 2020 iteration?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pajaronian.com
Santa Cruz County Fair Board fires Dave Kegebein
WATSONVILLE—In a 7-2 vote Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Fair Board terminated Fairgrounds Manager Dave Kegebein’s employment, a decision that generated outcry from members of the public. Board Members Jody Belgard and Loretta Estrada voted no. “This is probably the darkest and most difficult day this board has...
California fire breaks out on Mount Umunhum in Santa Clara County
A wildfire broke out early Wednesday morning on the steep terrain of Mount Umunhum, officials said.
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Woman Sues Over $6,000 Drug Test
An East Bay woman says one of the largest health care providers in the Bay Area charged her $6,000 for a drug test, prompting her to take legal action. The woman and her lawyer are filing what they hope will be a class action lawsuit against John Muir Health in Contra Costa County, saying the charges from her June emergency room visit were not only high but unconscionable.
Recent Budget Request By CAL FIRE Indicates An End To The Surplus Of Hand Crews To Fight Fires For CAL FIRE
A recent closing of a prison is moving forward. The prison is "one of two primary training centers for inmate firefighters in the state." Since 1963, the prison's Training Center has provided inmate firefighters. [i]
IN THIS ARTICLE
New state housing law could be a 'game-changer' for San Francisco
The biggest housing bill to come out of the state Legislature this year has been advertised as a way to revitalize suburban arterials like El Camino Real on the Peninsula, allowing strip malls and car dealerships to be redeveloped into housing. But AB 2011, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in San Francisco last week, could also have a major impact on The City, an analysis from the Planning Department shows. The law will enable increased density and significantly faster approval times for housing developments along...
Potential for first offshore wind event of season enters SF Bay Area forecast
Weather models are hinting at the potential for an offshore wind event and heightened wildfire risk in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area next week, the National Weather Service said on Wednesday.
60-Year-Old Susan Chavez Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In San Mateo County (San Mateo County, CA)
According to the Pacifica Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in San Mateo County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Skyline, between Hickey Boulevard and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
kalw.org
New laws could bring big changes for Santa Clara County
The new laws include changes to improve housing displacement, a stricter screening of potential police officers, and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access. Here are some of the laws supported by local officials. SB 649 ensures those in communities of color are not displaced and have access to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
climaterwc.com
Poll: Bay Area residents dissatisfied with overall quality of life
All indications are that Bay Area residents are feeling dissatisfied about their overall quality of life. The recently released Silicon Valley Poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley and the Bay Area News Group has found that approximately three out of four residents think their quality of life has declined over the last five years. The overriding concern spans all age, income and education levels according to Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco, EPA Fight Over Hunters Point Shipyard Radiation Cleanup
When San Francisco gets control of the old Hunters Point Shipyard, some of the soil might still contain lingering levels of radiation, even though voters in the city passed a measure demanding a full cleanup. For decades, the old Hunters Point Naval Shipyard has been slated for a sizable development....
franchising.com
Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Santa Cruz County
Mobile Franchise Expands in California Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 05, 2022 // Franchising.com // Santa Cruz, Calif. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Santa Cruz County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Santa Cruz, Capitola, Soquel, Aptos and Scotts Valley.
NBC Bay Area
Watch: West Coast Leaders Sign New Climate Agreement in Bay Area
West coast leaders gathered in the Bay Area Thursday to sign a new climate agreement. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, British Columbia Premier John Horgan, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed attended the meeting in San Francisco to officially announce the expansion of the region's climate partnership.
NBC Bay Area
Residents in San Jose Neighborhood Frustrated With Frequent Power Outages
Dozens of people in one San Jose neighborhood say they're averaging one power outage a week. The outages are affecting about 5,000 PG&E customers in the Evergreen area. In most cases, the outages last a couple of hours. "We’ve lost power six times in about seven weeks," Sarab Chimni said....
San Jose homeless motel changes hands
Dirty water pouring out of faucets, and mold and holes in the ceiling have finally convinced San Jose to remove itself and a service provider from a hotel-turned-housing project. The Santa Clara County Housing Authority and Jamboree Housing Corporation are taking over the day-to-day services of SureStay Motel from the city and Abode Services, after... The post San Jose homeless motel changes hands appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Native Makes History En Route to International Space Station
Nicole Mann on Wednesday became the first Native American woman to go to space and the first woman to command a NASA commercial spacecraft. Mann, a North Bay native, and three others lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Wednesday morning for the International Space Station. "You’ve got three rookies that...
Comments / 0