UEFA

ESPN

Real Madrid made to work in nervy win over Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid hung on for a nervy 2-1 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The hosts took a deserved lead before 15 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Rodrygo just outside the penalty area and he shot past Shakhtar keeper Anatolii Trubin to stake Madrid to a 1-0 advantage.
CBS Sports

Champions League score predictions: Expert picks with Inter Milan-Barcelona, Chelsea-AC Milan the headliners

Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us with 16 games across Tuesday and Wednesday. We are in the meat of the group stage schedule now, and this can make or break the European journey for any club. With teams facing the same opponents on Matchday 3 and Matchday 4, the opportunity to boost chances of advancing is there for the taking. Tuesday's slate is highlighted by Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, while Chelsea and AC Milan have a huge meeting on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 2 p.m. ET.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test

Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Barcelona hosts Celta before key games vs Inter and Madrid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — At risk of yet another Champions League humiliation, Barcelona hosts Celta Vigo on Sunday needing to regain some winning momentum before critical matches against Inter Milan and Real Madrid over the coming week. The Spanish league game at Camp Nou comes after Barcelona lost at...
UEFA
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. England live stream: USA friendly prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, news, time

The U.S. women's national team will play a two-game series in Europe and face England's women's national team on Friday at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The team will go on to face Spain in Pamplona on Tuesday. The 2019 FIFA World Cup champions will take on the 2022 Euro champions in front of what is expected to be a record-setting crowd of over 80,000 expected as the two sides meet for the 19th time overall. The USWNT lead the overall series 12-4-2, and seven of the last eight meetings between the teams were decided by one goal or fewer, with the USA holding a 5-2-1 advantage over that stretch.
FIFA
NBC Sports

Man City vs Copenhagen, live! How to watch, team news, updates

Manchester City looks to move closer to clinching a UEFA Champions League knockout round berth when it welcomes Copenhagen to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. City has beaten Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla and now faces consecutive games against Danish regulars Copenhagen. WInning both would seal a place in the knockout...
UEFA
The Independent

Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV

Mikel Arteta has spoken on the importance of squad rotation ahead of his side’s Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.Arteta’s side have sparkling form this season. They are top of the Premier League, one point clear of Manchester City, and haven’t lost a Europa League match either. But the boss is aware of the hectic schedule that faces his players and so won’t hestitate to rotate the squad.“You have to go game by game and then form, performances and how players are physically and mentally will dictate how we use them,” he said. Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt LIVE“For sure we’re...
UEFA
BBC

Man City v Southampton: Head-to-head record

Man City have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Southampton (W8 D3), though both their meetings last season ended in draws. After winning their first ever league visit to Etihad Stadium in April 2004 (3-1), Southampton have picked up just two points from their subsequent 11 away games against Manchester City (D2 L9).
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'﻿No Real clause in Haaland contract'

Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

