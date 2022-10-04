ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
ClutchPoints

Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
FOX Sports

Maxey scores 20 as Philly beats Nets in Simmons debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 20 points, Julian Champagnie and Furkan Korkmaz finished with 15 each as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated Brooklyn 127-108 on Monday night as the Nets finally had all three of their big stars on the floor at the same time. Kevin Durant had...
Yardbarker

Sixers top Cavs as Tyrese Maxey continues preseason dominance

The Philadelphia 76ers faced off against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Sixers’ second preseason game. In a game that came down to the wire, there were many bright spots, from the continued dominance from Tyrese Maxey to the heroics of Montrezl Harrell, to a consistent role for Paul Reed.
NBC Sports

3 observations after more big-time Maxey scoring in Sixers' preseason win

More preseason basketball, more prolific Tyrese Maxey scoring in limited minutes. Maxey managed 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting Wednesday in just 15 minutes and the Sixers improved to 2-0 this preseason, earning a 113-112 win over the Cavs at Wells Fargo Center. Montrezl Harrell (13 points) scored a go-ahead layup...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey

The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
Yardbarker

Report: Lakers won't pursue Kyrie Irving in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers made their pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving over the summer no secret. Negotiations between the two sides existed in some capacity for a while, before Irving ultimately opted into his player option for 2022-23 and ended all the hoopla. By Irving’s own admission, he...
fantasypros.com

Tyrese Maxey drops 21 points in 15 minutes Wednesday

Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-3 3P, 0-1 FT) with two assists, one rebound, and one steal across 15 minutes in Philadelphia’s 113-112 preseason win against the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Fantasy Impact:. Maxey did what Maxey does on Wednesday, put up points in bunches in short periods....
