North Haledon, NJ

NJ.com

Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer title race

Favorite: Hunterdon Central has won this tournament several times already and is poised to do so again this year. The Red Devils have played a strong schedule up to now with two out of their three losses coming to perennial top-10 team Watchung Hills. They have two statement wins over Pingry and one over Shawnee. They’ve won some close, one-goal games and are led on offense by Reagan Schubach, who’s been the clear catalyst. In goal, Ilah Krowicki has been solid, playing in the majority of Hunterdon Central’s games so far.
NJ.com

Morris Knolls edges Parsippany - Field hockey recap

Noel Grignon scored the game-winner off a pass from Sarah Epstein as Morris Knolls won on the road, 2-1, over Parsippany. Samantha VanDine knotted the score at 1-all for Morris Knolls (5-4) with a pass from Megan McGavin. Georgia Kachulis struck first for Parsippany (2-8) in the fourth quarter in...
NJ.com

No. 15 Clearview over Gloucester Tech- Field hockey recap

Darian DeLeo scored two goals to lead Clearview, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-0 win over Gloucester Tech in Gloucester City. Gabby Andres and Ella Gandy each found the back of the cage for Clearview, which upped its record to 8-1 on the season. Christina Unger turned aside all five shots she faced to secure the shutout.
NJ.com

HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6

We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
NJ.com

$10K reward offered for info in killing of standout HS basketball player

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an East Orange Campus High School standout basketball player earlier this week. Letrell Duncan, 16, was shot four times about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, just moments after students were dismissed for the day from the high school, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

Houlihan's Closes Two North Jersey Locations

Two Houlihan's locations in North Jersey have closed, NJ Advance Media reports. The Bridgewater and Parsippany restaurants apparently closed on Sept. 28, the outlet said. The stores were located on 1288 Route 22 E. and 1735 Route 46. The restaurant chain did not say why the locations shuttered. Employees will...
railfan.com

Photo Line: Final Days for the Raritan River

The Raritan River Railroad was a feisty short line in New Jersey, jointly owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Central Railroad of New Jersey. It operated from South Amboy to New Brunswick, with roots dating back to 1888. In the 1950s, the railroad dieselized with the purchase of six EMD SW-900s. These units would serve the railroad reliably for the next three decades. Unlike most railroads in the region, the Raritan River was profitable through the 1970s. Despite both parent railroads being bankrupt by the 1970s, the independent short line survived.
Daily Voice

Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22

Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series

This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
NJ.com

NJ.com

