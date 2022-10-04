Read full article on original website
Barrow Co man accused of holding family hostage in home in Winder
There is a long list of charges for Thomas Brantley. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man they say held his wife and other members of his family in a boarded-up home in Winder. He’s facing counts that include false imprisonment, child cruelty, and meth possession.
Man, 60, charged in fatal DeKalb shooting
A 60-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday after he shot another man in DeKalb County, police said....
2 more suspects sought in fatal shooting outside Clayton barbershop
Police are looking for two more people they say were involved in a fatal shooting at a Clayton County business months ag...
Man charged in connection to killing of Cobb deputies appears before judge
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One of two suspects charged in connection to the deaths of two Cobb County deputies will remain in jail after appearing before a judge on Wednesday. Christopher Cook was in court for a probable cause hearing, where a judge decides if there is enough evidence against someone to move forward to trial.
17-year-old found shot, killed in parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are currently investigating a homicide where a 17-year-old was found dead in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall Wednesday night. The victim, Elijah DeWitt, was found shot and killed near the Dave & Buster's, located at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville, according to authorities.
Man shot by teen during robbery in northeast Atlanta, authorities say
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are investigating a robbery-turned-shooting involving a teen on Wednesday in the northeast part of the city. Around 11:06 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 91 Lakeview Dr. NE, where they found a 19-year-old man "with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound." The department said he was taken to the hospital.
Cobb County woman charged with strangling 78-year-old relative to death
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County woman is charged with murdering a relative who police believe could be her own mother. According to the arrest warrant, Gretchen Fortney is accused of hitting 78-year-old Martha Fortney with an unknown object or objects and strangling her to death. Cobb County...
Newnan Times-Herald
Fatal hit-and-run driver sentenced to prison
A Newnan woman has been sentenced for the killing of a 25-year-old Sandy Springs man and his dog during a hit-and-run crash. Dominique Houston, 39, will serve 10 years behind bars, with the remaining five years on probation, according to Sandy Springs police. Houston pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including...
accesswdun.com
Sheriff’s office: Woman with meat cleaver seriously injures man
A Gainesville woman was arrested early Monday, charged with assaulting a man Sunday night during a domestic dispute. Cristal Hernandez, 28, remained at the Hall County Jail with no bond early Monday, charged with aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act. The incident occurred on Butterworth Lane in the East...
Man allegedly boarded up house, held mother, wife, children captive in Georgia
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A man allegedly boarded up his house to keep his mother, wife and children captive in Barrow County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Brantley boarded up the doors and windows of his house to allegedly keep his mother, four children and his wife inside.
Police ID and arrest suspect in Athens homicide
Athens-Clarke County Police have identified and arrested a murder suspect: police say 62 year-old Floyd Johnson is the accused triggerman in this past Sunday’s deadly shooting of a man whose body was in a car on Fairview Street in Athens. From the ACCPD…. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke...
Arraignment delayed for man suspected of killing couple inside Acworth
ACWORTH, Ga. — UPDATE: The arraignment that was due to happen Tuesday morning has been delayed due to a conflict and will be rescheduled. The man accused of killing a young couple inside their Acworth home last year is due in court Tuesday for an arraignment. Matthew Lanz is...
fox5atlanta.com
Homeless man to receive multi-million-dollar payout after incident with police
ATLANTA - A multi-million-dollar payout for a homeless man who was injured while running away from police could take away from the city budget, according to one veteran council member. Jerry Blassingame was the senior citizen who police said was panhandling along the interstate. Upon an interaction with officers, the...
Gainesville woman arrested for attacking man with a meat cleaver
A Gainesville woman remains in jail after deputies in Hall County say she attacked a man with a meat cleaver. The attack happened early Monday in a home on the 3000 block of Butterworth Lane in Hall County. Investigators said Cristal Hernandez, 28, attacked the man as they fought in...
nowhabersham.com
Homeless man found murdered in Hall County
Hall County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a suspect in a homeless man’s murder. The victim, described only as a 60-year-old Asian male, was found dead Sunday at a homeless encampment off Atlanta Highway, officials say. Investigators were called to the crime scene just after 12 noon on...
GBI: North Georgia officer shoots, injures man during arrest
The GBI is investigating after a Chatsworth police officer shot a man Thursday as he tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, officials said.
Dalton man charged with murder after fiancé dies days after brutal beating
DALTON, Ga. — A Dalton man has been charged with murder after police said he beat his girlfriend until she was unconscious at their home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Rachael Schaefer, 40, died Monday after being injured in a domestic violence incident on...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing: Police searching for elderly Jackson County man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a lost elderly man possibly still in the area. Skippy Townsend was last seen Monday night leaving the Traditions of Braselton subdivision in a car. He was driving a brick red 2007...
Athens gang members facing 51 charges in first indictments from Attorney General’s task force
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s newly formed Gang Prosecution Unit has made its first three indictments on two gang members. Carr announced on Wednesday that Nigel “Fredo” Harvey and Nicholas “Necco” Wiseman, both members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods criminal street gang, were indicted on 51 drug, gun and gang charges.
Driver arrested after crashing into 2 Cobb County police vehicles, sending 2 officers to hospital: Authorities
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County police officer is recovering after he was pinned between an SUV and a guardrail while working a traffic stop on Interstate 75, according to the department. Authorities said Officer Gary Marsicek was arresting a driver on I-75 North near Barrett Parkway just...
