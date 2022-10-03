Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
Blount High School football players baptized together as a team
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It’s not a common sight: A football team united, not on the gridiron, but in the baptismal pool. This year members of Mattie T. Blount high school’s football season has faced their controversy off and on the field. Tonight they say they’re strong enough to handle whatever comes their way because they have God as the head of their team.
All three instate Ole Miss commits named to Miss/Al Game roster
All three of Ole Miss' instate commitments from the class of 2023 were selected to the state's roster released Wednesday for the annual Mississippi/Alabama High School All-Star Football game to be played in December of this year. That includes Raleigh athlete Suntarine Perkins, Ridgeland wide receiver Ayden Williams and Moss Point defensive lineman Jamarious Brown.
Former Pensacola Catholic football standout, Florida State player arrested
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A former Pensacola Catholic football standout who later played at Florida State was arrested in Pensacola on drug and gun charges. possession of opioid (oxycontin) with intent to sell. possession of drug paraphernalia. possession of a weapon while in the commission of a second degree felony. Purifoy,...
Faron Brown Jr. of Vigor High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with an outstanding 4.26 GPA, made Honor Roll the past 3 years, a Vigor High School Ambassador, a Member of the National Honor Society and Scholars Bowl. In addition to his academic accomplishments, Faron plays defensive back in football, shortstop in...
Mobile, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Man runs onto youth football field, puts on helmet, hits child: ECSO reports￼
CORRECTION: The incident happened at a youth football practice. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday and charged with child cruelty after allegedly running onto a youth football field, placing a helmet on his head and striking a child last week. David Alan Taylor, 41, was charged with disorderly conduct and […]
Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
“Should I stay, or should I go?” Why I left…
The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Washington D.C., Charlotte, and Chicago are consistently ranked at the top of the lists for best places to live for young Black professionals. They are also the top destinations for many raised in Mobile who are seeking higher salaries and better opportunities for career growth.
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
The 6 Best Bars In Orange Beach Alabama
If you’re part of the sizable segment of Americans who visit one or more states during the summer months and want to hit the beer-swilling trail, look no further than the bars in Orange Beach. Laid-back and fun, Orange Beach is the perfect place to enjoy a day at...
Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river
(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
Bacon is Bill E’s business, and business is good
From the outside there’s a tendency to think: If you get the bacon right, the business will just take care of itself. Bill E. Stitt has been making killer bacon in Fairhope for years. Bacon that TasteofHome.com picked as the best bacon in Alabama. Bacon that food writer Scott Gold, “America’s Bacon Critic,” once ranked as one of the four best bacons in the nation. Bacon that chefs all over the central Gulf Coast use to add an explosive top note of flavor to already-rich dishes. Bacon that ships nationwide.
Craft 'hopeful' after bid opening for new ICW bridge
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft still isn’t sure a new bridge will be built over the Intracoastal Waterway east of the city’s airport but he said there is good news on the possible construction moving forward. Craft spoke at the...
Woolpert Selected by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for $50M Coastal Mapping, Charting Contract
MOBILE, Ala. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District has selected Woolpert for a $49.9 million firm-fixed price contract to provide worldwide geospatial operations, sensor maintenance and technical support for the Joint Airborne Lidar Bathymetry Technical Center of Expertise (JALBTCX). The contract will support coastal mapping and charting missions through 2025.
Fugitive surrenders to U.S. Marshals 1 day after WKRG feature
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad Fugitive of the Week has surrendered after “he saw his profile on WKRG” a day prior, Oct. 4. Gerald Hall, surrendered to S.A.W.S. Tuesday. Hall was wanted for supervised release violation in the Southern District of Alabama. Hall’s original charge is […]
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 75-year-old man off cruise ship 195 miles south of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Coast Guard rescued a 75-year-old man off a cruise ship 195 miles south of Mobile Wednesday after they received a medevac request for a passenger experiencing “severe abdominal pain,” according to a release from the USCG. Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a “medevac request” at around 3:45 p.m. […]
Advanced tech company coming to Pensacola, hosting job fair to fill 40 jobs
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A new advanced technology company is expanding to Pensacola, offering 40 new jobs immediately. Advanced Technology Recycling, headquartered in Illinois, is a multi-tier certified ITAD Management and electronic recycling company. “We have a wide range of services,” said Brodie Ehresman, Director of Marketing. “We do a lot of different things for […]
Mobile Police at LeFlore High School for fight, 1 student taken to hospital, 1 detained
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are on scene at LeFlore High School investigating after a student was injured in a fight. Police said that student was transported to the hospital. The student is dealing with “non-life-threatening” injuries. The MPD has detained one student. WKRG is on scene working to learn […]
Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 forms in the Caribbean
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 has formed in the Caribbean north of the South American coast. “Potential Tropical Cyclone” is a term that NHC uses when a system has a very good chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, but has not just yet. This allows them to go ahead and issue a track and watches and advisories for impacted areas.
Comments / 0