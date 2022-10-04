Read full article on original website
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
CBS Sports
Jeremy Lin says Knicks didn't re-sign him due to 'multiple points of opposition' inside organization
Jeremy Lin said in a new interview with the Daily Beast that he did not re-sign with the New York Knicks after his "Linsanity" run in 2012 due to "multiple points of opposition" inside the organization. Instead, Lin ended up signing a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets that summer.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant limps off the court vs. Magic, but allays fears of major injury with 1-word response
Ja Morant appeared to suffer a scary injury in the Memphis Grizzlies’ preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Monday, but the superstar guard quickly eased the concerns of the teams and fans with his in-game update. As Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported, as Morant limped off the court...
Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral
Millions tuned in to see Ben Simmons take a jumper against the Sixers.
Tyrese Maxey, Sixers Send Message to NBA in Preseason Opener
Tyrese Maxey wanted to send a message on Monday night during the Sixers' preseason opener against Brooklyn.
Mike Breen Thanks Walt Frazier, Knicks For 'Unbelievable Kindness'
Breen, the New York Knicks' renowned play-by-play man lost his possessions in a massive fire but his listeners and partner have come through.
FOX Sports
Maxey scores 20 as Philly beats Nets in Simmons debut
NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 20 points, Julian Champagnie and Furkan Korkmaz finished with 15 each as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated Brooklyn 127-108 on Monday night as the Nets finally had all three of their big stars on the floor at the same time. Kevin Durant had...
Sixers vs. Nets: Who Raised Their Stock in Preseason Opener?
After their first preseason outing against the Brooklyn Nets, which Sixers players raised their stock?
Yardbarker
Sixers top Cavs as Tyrese Maxey continues preseason dominance
The Philadelphia 76ers faced off against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Sixers’ second preseason game. In a game that came down to the wire, there were many bright spots, from the continued dominance from Tyrese Maxey to the heroics of Montrezl Harrell, to a consistent role for Paul Reed.
Wembanyama's 2-game Las Vegas exhibition stay ends with win
Victor Wembanyama and his French team Metropolitans 92 have gotten a split of their two-game exhibition series against the G League Ignite
NBC Sports
3 observations after more big-time Maxey scoring in Sixers' preseason win
More preseason basketball, more prolific Tyrese Maxey scoring in limited minutes. Maxey managed 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting Wednesday in just 15 minutes and the Sixers improved to 2-0 this preseason, earning a 113-112 win over the Cavs at Wells Fargo Center. Montrezl Harrell (13 points) scored a go-ahead layup...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
Yardbarker
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey
The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
Sixers vs. Cavs: What Stood Out for Philly in Preseason Game 2
The Philadelphia 76ers continued their preseason on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yardbarker
Report: Lakers won't pursue Kyrie Irving in free agency
The Los Angeles Lakers made their pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving over the summer no secret. Negotiations between the two sides existed in some capacity for a while, before Irving ultimately opted into his player option for 2022-23 and ended all the hoopla. By Irving’s own admission, he...
Sixers’ not-so-secret weapon and 2 takeaways from Philly’s preseason home opener vs. Cavs
PHILADELPHIA – The 2022-23 Philadelphia 76ers played the first game in front of their home crowd on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In their preseason home opener, the Sixers treated the fans to a thrilling 113-112 victory over the Cavs. Joel Embiid played his first game with P.J....
fantasypros.com
Tyrese Maxey drops 21 points in 15 minutes Wednesday
Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-3 3P, 0-1 FT) with two assists, one rebound, and one steal across 15 minutes in Philadelphia’s 113-112 preseason win against the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Fantasy Impact:. Maxey did what Maxey does on Wednesday, put up points in bunches in short periods....
Tyrese Maxey Shoots Down All-Star Talk After Sixers Beat Cavs
Tyrese Maxey isn't worried about personal accolades going into year three.
Embiid, Harden On Pace to Play vs. Cavaliers Wednesday
Joel Embiid, James Harden and a couple of other Sixers are expected to make their preseason debut on Wednesday night.
