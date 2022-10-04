Read full article on original website
KEVN
Big Ol’ Fish-Brian Ames
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 24 inch walleye caught by Brian Ames. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
KEVN
Mixology at Home - Tequila Sunrise
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are so many easy-to-make cocktails that you should not be intimidated in trying new recipes. This week, it is the Tequila sunrise, a drink I never made until this year. No one asked for it before. It is another one of those one-two-three ingredient cocktails; no chemistry degree needed.
KEVN
Don’t crowd the plow this winter season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The dropping temperatures mean the potential for snow is getting closer. And for some people that means it’s time to think about winter driving. When snowplows are on the road, drivers need to be more cautious of their surroundings. While it is not illegal to pass a plow, drivers should be aware of the dangers that come with the action.
newscenter1.tv
Big events happening this Native American Day weekend: Black Hills Powwow, Crazy Horse Marathon
Monday is Native American Day, and there are events happening throughout the region during the holiday weekend:. Friday – Sunday; event times vary. After a two-year hiatus, the Black Hills Powwow returns this Friday. The event pulls together dangers, singers, artisans, and vendors from across the U.S and Canada in an event with the theme “Come Dance With Us.”
KEVN
‘Nature is all around us’, a spooky cirque show comes to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and haunted houses are the sights of fall. A new addition to Rapid City, the “Holloween Cirque Show”. The show has flying apparitions, acrobats, and aerialists and a mix of scare in the air and fright in the night. Having one or two aerialists is a typical show, but this one will have up to four in the air at one time. With talent traveling from all over the world to bring a one-of-a-kind event to the Black Hills.
KEVN
Rapid City diaper drive fills critical need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The seventh annual diaper drive has come to an end with 10,000 diapers collected to help parents cover their babies. Unfortunately, inflation is still rising, and that includes the cost of diapers; averaging up to $100 per month. That adds up when average child will run through 11,000 diapers.
newscenter1.tv
Things to do: The 34th Annual Black Hills Powwow returns this weekend for anyone to enjoy
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Powwow returns this weekend, starting Friday in the Monument Summit Arena. The event attracts people from across the country, whether it’s dancers, singers, artisans or spectators. With the event having been cancelled the past two years, the Monument hopes for a...
newscenter1.tv
Check out these photos of Spearfish Canyon as fall colors hit their peak
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Spearfish Canyon’s fall colors are at their peak, and many of the trees haven’t yet dropped their leaves! If you haven’t made the trip to see the colors yourself, definitely make time sooner rather than later!. If you can’t make it, don’t worry...
KEVN
Expect less ‘elbow room’ as Rapid City area grows
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The population around Rapid City is projected to see significant growth over the next eight years. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Elevate Rapid City presented a study focusing on potential population growth in and around the Rapid City metropolitan area by the year 2030.
newscenter1.tv
9 Years ago – Winter Storm Atlas: Submit your pictures and stories
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Everyone who experienced the October Blizzard of 2013 had their own story, their own version of the titanic storm. Feel free to submit pictures below and your own story as we recognize the 9 year anniversary of this colossal, and terrible event.
newscenter1.tv
Custer County closes out big fall weekend with Black Hills tradition
CRAZY HORSE, S.D. – Custer County closed out a huge weekend for the area with the annual Crazy Horse Volksmarch for the fall Sunday morning. People from across South Dakota and from coast to coast converged onto the area for the chance to hike up to the top of the memorial.
newscenter1.tv
No snow on the ground yet, but check out how some DOT plow drivers are making sure they are ready for the fresh powder
RAPID CITY, S.D.– When the snow falls in Rapid City and anywhere across the state of South Dakota, snow plow drivers head out in full force to make sure roads and other heavily-driven areas are cleared. But before that time, drivers and state department of transportation officials got in some fun as they prepare for winter.
kotatv.com
A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This past weekend might have had some people buzzing. Friday was National Coffee Day and Saturday was International Coffee Day. In downtown Rapid City a coffee shop takes its coffee pretty seriously. Michael Fewson owner of Essence of Coffee considers himself a master roaster. He learned from one of the top roasters in the United States, where many large coffee companies look for roasting advice. What he brings to Main Street Rapid City is years of experience.
sdpb.org
Black Hills Powwow expected to draw thousands to Rapid City
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the premiere American Indian cultural events in the United States. Thousands of visitors will come to Rapid City for three days of dancing, singing, art, and a celebration of Native pride.
KEVN
A Few More Showers Today; Sunny and Warmer Wednesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level low that caused the widespread shower activity the past 24 hours moves east today. Still, with cool air aloft a few showers will pop up this afternoon, especially over the hills. Dry and warmer weather returns Wednesday with highs in the 70s.
kotatv.com
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - The million-dollar ramen noodle plant in Belle Fourche is now operational. Albany Farms is the only ramen noddle plant in South Dakota and is shipping out its first truckload of noodles. The shipment is proof of the work that has gone into getting the plant...
KEVN
WDTC graduates help fill great need for professional truck drivers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Labor listed “Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers” in the top “Hot Career” in their August report as truck driving jobs remain in high demand. Nine students recently graduated from Western Dakota Technical College’s (WDTC) Professional Truck Driving Program, in turn, will help fill the high and projected increasing need for truck drivers.
Black Hills Pioneer
Cheyenne Crossing will rebuild!
SPEARFISH CANYON — “Closed by fire. Open by desire, ASAP.”. That’s the new motto at the Cheyenne Crossing, as owner Dave Brueckner and his partner Dennis Yungwirth make plans to rebuild. Soon, Brueckner said there will be a banner emblazoned with those words flying high above the restaurant, to let the public know they are moving forward to rebuild their future.
Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died
Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68, according to his family. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinabe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday.
KEVN
RC Council approves agreement for fairgrounds to receive funding for renovations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monday night, the city made an official agreement to make sure the Central States Fair gets the funding for a renovation project. The Soule Building has been on the fairgrounds since the 50s, and hosts several events during the fair, and even during the offseason.
