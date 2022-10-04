Housing found for ETSU students who were temporarily placed in hotels
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University says it has found housing for all of the students who were temporarily placed in hotels at the beginning of the semester due to on-campus dorms being full.
In August , the university said “about 70 to 75 students” were staying at hotels while waiting for on-campus dorms to become available.‘It is really scary:’ UT students sleep on the street to get into downtown apartment complex
The university said on Monday that it had found housing for all of those students within the first three weeks of the semester.
A plan to build a new residence hall that would open by the fall of 2026 is still in the initial stages.
The university will also consider working with off-campus housing providers to help meet the increased demand for student housing.
