Santa Clara, CA

Morgan Hill Times

Anderson Dam project reaches ‘milestone’

Construction crews and Valley Water officials recently reached a “milestone” on the $576-million Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit Project in east Morgan Hill, with the completion of a massive concrete and “soil nail” wall next to the existing dam, according to water district staff. The wall is...
MORGAN HILL, CA
santaclaranews.org

Santa Clara Will Enforce Residential Parking Permits Starting In January, 2023

Santa Clara has not been enforcing parking permits in neighborhoods since the pandemic because of stay-at-home orders and reduced City staff hours. But that’s changing next calendar year. Starting January 2, 2023 citations will be issued for Residential Parking Permits (RPP) program violators. The Santa Clara Police Department will...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Update: Senior living facility planned along West Cliff Dr. returns to public hearing Thursday

Rescheduled from its initial Sept. 1 date, the 76-unit senior living facility proposed for a site along West Cliff Drive will go to the City of Santa Cruz Planning Commission on Thursday at 7 p.m. for presentation and public input. Are size, traffic, unit affordability and environmental impacts still a major point of contention as the project was downsized from its 2020 iteration?
Santa Clara, CA
Santa Clara, CA
pajaronian.com

Santa Cruz County Fair Board fires Dave Kegebein

WATSONVILLE—In a 7-2 vote Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Fair Board terminated Fairgrounds Manager Dave Kegebein’s employment, a decision that generated outcry from members of the public. Board Members Jody Belgard and Loretta Estrada voted no. “This is probably the darkest and most difficult day this board has...
WATSONVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Woman Sues Over $6,000 Drug Test

An East Bay woman says one of the largest health care providers in the Bay Area charged her $6,000 for a drug test, prompting her to take legal action. The woman and her lawyer are filing what they hope will be a class action lawsuit against John Muir Health in Contra Costa County, saying the charges from her June emergency room visit were not only high but unconscionable.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

New state housing law could be a 'game-changer' for San Francisco

The biggest housing bill to come out of the state Legislature this year has been advertised as a way to revitalize suburban arterials like El Camino Real on the Peninsula, allowing strip malls and car dealerships to be redeveloped into housing. But AB 2011, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in San Francisco last week, could also have a major impact on The City, an analysis from the Planning Department shows. The law will enable increased density and significantly faster approval times for housing developments along...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

New laws could bring big changes for Santa Clara County

The new laws include changes to improve housing displacement, a stricter screening of potential police officers, and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access. Here are some of the laws supported by local officials. SB 649 ensures those in communities of color are not displaced and have access to...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
climaterwc.com

Poll: Bay Area residents dissatisfied with overall quality of life

All indications are that Bay Area residents are feeling dissatisfied about their overall quality of life. The recently released Silicon Valley Poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley and the Bay Area News Group has found that approximately three out of four residents think their quality of life has declined over the last five years. The overriding concern spans all age, income and education levels according to Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
franchising.com

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Santa Cruz County

Mobile Franchise Expands in California Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 05, 2022 // Franchising.com // Santa Cruz, Calif. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Santa Cruz County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Santa Cruz, Capitola, Soquel, Aptos and Scotts Valley.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Watch: West Coast Leaders Sign New Climate Agreement in Bay Area

West coast leaders gathered in the Bay Area Thursday to sign a new climate agreement. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, British Columbia Premier John Horgan, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed attended the meeting in San Francisco to officially announce the expansion of the region's climate partnership.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose homeless motel changes hands

Dirty water pouring out of faucets, and mold and holes in the ceiling have finally convinced San Jose to remove itself and a service provider from a hotel-turned-housing project. The Santa Clara County Housing Authority and Jamboree Housing Corporation are taking over the day-to-day services of SureStay Motel from the city and Abode Services, after... The post San Jose homeless motel changes hands appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA

