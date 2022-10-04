ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Hall County, GA
Hall County, GA
11Alive

Man shot by teen during robbery in northeast Atlanta, authorities say

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are investigating a robbery-turned-shooting involving a teen on Wednesday in the northeast part of the city. Around 11:06 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 91 Lakeview Dr. NE, where they found a 19-year-old man "with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound." The department said he was taken to the hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Fatal hit-and-run driver sentenced to prison

A Newnan woman has been sentenced for the killing of a 25-year-old Sandy Springs man and his dog during a hit-and-run crash. Dominique Houston, 39, will serve 10 years behind bars, with the remaining five years on probation, according to Sandy Springs police. Houston pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
accesswdun.com

Sheriff’s office: Woman with meat cleaver seriously injures man

A Gainesville woman was arrested early Monday, charged with assaulting a man Sunday night during a domestic dispute. Cristal Hernandez, 28, remained at the Hall County Jail with no bond early Monday, charged with aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act. The incident occurred on Butterworth Lane in the East...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Police ID and arrest suspect in Athens homicide

Athens-Clarke County Police have identified and arrested a murder suspect: police say 62 year-old Floyd Johnson is the accused triggerman in this past Sunday’s deadly shooting of a man whose body was in a car on Fairview Street in Athens. From the ACCPD…. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Homeless man to receive multi-million-dollar payout after incident with police

ATLANTA - A multi-million-dollar payout for a homeless man who was injured while running away from police could take away from the city budget, according to one veteran council member. Jerry Blassingame was the senior citizen who police said was panhandling along the interstate. Upon an interaction with officers, the...
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Homeless man found murdered in Hall County

Hall County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a suspect in a homeless man’s murder. The victim, described only as a 60-year-old Asian male, was found dead Sunday at a homeless encampment off Atlanta Highway, officials say. Investigators were called to the crime scene just after 12 noon on...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing: Police searching for elderly Jackson County man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a lost elderly man possibly still in the area. Skippy Townsend was last seen Monday night leaving the Traditions of Braselton subdivision in a car. He was driving a brick red 2007...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Athens gang members facing 51 charges in first indictments from Attorney General’s task force

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s newly formed Gang Prosecution Unit has made its first three indictments on two gang members. Carr announced on Wednesday that Nigel “Fredo” Harvey and Nicholas “Necco” Wiseman, both members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods criminal street gang, were indicted on 51 drug, gun and gang charges.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Atlanta, GA
