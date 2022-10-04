Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
No. 3 Kearny ties St. Peter’s Prep - Boys soccer recap (PHOTOS)
Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, was ten minutes away from suffering its first loss before Alejandro Alvarado tied the game at one with 10 minutes remaining in Kearny. Alex Cruz made seven saves for Kearny (10-0-1) as the teams battled to a draw through two overtimes. Luke...
Boys soccer: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
Reigning champion Hunterdon Central was awarded the No. 1 seed for the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Thursday morning. The Red Devils have won two of the last three titles (there was no tournament in 2020), and four of the last five. BRACKET: HUNTERDON/WARREN/SUSSEX TOURNAMENT. Hunterdon Central and second-seeded Newton earned byes...
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer title race
Favorite: Hunterdon Central has won this tournament several times already and is poised to do so again this year. The Red Devils have played a strong schedule up to now with two out of their three losses coming to perennial top-10 team Watchung Hills. They have two statement wins over Pingry and one over Shawnee. They’ve won some close, one-goal games and are led on offense by Reagan Schubach, who’s been the clear catalyst. In goal, Ilah Krowicki has been solid, playing in the majority of Hunterdon Central’s games so far.
Morris Knolls edges Parsippany - Field hockey recap
Noel Grignon scored the game-winner off a pass from Sarah Epstein as Morris Knolls won on the road, 2-1, over Parsippany. Samantha VanDine knotted the score at 1-all for Morris Knolls (5-4) with a pass from Megan McGavin. Georgia Kachulis struck first for Parsippany (2-8) in the fourth quarter in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Hudson County girls soccer title race
Check out an updated look at this title race now that we’re in the quarterfinal round. The bracket for the tournament can be found here.
Girls soccer: No. 1 Westfield blanks No. 16 Scotch-Plains Fanwood
Senior Emma Kelesoglu and junior Ella Cadigan each scored in the first half to lead Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 16th-ranked Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Scotch Plains. Senior Chiara Cosenza got an assist for Westfield (9-0-1), which earned its seventh shutout of the...
No. 15 Clearview over Gloucester Tech- Field hockey recap
Darian DeLeo scored two goals to lead Clearview, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-0 win over Gloucester Tech in Gloucester City. Gabby Andres and Ella Gandy each found the back of the cage for Clearview, which upped its record to 8-1 on the season. Christina Unger turned aside all five shots she faced to secure the shutout.
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6
We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$10K reward offered for info in killing of standout HS basketball player
A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an East Orange Campus High School standout basketball player earlier this week. Letrell Duncan, 16, was shot four times about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, just moments after students were dismissed for the day from the high school, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
Field Hockey: Defensive Players of the Week for Oct. 6
NOTE: This covers games played between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Week 6 HS football picks: Who’ll win big games in Big Central, SFC, Shore, WJFL?
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
Rising basketball star ID’d as teen fatally shot near N.J. high school
A teenager who was fatally shot Monday in East Orange has been identified as a local high school student, a valued athlete and a rising basketball player with a bright future ahead of him. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was considered one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houlihan's Closes Two North Jersey Locations
Two Houlihan's locations in North Jersey have closed, NJ Advance Media reports. The Bridgewater and Parsippany restaurants apparently closed on Sept. 28, the outlet said. The stores were located on 1288 Route 22 E. and 1735 Route 46. The restaurant chain did not say why the locations shuttered. Employees will...
A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 3-5)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Dean of N.J. prep school fired after being charged with attempted luring
A dean at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark has been fired after he allegedly arranged to meet an individual who he believed was a teenager for sex in Harrison, officials said. Didier Jean-Baptiste, 54, of Jersey City, was arrested on charges of attempted luring and attempted endangering the...
railfan.com
Photo Line: Final Days for the Raritan River
The Raritan River Railroad was a feisty short line in New Jersey, jointly owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Central Railroad of New Jersey. It operated from South Amboy to New Brunswick, with roots dating back to 1888. In the 1950s, the railroad dieselized with the purchase of six EMD SW-900s. These units would serve the railroad reliably for the next three decades. Unlike most railroads in the region, the Raritan River was profitable through the 1970s. Despite both parent railroads being bankrupt by the 1970s, the independent short line survived.
Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22
Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
NJ High School Basketball Player Targeted In Fatal Shooting, Sources Say
A teenage boy shot and killed after school in Essex County Monday, Oct. 3 was believed to have been targeted, sources with direct knowledge of the incident. Letrell Duncan, 16, was walking behind a group of young men when a car pulled up, and gunfire rang out at the corner of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue around 3 p.m., sources tell Daily Voice.
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Oct. 7-13)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “Narrative Images,” works by Wendell Jeffrey and Philemona Williamson, through Oct. 28. Raritan Valley Community College, Art Gallery, 118 Lamington Road. raritanval.edu/arts, 908-526-1200. “The Light...
Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series
This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0