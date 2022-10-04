The notion of shapewear conjures visions of archaic, rib-fracturing corsets and uncomfortable undergarments that cut off your circulation. However, modern shapewear is actually functional and comfortable (and fully sans rib-maiming). While you might reserve shaping garments for special occasions, today’s options are so cozy, they’re worthy of replacing your everyday underwear.Enter Shapermint, a shapewear line that offers affordable undergarments that are as comfortable as yoga pants, but which snatch in the bits you wish were smoother or lifted. Previously, I had sworn off bras. I have a C/D cup, so this was not the cry of the small chested, but...

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO