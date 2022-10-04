Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool v Rangers: Team News & Where To Watch / Live Stream, UEFA Champions League
All the latest team news and details of how to watch Liverpool take on Rangers.
Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream: How to watch Champions League match online, lineups
The Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream sees the table-topping Rossoneri travel to West London. Here's how to watch it live from anywhere.
Barcelona to miss out on €52.7m if eliminated in Champions League group stage again
Barcelona would lose out on a huge amount of money if knocked out in the Champions League group stages.
ESPN
Real Madrid made to work in nervy win over Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid hung on for a nervy 2-1 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The hosts took a deserved lead before 15 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Rodrygo just outside the penalty area and he shot past Shakhtar keeper Anatolii Trubin to stake Madrid to a 1-0 advantage.
MLS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Champions League score predictions: Expert picks with Inter Milan-Barcelona, Chelsea-AC Milan the headliners
Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us with 16 games across Tuesday and Wednesday. We are in the meat of the group stage schedule now, and this can make or break the European journey for any club. With teams facing the same opponents on Matchday 3 and Matchday 4, the opportunity to boost chances of advancing is there for the taking. Tuesday's slate is highlighted by Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, while Chelsea and AC Milan have a huge meeting on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 2 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test
Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
Chelsea vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League LIVE: Graham Potter's side look to prise themselves from bottom of Group E, with Edouard Mendy expected to be fit
Follow Sportsmail's live blog for the Champions League group stage clash between Chelsea and AC Milan.
Barcelona hosts Celta before key games vs Inter and Madrid
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — At risk of yet another Champions League humiliation, Barcelona hosts Celta Vigo on Sunday needing to regain some winning momentum before critical matches against Inter Milan and Real Madrid over the coming week. The Spanish league game at Camp Nou comes after Barcelona lost at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Premier League clash
ARSENAL face Liverpool in a huge clash on Sunday with the overperformers facing the underperformers in the Premier League. The Gunners are unbeaten going into the match, sitting top of the table as Erling Haaland leads chasers Manchester City. Last time out in Premier League action, Arsenal secured the bragging...
CBS Sports
USWNT vs. England live stream: USA friendly prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, news, time
The U.S. women's national team will play a two-game series in Europe and face England's women's national team on Friday at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The team will go on to face Spain in Pamplona on Tuesday. The 2019 FIFA World Cup champions will take on the 2022 Euro champions in front of what is expected to be a record-setting crowd of over 80,000 expected as the two sides meet for the 19th time overall. The USWNT lead the overall series 12-4-2, and seven of the last eight meetings between the teams were decided by one goal or fewer, with the USA holding a 5-2-1 advantage over that stretch.
FIFA・
NBC Sports
Man City vs Copenhagen, live! How to watch, team news, updates
Manchester City looks to move closer to clinching a UEFA Champions League knockout round berth when it welcomes Copenhagen to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. City has beaten Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla and now faces consecutive games against Danish regulars Copenhagen. WInning both would seal a place in the knockout...
Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV
Mikel Arteta has spoken on the importance of squad rotation ahead of his side’s Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.Arteta’s side have sparkling form this season. They are top of the Premier League, one point clear of Manchester City, and haven’t lost a Europa League match either. But the boss is aware of the hectic schedule that faces his players and so won’t hestitate to rotate the squad.“You have to go game by game and then form, performances and how players are physically and mentally will dictate how we use them,” he said. Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt LIVE“For sure we’re...
Sadio Mane On Target As Bayern Munich Set New UCL Record By Thrashing Viktoria Plzen
Mane also provided an assist for Leroy Sane, who scored twice.
BBC
Man City v Southampton: Head-to-head record
Man City have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Southampton (W8 D3), though both their meetings last season ended in draws. After winning their first ever league visit to Etihad Stadium in April 2004 (3-1), Southampton have picked up just two points from their subsequent 11 away games against Manchester City (D2 L9).
ng-sportingnews.com
Chelsea vs. AC Milan result, highlights & analysis as Blues cruise to first Champions League win
Chelsea earned their biggest home victory since January to cruise past AC Milan 3-0 and win for the first time in the Champions League this season. £70 million signing Wesley Fofana swept in his first goal for the club after 24 minutes to send new manager Graham Potter on his way to the first win of his career in the competition.
Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United: Where To Watch - Live Stream - UEFA Europa League - Neo GSP Stadium
Manchester United will try to bounce back to the victory path with their European participation against Omonia Nicosia.
BBC
'No Real clause in Haaland contract'
Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
Fans in Qatar face not being able to watch World Cup games on TV as several hotels refuse to pay £24k broadcast fee
WORLD CUP fans face being unable to watch matches on TV in Qatar - because several hotels are refusing to pay the £24,000 broadcast fee. Hundreds of thousands of supporters will spend big money to follow their country to the tournament, which kicks off on November 20. But even...
Xabi Alonso Named New Bayer Leverkusen Manager After Thomas Tuchel Snubs Job
The former Spain midfielder had previously been in charge of Real Sociedad B between June 2019 and May 2022.
