Mobile, AL

utv44.com

Blount High School football players baptized together as a team

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It’s not a common sight: A football team united, not on the gridiron, but in the baptismal pool. This year members of Mattie T. Blount high school’s football season has faced their controversy off and on the field. Tonight they say they’re strong enough to handle whatever comes their way because they have God as the head of their team.
MOBILE, AL
247Sports

All three instate Ole Miss commits named to Miss/Al Game roster

All three of Ole Miss' instate commitments from the class of 2023 were selected to the state's roster released Wednesday for the annual Mississippi/Alabama High School All-Star Football game to be played in December of this year. That includes Raleigh athlete Suntarine Perkins, Ridgeland wide receiver Ayden Williams and Moss Point defensive lineman Jamarious Brown.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Faron Brown Jr. of Vigor High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with an outstanding 4.26 GPA, made Honor Roll the past 3 years, a Vigor High School Ambassador, a Member of the National Honor Society and Scholars Bowl. In addition to his academic accomplishments, Faron plays defensive back in football, shortstop in...
PRICHARD, AL
High School Football PRO

Mobile, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

“Should I stay, or should I go?” Why I left…

The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Washington D.C., Charlotte, and Chicago are consistently ranked at the top of the lists for best places to live for young Black professionals. They are also the top destinations for many raised in Mobile who are seeking higher salaries and better opportunities for career growth.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 6 Best Bars In Orange Beach Alabama

If you’re part of the sizable segment of Americans who visit one or more states during the summer months and want to hit the beer-swilling trail, look no further than the bars in Orange Beach. Laid-back and fun, Orange Beach is the perfect place to enjoy a day at...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river

(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Bacon is Bill E’s business, and business is good

From the outside there’s a tendency to think: If you get the bacon right, the business will just take care of itself. Bill E. Stitt has been making killer bacon in Fairhope for years. Bacon that TasteofHome.com picked as the best bacon in Alabama. Bacon that food writer Scott Gold, “America’s Bacon Critic,” once ranked as one of the four best bacons in the nation. Bacon that chefs all over the central Gulf Coast use to add an explosive top note of flavor to already-rich dishes. Bacon that ships nationwide.
FAIRHOPE, AL
OBA

Craft 'hopeful' after bid opening for new ICW bridge

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft still isn’t sure a new bridge will be built over the Intracoastal Waterway east of the city’s airport but he said there is good news on the possible construction moving forward. Craft spoke at the...
GULF SHORES, AL
informedinfrastructure.com

Woolpert Selected by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for $50M Coastal Mapping, Charting Contract

MOBILE, Ala. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District has selected Woolpert for a $49.9 million firm-fixed price contract to provide worldwide geospatial operations, sensor maintenance and technical support for the Joint Airborne Lidar Bathymetry Technical Center of Expertise (JALBTCX). The contract will support coastal mapping and charting missions through 2025.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive surrenders to U.S. Marshals 1 day after WKRG feature

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad Fugitive of the Week has surrendered after “he saw his profile on WKRG” a day prior, Oct. 4. Gerald Hall, surrendered to S.A.W.S. Tuesday. Hall was wanted for supervised release violation in the Southern District of Alabama. Hall’s original charge is […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Advanced tech company coming to Pensacola, hosting job fair to fill 40 jobs

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A new advanced technology company is expanding to Pensacola, offering 40 new jobs immediately. Advanced Technology Recycling, headquartered in Illinois, is a multi-tier certified ITAD Management and electronic recycling company. “We have a wide range of services,” said Brodie Ehresman, Director of Marketing. “We do a lot of different things for […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG

Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 forms in the Caribbean

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 has formed in the Caribbean north of the South American coast. “Potential Tropical Cyclone” is a term that NHC uses when a system has a very good chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, but has not just yet. This allows them to go ahead and issue a track and watches and advisories for impacted areas.
MOBILE, AL
247Sports

247Sports

