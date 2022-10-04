Read full article on original website
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
I’m a fashion guru, here are five outfits which are so outdated they’re embarrassing – round toe boots are awful
A FASHIONISTA has revealed that there are several looks that are so out of date that you need to ditch immediately. Luckily, YouTuber Shea Whitney was also on hand to show how you can update the looks and make them stylish again in seconds. Shea welcomed her subscribers to her...
We Work in Fashion—These Fall Shoes and Bags Will Define the Season
Style inspiration can come from many sources, but we often like to turn to creatives who have a finger on the industry's pulse. We'll tap people who work in all facets of the fashion industry to learn about trending items from different points of view. And that's what you're going to find below.
Fall Is Here! The Best Fashion and Beauty Trends to Wear Now
Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. You feel that breeze? Fall is officially in the air, and you know what that means — new fashion and beauty trends are on the horizon. Say goodbye to tanks and shorts, and say hello to comfy […]
Slowear Teases Womenswear Ambitions at Milan Fashion Week
SLOW-WOMEN: Slowear is testing the waters for its womenswear range, currently accounting for between 5 percent and 10 percent of its sales. And for the first time it hosted a Milan Fashion Week presentation to unveil the spring collection. Welcoming guests at Slowear’s flagship in the arty Brera district —...
Comfort Meets Cute: The Evolution of Undergarments Is Here
The notion of shapewear conjures visions of archaic, rib-fracturing corsets and uncomfortable undergarments that cut off your circulation. However, modern shapewear is actually functional and comfortable (and fully sans rib-maiming). While you might reserve shaping garments for special occasions, today’s options are so cozy, they’re worthy of replacing your everyday underwear.Enter Shapermint, a shapewear line that offers affordable undergarments that are as comfortable as yoga pants, but which snatch in the bits you wish were smoother or lifted. Previously, I had sworn off bras. I have a C/D cup, so this was not the cry of the small chested, but...
The Best New Launches From Brooklinen, Iconic London, and More
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place. Check out our top discoveries this October so far!Brooklinen Cashmere-Lambswool Throw BlanketJust in time for the upcoming gifting season, Brooklinen has launched its first-ever holiday collection. Shop extra cozy gifts for anyone on your list—including yourself—like premium robes and this gorgeous cashmere throw. Buy Brooklinen Cashmere-Lambswool Throw Blanket at Brooklinen, $200Iconic London Smooth Blurring Skin TintThis buildable skin tint blurs fine lines,...
How a Schiaparelli Couture Look Gets Made
Couture is a notoriously labor-intensive process, a luxurious measure of beads, pearls, yards of fabric, and stitches that adds up to incalculable beauty. But where does one even begin when the goal is (dauntingly!) perfection? For Daniel Roseberry, the 37-year-old artistic director of Schiaparelli since 2019, it’s a gut feeling.
I Design Handbags—These Are the Shapes, Silhouettes, and Colors "In" for Fall
No one knows accessories like Marina Raphael. Before launching her own namesake handbag brand in 2019, she grew up surrounded by the shimmering crystals and over-the-top gems of Swarovski—a company Raphael's family founded and operated for over 100 years. With a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes workings of such a legacy brand, Raphael decided to branch out by designing handbags, building her own eponymous label.
Simon Porte Jacquemus Says He Almost Joined a Big Fashion House
Simon Porte Jacquemus has become one of today’s most influential names in fashion, having built his buzzy eponymous brand Jacquemus from the ground up. With more fashion companies tapping young designers to helm their brands, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the creative joined a major label.
Rosalía Brings Out Her Best Poses in Jersey Boots, Slippers & More for Acne Studios Fall 2022 Campaign
Acne Studios unveiled its 2022 campaign, fronted by the trailblazing Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía. Photographed by the Dutch artist Paul Kooiker, the campaign reimagines the musical icon as a historical muse in a series of intimate still and moving images. Wearing key pieces from the fall runway collection, each look infused with Rosalía’s own uncompromising style. The campaign is intended to showcase the experimental materiality that anchors Acne Studios, and which manifests in the fall collection in the manipulation and repurposing of denim, jersey and leather. The singer’s favorite pieces were the jersey boots and the sunglasses. “I love how bold...
Pixelated clothing at Paris Fashion Week is metaverse fashion flipped on its head
At the Loewe fashion show at Paris Fashion Week this weekend, models stalked around an enormous model of an anthurium plant emerging from beneath bleach-white floors. As a whole, the show was largely what one would expect at one of fashion’s most high-profile events attended by industry people, celebrities, and influencers. But tucked between the diaphanous blouses and textured shoes were a few looks that made viewers do a double take: hoodies, T-shirts, and pants with jagged edges and smudgy shadows, like the clothes had just glitched mid-walk.
Stella McCartney pushes animal-free fashion message at Pompidou Center show
PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Stella McCartney sat her audience outdoors in a courtyard of the Centre Pompidou Monday, sending out a sensual lineup of fluid dresses and smart, low-waisted trousers, accessorized with handbags made from a leather alternative.
